Denver, CO

See how much snow fell in your Colorado city

By Morgan Whitley, Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Day as snow and freezing fog helped usher in the new year. More snow will be arriving for the evening commute.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team , this storm will have two rounds of snow. The first round fell overnight and into the early morning hours leaving a few inches in the metro. A midday lull will keep the snow out of the Front Range until the evening when the second round arrives.

Live updates: Icy roads, avalanche danger

While the metro area didn’t rack up any major totals, the high country got some impressive accumulation.

Snow totals so far

Here is a look at how much snow fell so far across the state from the National Weather Service as of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday:

  • Alma: 5 inches
  • Air Force Academy: 2.4 inches
  • Arapahoe Peak: 15 inches
  • Arvada: 1.2 inches
  • Aurora: 1.4 inches
  • Bellvue: 1 inch
  • Berthoud: 1 inch
  • Black Forest: 2.5 inches
  • Boulder: 1 inch
  • Broomfield: 1 inch
  • Brush: 3.3 inches
  • Buena Vista: 5.2 inches
  • Cameron Pass: 19 inches
  • Canon City: 3 inches
  • Castle Rock: 1 inch
  • Colorado Springs: 3 inches
  • Conifer: 1.1 inches
  • Copper Mountain: 9 inches
  • Creede: 5.8 inches
  • Crested Butte: 4 inches
  • Crestone: 2.8 inches
  • Cripple Creek: 4 inches
  • Denver: 0.9 inches
  • Durango: 3.8 inches
  • Eaton: 1.5 inches
  • Edgewater: 1 inch
  • Englewood: 0.9 inches
  • Erie: 1 inch
  • Estes Park: 0.9 inches
  • Evans: 1.8 inches
  • Evergreen: 1.4 inches
  • Fairplay: 2.8 inches
  • Falcon: 2 inches
  • Federal Heights: 2 inches
  • Firestone: 1 inch
  • Fort Collins: 1.4 inches
  • Glendevey: 17 inches
  • Grand Lake: 13 inches
  • Greeley: 1.8 inches
  • Great Sand Dunes: 4.3 inches
  • Highlands Ranch: 1 inch
  • Hillside: 7 inches
  • Jamestown: 1 inch
  • Ken Caryl: 1 inch
  • Kiowa: 1.6 inches
  • Kittredge: 1.9 inches
  • Lakewood: 1 inch
  • LaSalle: 1.5 inches
  • Littleton: 0.9 inches
  • Lone Tree: 0.9 inches
  • Longmont: 1 inch
  • Longs Peak: 11 inches
  • Loveland: 2 inches
  • Loveland Pass: 11 inches
  • Lyons: 1 inch
  • Manitou Springs: 3.5 inches
  • Monarch Pass: 10 inches
  • Mount Zirkel: 23 inches
  • Nathrop: 3.5 inches
  • Northglenn 1.1 inches
  • Pagosa Springs: 9 inches
  • Parker: 1.1 inches
  • Purgatory: 14 inches
  • Salida: 3.8 inches
  • Sheridan: 1 inch
  • Silt: 1.5 inches
  • Silverton: 14 inches
  • Snowmass Village: 2.6 inches
  • Spicer: 16 inches
  • Telluride: 7 inches
  • Thornton: 1.1 inches
  • Wellington: 1 inch
  • Westcliffe: 5 inches
  • Westminster: 1.1 inch
  • Windsor: 1 inch

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above. Some cities may have more snow than reported due to the times at which NWS updates the totals.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.

