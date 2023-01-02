Have you ever heard of the honey mushroom? This lovely little mushroom has quite a distinct look: it grows in honey-colored, almost gelatinous-looking clusters straight out of a storybook. The honey mushroom is a very real fungus, and it is considered a culinary delicacy when foraged or grown. However, there are a few drawbacks to this unique mushroom. Honey mushrooms are not only parasitic to trees and can cause ecological issues in some territories, but they can also cause stomach upset if not cooked properly before eating.

