Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Birkenstock expands American presence with the opening of its fourth US store in CaliforniaAmarie M.Marin County, CA
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Wine Country Tastings Tips from a local.Nick DaviesSonoma, CA
The Mill Keeper – Multi-Vintage Affordable Napa WinesSyrah QueenNapa, CA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenForestville, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Escaped inmate back in Sonoma County jail custody
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An escaped kitchen-crew inmate has been arrested and back in custody two days after he ran away, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff. John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma ran away from the Sonoma County Jail on Tuesday. It wasn't clear how officials found him. He has...
ksro.com
Eddie Engram Officially the New Sonoma County Sheriff
Eddie Engram is Sonoma County’s new sheriff. Engram, a member of the Sheriff’s Office for 20 years, was sworn-in during a ceremony in Santa Rosa on Wednesday. Engram had been sheriff-elect since winning the June primary. He is the first black person to lead the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which is the largest law enforcement agency in the region. Engram is vowing to make the Sheriff’s Office more accessible to the public it serves.
Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the Kinokuniya Mall on the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 […]
ksro.com
Sonoma Valley Man Who Was Shot By Deputies makes First Court Appearance
The Sonoma Valley man who was shot by deputies has plead not guilty to attempted murder and assaulting a police officer with a gun, among other charges. Nathan Smart made his first court appearance yesterday after finally getting out of the hospital. His next court date is set for February 22nd. On October 15th, Smart reportedly threatened to shoot a family member and himself and later broke windows in businesses and parked cars in downtown Sonoma. Deputies responded and reportedly shot Smart after he fired at them with an “improvised weapon” made of pipe and black tape.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Bicycle Crash Reported on Farm Bureau Road in Concord
The Concord Police Department recently released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run bicycle collision that occurred on December 21, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Farm Bureau Road and Concord Boulevard, according to officials. Details on the Hit-and-Run Bicycle Collision in...
sfstandard.com
Storm Turns Deadly, Claims 2 Victims
The atmospheric river storm pummeling the Bay Area turned deadly on Wednesday, killing a teenager in Solano County and a baby in Sonoma County. An unidentified 19-year-old resident of Fairfield died in a single-vehicle collision on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to officials. The road was partially flooded due to the heavy rains.
ksro.com
Man Shot by Sonoma Deputies in October to Appear in Court Wednesday
A man who was shot by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies in October is scheduled to finally make his first court appearance today. Nathan Smart was wounded during a shootout with deputies in Downtown Sonoma. He had been hospitalized in Sacramento since October 15th and was considered too injured to appear in court. It’s unclear if Smart will be arraigned on the several charges he’s facing during today’s court appearance. If not, another hearing date will be set.
COVID-positive inmate dies in his cell at Martinez Detention Facility
MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff has announced an in-custody death that occurred at the Martinez Detention Facility on Tuesday. The inmate, who is not being identified at this time, tested positive for COVID-19 during his intake on New Year's Eve and was subsequently placed in a quarantine cell, the sheriff said. Officials said he had been screened by County Health Services and cleared for incarceration by medical staff. On Tuesday at approximately 1:22 p.m., deputies conducted a room check and observed "no movement" from the man. Life-saving measures were reportedly undertaken but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no immediate signs of trauma or anything suspicious, the sheriff claims. Both the sheriff and the District Attorney's Office are investigating his death. The man was arrested in Antioch on Dec. 31 on suspicion of misdemeanor spousal battery, the sheriff said.
NBC Bay Area
Police Activity Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in San Mateo
A shelter in place order has been issued for a neighborhood in San Mateo due to police activity, according to a Nixle alert sent out by police just before noon Tuesday. The incident is reported on Grand Boulevard at Highland Avenue, just east of Highway 82/El Camino Real. Residents should...
KTVU FOX 2
Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police
BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Family, friends plead for help in locating missing East Bay teen
CONCORD, Calif. - Family and friends of an East Bay teen have launched a desperate search after the 19-year-old disappeared early New Year’s Day under concerning circumstances. Family friend Samanta Barajas said 19-year-old Damond Lazenby, of Pittsburg, was last seen 4 a.m. on Sunday. Barajas said his clothes were...
sfstandard.com
98-Year-Old Woman Robbed of Safe in Early Morning Burglary
Two male suspects stole a safe from a 98-year-old woman in the Richmond District early Monday, San Francisco police said. According to police, two men between 20 and 30 years of age unlawfully entered a garage on the 200 block of El Camino Del Mar at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 2 and used a dolly to wheel out a safe containing documents and U.S. currency.
ksro.com
Meth, Fentanyl, and Handguns Found in Probation Search in Santa Rosa
Three were arrested in Santa Rosa after a probation search turned up meth and firearms. Sonoma Sheriff’s Deputies conducted the search at a house on the 1000 block of Clover Drive. During the search, deputies found a man hiding in a bathroom who turned out to have an outstanding...
KTVU FOX 2
Kitchen crew member escapes Sonoma County jail
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A kitchen crew member escaped on Tuesday from the loading dock of the Sonoma County Jail. A sheriff's spokesperson said that John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma ran away at 8:40 a.m. The exact circumstances of his escape were not immediately made public. Avilla has been in...
Suspect arrested on 9 counts of burglary, meth possession on New Year's Eve: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on New Year’s Eve after running a red light near 4th and Townsend Street, the San Francisco Police Department announced Wednesday on Twitter. The unidentified suspect was booked into county jail for nine counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics. […]
ksro.com
Petaluma Police Arrest Three for DUI Saturday Morning
Three were arrested by Petaluma Police for driving under the influence early Saturday morning. First, an officer saw a vehicle speeding and traveling with no headlights in the 4000 block of Petaluma Boulevard North. After pulling the vehicle over, he smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath and determined he was under the influence and arrested him. Another driver was arrested less than an hour later after making a U-turn in the 200 block of Petaluma Boulevard North. That driver was also arrested after the officer smelled alcohol from the driver’s breath. Lastly, a suspected hit and run driver was arrested after being spotted heading northbound in the 1200 block of Petaluma Boulevard North. After being pulled over, the driver was arrested for DUI. Police are still investigating the hit and run.
ksro.com
Lakeport Pet Store Accused of Animal Abuse Getting Evicted
A pet store in Lakeport that’s been accused of abusing and neglecting its animals is getting evicted. Pet Country has been ordered to move out of its current location by January 31st. The property owner says the store owner and her daughter, who manages the store, stopped paying rent six months ago. They’ve been ordered to get out of the space and leave it in “broom-swept” condition. Pet Country has been facing allegations of animal abuse and neglect for more than two years.
2 in stable condition after shooting in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Antioch police say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Both are in stable condition at a hospital after police received a call at 2:17 p.m. that a person was shot near the area of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive.Officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Investigators believe she wasn't the intended target but was shot while driving through the area. A second shooting victim arrived at a hospital Tuesday saying he had been shot near the same location. The male—who police believe was the intended target—also had a gunshot wound to the leg.Police found multiple spent shell casings in the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive. Investigators are asking residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for anything suspicious around the time of the incident.Police said there was no suspect information Wednesday afternoon and anyone with information can contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email at rgerber@antiochca.gov. People can also offer anonymous tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.
Toddler killed during storm in Sonoma County identified
OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KRON) — A 2-year-old boy who was killed during Wednesday night’s rainstorm has been identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and his family. The toddler, Aeon Tocchini, died after a redwood tree crashed on top of his home in Occidental, Calif., on Joy Road. The rural area is heavily wooded and studded […]
pacificsun.com
Dog Down: Novato police officer shoots neighbor’s dog
On a drizzly Sunday morning in September, a tragic series of events unfolded in Petaluma that ended with two dead chickens, a Novato police sergeant shooting a neighbor’s dog and a long list of unanswered questions. Debate on social media exploded after KGO-TV broke the news in mid-December. An...
Comments / 0