ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Baylor transfer Dre'una Edwards calls for waiver from Kentucky

WACO, Texas — Since April of 2022, Baylor University has been awaiting a waiver for transfer Dre'una Edwards and Thursday, she released a statement. Edwards called on social media for Kentucky women's basketball coach Kyra Elza to sign a waiver for immediate eligibility for her to play at Baylor.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brenden Bates, Kentucky TE, announces decision on 2023 season

Brenden Bates just completed his 5th season with the Kentucky football team. The Cincinnati native was considered the No. 25 tight end in the country when he signed to play for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats program out of the class of 2018. However, he has been limited in his production due to a shoulder injury.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky OL, reveals plans for 2023 season

Kentucky offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal his plans for the upcoming 2023 season. Horsey will not be departing from the Wildcats this year, announcing that he will remain with the team for his 6th year of eligibility. This is good news for Kentucky, which...
LEXINGTON, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Back on track, Calipari wants Cats to play ‘more deliberate’

Kentucky coach John Calipari wasn’t happy with himself following a disappointing 89-75 loss to Missouri in its Southeastern Conference opener last Wednesday. “I’m mad at myself because we needed to be playing more deliberate,” he said after the Wildcats got back on track with an 86-63 win over Louisville Saturday. “Playing faster and quicker and doing that, that’s all good, and you’re scoring 60. We played deliberate, which is what my teams have done historically. Still play fast and shoot threes. We didn’t shoot as many (against Louisville), but we scored a lot of points playing deliberate. We needed to be more deliberate.”
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU

Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals.

This article has been updated with new information. FRANKFORT, KY – Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign on Tuesday reported raising $646,700 during the last quarter of 2022, bringing the total Beshear has raised to date to $5,180,200. The campaign reported having a bit over $4.7 million of that on hand. While the haul during the […] The post Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms will blow in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will cruise through the skies this Monday. A lot of us will stay dry until later tonight. We’ll most likely track a few passing showers through the day. Most of you won’t see much of anything until we reach the nighttime hours. It appears that some of those could arrive here on the stronger side.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after an incident in Lexington. Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person. We’re told officers found someone there who had life-threatening...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Nicholasville police seize cocaine, $16K from traffic stop, home

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police found over 60 grams of cocaine and nearly $16,000 during a traffic stop and home search Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the department, police, along with Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, stopped a vehicle which police say led to a search warrant being issued on a home in the 200 block of Williams Road. About 61 grams of cocaine and $15,710 were seized from the investigation.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Victim identified in early morning Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on Colonnade Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy