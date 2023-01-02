ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Porter-Gaud's Robert Moore is voted SBLive South Carolina Athlete of the Week

By Gary Adornato
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

Congratulations to Porter-Gaud's Robert Moore, the winner of SBLive South Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by South Carolina high school sports fans.

Moore, a sophomore, captured 97.85% of our state-wide vote after he shined in the Shootout by the Sea tournament in North Myrtle Beach, averaging 30 points in three games despite facing box-and-one defenses. Moore is equally at shooting 3-pointers and finishing at the rim.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivesc.

Here are all the other athletes that were nominated for Dec. 18-23:

Cayman Collins, Chapin, Boys Basketball

Collins also shined at the Shootout by the Sea. The junior guard averaged 24 points in the three games. Despite standing just 5-foot-9, Collins was repeatedly able to attack the basket.

MiLaysia Fulwiley, Keenan, Girls Basketball

The South Carolina-commit was spectacular in a 59-56 win over Miami Senior for third place in the Beach Ball Classic. Fulwiley scored 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had 9 assists in the big win.

Jaquarious Patterson, T.L. Hanna, Boys Basketball

A 6-foot-4 junior, Patterson had a huge game against Fort Dorchester in the Cayce Roundball Classic, scoring 32 points and pulling down 16 rebounds in a 74-54 win. He then produced 12 points and 9 rebounds in an 87-57 win over Westwood.

