Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Alabama viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions
Coming off arguably their best offensive performance of the season, the Kentucky Wildcats will go on the road this weekend as they go up against a top-10 Alabama team that is playing as well as anyone in the country. Unlike most of Nate Oats's teams, which heavily rely on their...
Baylor transfer Dre'una Edwards calls for waiver from Kentucky
WACO, Texas — Since April of 2022, Baylor University has been awaiting a waiver for transfer Dre'una Edwards and Thursday, she released a statement. Edwards called on social media for Kentucky women's basketball coach Kyra Elza to sign a waiver for immediate eligibility for her to play at Baylor.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brenden Bates, Kentucky TE, announces decision on 2023 season
Brenden Bates just completed his 5th season with the Kentucky football team. The Cincinnati native was considered the No. 25 tight end in the country when he signed to play for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats program out of the class of 2018. However, he has been limited in his production due to a shoulder injury.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky OL, reveals plans for 2023 season
Kentucky offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal his plans for the upcoming 2023 season. Horsey will not be departing from the Wildcats this year, announcing that he will remain with the team for his 6th year of eligibility. This is good news for Kentucky, which...
harlanenterprise.net
Back on track, Calipari wants Cats to play ‘more deliberate’
Kentucky coach John Calipari wasn’t happy with himself following a disappointing 89-75 loss to Missouri in its Southeastern Conference opener last Wednesday. “I’m mad at myself because we needed to be playing more deliberate,” he said after the Wildcats got back on track with an 86-63 win over Louisville Saturday. “Playing faster and quicker and doing that, that’s all good, and you’re scoring 60. We played deliberate, which is what my teams have done historically. Still play fast and shoot threes. We didn’t shoot as many (against Louisville), but we scored a lot of points playing deliberate. We needed to be more deliberate.”
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari direct with players after 74-71 win over LSU
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari breathed a sigh of relief and was direct with his players following Tuesday's 74-71 win over LSU. The Wildcats held off a Tigers' scoring run in the final two minutes to prevail following a missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. "I felt good all...
WKYT 27
After MVP Performance against Louisville, Jacob Toppin is WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For athletes at any level, the mental game is just as important as what they do during the game itself. Behind a 24-point performance on Saturday, UK senior forward Jacob Toppin was named MVP of the Kentucky-Louisville game. “I’ve been in a rough patch that I...
aseaofblue.com
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals.
This article has been updated with new information. FRANKFORT, KY – Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign on Tuesday reported raising $646,700 during the last quarter of 2022, bringing the total Beshear has raised to date to $5,180,200. The campaign reported having a bit over $4.7 million of that on hand. While the haul during the […] The post Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms will blow in soon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will cruise through the skies this Monday. A lot of us will stay dry until later tonight. We’ll most likely track a few passing showers through the day. Most of you won’t see much of anything until we reach the nighttime hours. It appears that some of those could arrive here on the stronger side.
fox56news.com
What Kentucky small business owners think of the 6% sales tax increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As of Jan. 1, many businesses in Kentucky will have to start adding a 6% sales tax to their services. For a full list of the 35 services affected by the new sales tax, click here: Sales Tax Facts 2022 – Sep.pdf (ky.gov)
3 Kentucky counties cancel school due to flooding
Scott, Harrison, and Nicholas county school districts have canceled classes Tuesday due to rising water and flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
WKYT 27
Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after an incident in Lexington. Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person. We’re told officers found someone there who had life-threatening...
WKYT 27
Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
Kentucky State Police announce traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announce periodic checkpoint locations, focusing on enforcing traffic laws throughout areas of the state.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
WTVQ
Nicholasville police seize cocaine, $16K from traffic stop, home
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police found over 60 grams of cocaine and nearly $16,000 during a traffic stop and home search Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the department, police, along with Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, stopped a vehicle which police say led to a search warrant being issued on a home in the 200 block of Williams Road. About 61 grams of cocaine and $15,710 were seized from the investigation.
WKYT 27
Victim identified in early morning Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on Colonnade Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She...
Comments / 0