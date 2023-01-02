Read full article on original website
'He was an advocate': Founding member of Louisville music group, Linkin' Bridge, killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeremiah Buckner is one of six people killed in the first four days of 2023 in Louisville. The 42-year-old was an original member of Linkin' Bridge. The group got its start in 2015, singing Christmas carols in East Louisville with a local comedian. Videos of their carols accrued more than 500 million views.
WHAS 11
Louisville native Hazel Miller sings at Mayor Greenberg's inauguration
Miller took the stage at the new mayor's inauguration to sing a beloved anthem. Here is her singing the song now paired with the original performance.
wdrb.com
New restaurant opening in Shelby Park will feature craft beer, food trucks and live music
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business will open Friday in the Shelby Park neighborhood. Located in the old Red Top Dog space on at Logan and Mary streets, The Keswick will offer craft beer, cocktails, slushies, food trucks, games and live music. Fright Bites food truck will be at...
arts-louisville.com
The Audience Will Always Remember
Entire contents are copyright © 2023 by Jon Huffman. All rights reserved. I visit the LittleOldLady on Oak Street two or three times a week – I bring groceries, take out garbage, change lightbulbs, respond to panicked late-night calls: “My TV’s not working! I don’t know what to do!!”
'Experience has been bittersweet': West Louisville family pushes through grief to open first restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was the vision co-business owners and siblings Desi and Kam Hampton had worked on for years to see come to fruition: The grand opening of their restaurant in west Louisville, InKredible's Burgers and Shakes. "This community has so much potential, all it needs is for...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Rootie's Sports Bar and Grille
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Rootie's Sports Bar and Grille. Watch your favorite team this season while enjoying delicious appetizers and meals. The Bills-backed bar serves dishes from its smokehouse BBQ burger and nachos to homemade chili, patty melts served with onion rings, and of course its classic wings. Chef Kerry Ellison says the restaurant's biggest sellers are its hot garlic wings and its Rootie's BBQ charcoal grilled wings. He says the wings are so popular, they account for 70% of the bar's sales.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next week
If you're a fan of juicy cheeseburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to learn that a highly-anticipated new local restaurant will be opening in Kentucky next week. Read on to learn more.
wdrb.com
Louisville was promised more than a soccer stadium in Butchertown. Where's the rest?
Louisville was promised more than a soccer stadium in Butchertown. Where's the rest?. Lynn Family Stadium opened as the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and since then has hosted games for the professional Louisville City and Racing Louisville teams. But no other work has occurred.
Wave 3
Louisville game store closing after 18 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A long-running Louisville business for board, tabletop and role-playing games is closing its doors in the upcoming weeks. The Louisville Game Shop, located at 925 Baxter Avenue, announced the closure on its website on Tuesday. Colin Moore, the store’s co-owner, stated a number of reasons the...
Mall St. Matthews Indoor Playground
There is an indoor playground inside Mall St. Matthews. We checked it out and it has all the fun for your little one. Perfect for days that are too hot, too cold, or too wet to be outside, the indoor playground located inside Mall St. Matthews is a great place to take your littles.
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
wdrb.com
Restaurant, bar on Bardstown Road moving to Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant and bar on Bardstown Road is moving into Louisville's Meriwether neighborhood. The Bard's Town posted on social media on Tuesday its intentions to move into a new space at the corner of Burnett and Meriwether avenues. Bard's Town's space on Bardstown Road is closed,...
wdrb.com
Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick to close southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana women's clothing boutique is closing its doors. Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick announced on Facebook that its New Albany storefront on Spring Street will close in March, citing evolving consumer buying patterns, skyrocketing prices and the owner's need for a break. The...
wdrb.com
Linkin' Bridge devastated after former member, Jeremiah Buckner, killed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting...
wdrb.com
Louisville man wins $1 million Powerball in first drawing of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man started 2023 as a millionaire. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the anonymous winner's New Year started off with a bang after he won $1 million on the Jan. 2 Powerball drawing. "I was like, 'Wow.' I went to the lottery's website...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overall, not a great setup for anything significant on the wintry side of things. We will lack true Arctic Air for the next few weeks at the very least. Can we still get wintry weather regardless? Yes, we can. Those events are much more on the...
Louisville's Hosparus Health offering free grief counseling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hosparus Health is providing free counseling for those affected by gun violence. On Wednesday, they offered support group sessions for people who are dealing with grief as they enter the new year. "We don't talk about death very well in our culture," Grief Counselor Jeff Meyer...
nunesmagician.com
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Louisville
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Let’s hope 2023 gets off to a rousing start for the Syracuse Orange. Up next for the Orange are. Students: 14,309 students who recognize that Louisville is a volleyball school. The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET) College basketball is full of metrics...
Operation Return Home cancelled for 29-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in Louisville is now safe with loved ones after she was missing and possibly in danger. Deanna Wagner, 29, was last seen at 2nd Street and Broadway at 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 3, before she was found the following day, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
spectrumnews1.com
School built for Black students during segregation is being restored
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Between 1913 and 1932, Julius Rosenwald, the first CEO of Sears Roebuck in Chicago, and Booker T. Washington of the Tuskegee Institute built around 5,000 schools in the south for Black students as part of the Rosenwald Program. Tucked in Louisville’s James Taylor neighborhood is one...
