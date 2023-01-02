ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Arsenal launch second Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer bid worth £62m after failing in £55m offer for Shakhtar Donetsk winger

By Mark Irwin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPL64_0k17vFBp00

ARSENAL have made a second bid for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk worth up to £62million.

But they are still haggling with the Ukrainian Champions over the amount of money they will have to pay upfront.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTK6D_0k17vFBp00
Arsenal have reportedly launched a second bid for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk Credit: Getty

Shakhtar have made it clear that they want at least £50million guaranteed, with the rest of the fee paid in add-ons.

That is £12.5million more than Arsenal offered in their opening bid which was rejected last week.

But the Premier League leaders are confident that they can reach an agreement for the exciting wide player who celebrates his 22nd birthday on Thursday.

And they are looking to wrap up a deal before Mudryk is due to travel to Turkey next week for the start of Shakhtar’s mid-season training camp.

Arsenal’s original offer was £37.5m with the potential for a further £17.5m in future bonus payments.

But cash-strapped Shakhtar do not want to wait for their money and are demanding the majority of any fee is guaranteed - irrespective of how Mudryk performs in the future.

And now that Shakhtar have lowered their original £85million asking price, Arsenal are happy to continue negotiating for a player who has made it clear that he wants to move to the Emirates.

Arsenal have been assured that they are the only club in the hunt for Mudryk but have been alerted to suggestions that Chelsea are considering a bid.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

With Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli both having started every Premier League game this season, manager Mikel Arteta is desperate to get Mudryk on board as quickly as possible to maintain his team’s Premier League title charge.

Arteta is keen to bring in attacking reinforcements following Gabriel Jesus' knee surgery, which will keep him on the sidelines until March at the earliest.

The Spaniard said of Jesus' injury: "It’s a huge blow for us, obviously.

"He’s such an important player: he’s brought something very different to the team and it’s impossible to replace him.

"But we have other players, other alternatives and we’ll try to get that sorted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ynhP_0k17vFBp00
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is hoping to bring in reinforcements this month Credit: Getty

"The transfer window is another option.

"I think [Jesus] is a unique player but Eddie [Nketiah] has incredible qualities as well for the way we want to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pi7oM_0k17vFBp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJElQ_0k17vFBp00

"We have other alternatives in that we can play Martinelli up front as well.

"We are currently a little bit short in terms of upfront positions but getting Emile [Smith Rowe] back is going to be a big one."

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Chelsea agree £18m Andrey Santos transfer with Brazilian wonderkid becoming Graham Potter’s third January signing

CHELSEA have completed the signing of Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos. The Blues paid a fee of £18million the 18-year-old to become their third January window. THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY…The Sun is your go to destination for the best football, boxing and MMA news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheSunFootball and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunFootball.
The US Sun

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Al Nassr today?

AL-NASSR play for the first time since completing the iconic signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, however he will not play. The Saudi side face Al Ta'ee today - and you can keep up with all the action HERE. However, CR7 will not be on the pitch for his new team despite...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
950K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy