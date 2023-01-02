ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Leaders prepares for new session of Congress, 2023 agendas

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAxkU_0k17xoX200

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday begins a new session of Congress and with it comes a shakeup in leadership.

The first big step is for House Republicans to select a new Speaker of the House.

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy was nominated for the position but he’s facing opposition from some members of his own party.

“The American people voted for a new direction in Washington,” said McCarthy during a Dec. 14 press conference. “The business-as-usual approach needs to stop.”

With a razor-thin majority in the House, even a handful of Republican no votes could potentially stop McCarthy from taking over.

The new Speaker will be replacing Nancy Pelosi, who has led House Democrats for the last 20 years.

“I’m just hoping that on January 3rd that they’ll be expeditiously able to elect a Speaker so that we can get on with the work of Congress,” said Pelosi during her last press conference as House Speaker Dec. 22.

House Majority Leader-Elect Steve Scalise (R-LA) sent a letter to fellow House Republicans outlining several bills the GOP plans to introduce in the first weeks of this year.

“We have made it clear that we must change the way we do business in order to improve the legislative process,” Scalise wrote. “We understand that developing a good process will lead to better legislative outcomes.”

Scalise pointed to a bill that would ban federal funding for abortion services, bills that address border security, and a proposal to take back billions of dollars allocated for 87,000 new IRS agents.

But a Democratic-led Senate and President Biden in the White House means most of these bills will go nowhere.

Democrats’ goals, including a push for more aid for Ukraine, may also hit the same roadblocks with a Republican-led House.

“I intend to reach out both in the Senate and even in the House to some of the more mainstream Republicans and say let’s work together,” said Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

House Democrats watched the GOP struggle to pick a speaker and saw a preview of how the chamber's next two years are likely to go.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said in a press conference late Tuesday that the GOP conference was beholden to "extreme MAGA Republicans." "We're ready, willing and able to get to work on behalf of the American people, but we don't have a partner on the other side of the aisle ... To the extent there are reasonable individuals on the other side of the aisle, they have no way out."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

McConnell becomes longest-serving party leader in Senate history

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell plans to mark his tenure as the chamber's longest-serving party leader with a speech on Tuesday afternoon paying tribute to the previous record holder: former Sen. Mike Mansfield, a Democrat from Montana. Driving the news: The senior senator from Kentucky, 80, will eclipse Mansfield’s 16...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Democrats not ready to bail out GOP: ‘This is on them’

Democratic leaders said Wednesday that Republicans are on their own amid the conservative revolt that’s prevented Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — or anyone else — from becoming the next Speaker in the new Congress.  Heading into this week’s Speaker vote, some lawmakers had floated the notion of finding a “unity” candidate who could win bipartisan…
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How it ends for defeated or retiring members of Congress

Most Iowans are familiar with the balloons, buttons, and hoopla parts of political campaigns. Some wonder, however, what happens when a campaign ends in defeat — especially when the defeated candidate is an incumbent, with offices and staff — and with legislative and other work that still needs to be done. How does all that […] The post How it ends for defeated or retiring members of Congress appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy