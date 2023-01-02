Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Library Closed Due To "Meth Contamination"News Breaking LIVEBoulder, CO
Denver restaurant offers all-you-can-eat oysters and shucking lessonsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Pregnant couple shot by Denver police with pepper balls may get $162,500David HeitzDenver, CO
STAR advocate gets Denver police response in crisisDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
weather5280.com
Atmospheric River: how much moisture hits Colorado and Denver's next chance for snow
We've written about the wet weather pattern across the western US, especially with this latest storm slamming into California, but a lot of that water will not make it to Colorado, which leaves Denver's snow chances low for quite awhile. We discussed a favorable snowfall pattern for our mountains in...
Huge improvement in Colorado drought, thanks to recent snows
COLORADO, USA — All of that recent snow is making a big difference. Feet upon feet of snow pounded the mountains in the last 10 days, and coupled with a significant late December Front Range snowstorm, Colorado's drought situation is markedly better than what it was just a few weeks ago.
Mild and dry conditions settle in across the Denver metro area
Warmer and drier weather is now settling in across the Denver metro area. We'll see 40s from today through early next week.
Denver weather: Mountain snow Thursday night, dry in Denver
Denver's weather is heating up this week with temperatures climbing into the 40s by Thursday afternoon.
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 2-3, 2023 snowstorm
Snow fell in Denver and across Colorado overnight Monday. Heavier accumulation occurred in Denver than the previous night's storm. The Denver area saw more than two inches of snow in some areas.
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Centennial State!
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
Colorado city among 'loneliest' places to live in America
A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation. Ranking 27th of more than 170...
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
Seasonal snowfall looking "good" for parts of Southern Colorado
In spite of La Niña continuing for the third consecutive year, seasonal snowfall is off to a good start for parts of Southern Colorado.
KKTV
WATCH: Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte
The Custer County Jail closed for a number of reasons. Colorado Springs Police created a new program targeting repeat offenders. A man is suspected of killing a "young" male in a murder-suicide case. Updated: 4 hours ago. Colorado Springs fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a...
A Colorado Springs Bear That Never Hibernates
(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs has beautiful parks, fabulous museums, sunny weather, and a bear that never hibernates. In the southwest part of the city, there is a large Zuni bear sculpture in the front yard of a residential home. The bear has been there for years and was initially a chalk-white bear that stood in stark contrast to the green and brown landscape.
Another cold night, with some slick streets and sidewalks for the Denver area
Colorado will be in between storm systems for the next two days. We'll see more mountain snow late Thursday, but Denver will stay dry.
See how much snow fell in your Colorado city
Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Day as snow and freezing fog helped usher in the new year. More snow will be arriving for the evening commute.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado for New Year's
DENVER — The Denver metro area hasn't gotten much snow so far out of the storm that moved in late Sunday, but some spots in the state have measured more than a foot of snow. One reading just over the Colorado-Wyoming state line – Hog Park Reservoir – recorded a whopping 45 inches of the snow in the past 24 hours.
Dense fog causing low visibility across northern Colorado
Multiple cities north of the metro area are under a dense fog advisory which is causing low visibility for many travelers.
Terrible Colorado Home was once on the Market for Over $500k
Buying a home is expensive, there's no doubt about that. But, would you pay over half a million big ones for a home that had been completely destroyed?. A home in Colorado was once really nice but had been vandalized to the extreme and even after it was in horrible shape, the price tag was still over $500,000.
KRDO
Crews respond to multiple fires burning at commercial building in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to multiple fires burning at a commercial structure in east Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fires were burning at Platte and Circle Dr. Multiple fire apparatus responded to the scene. This is a developing story. KRDO News. BE...
Mountain travelers try to get the jump on incoming storm
Interstate 70 is expected to see snow Sunday night into Monday as a storm moves through and several travelers leaving ahead of plan to try and beat the storm.
Comments / 0