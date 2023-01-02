Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Enhanced risk for severe storms
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today is an important day to stay weather aware. We are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms. The best timing is now all the way to tomorrow morning. The Storm Prediction Center has us in an Enhanced risk zone (3/5), with higher numbers meaning higher chances to see severe weather. The greatest risks include strong winds, hail and also tornadoes. Have a way to get alerts, to stay updated with the forecast. Storms will remain scattered through this evening, with our inland areas having higher chances of seeing more rain and storms. The main line will move through early tomorrow morning, around 4-7 AM. Isolated storms ahead of the line could be severe. Temperatures today will continue in the 70s and 80s, with breezy winds and high humidity.
WALA-TV FOX10
Severe storms are tracking through area
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Strong to severe storms are tracking east through the area early this morning, but they should exit by midmorning and then the rest of your Wednesday will be a pleasant one. As the storms move through, all modes of severe weather are possible. From flash flooding,...
utv44.com
Sunny and seasonable
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Clear sky and colder temperatures are in the forecast tonight with many locations falling into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow and through the weekend, high pressure is in control of our weather and that will allow for sunny days and fair nights tomorrow through Saturday. Highs tomorrow and Friday will be in the low to mid 60. Saturday will remain sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
Severe weather threat this afternoon into Wednesday
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a weather alert for this afternoon through Wednesday morning for the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. The first round is expected in our area mid-afternoon. Here's more from the National Weather Service Mobile Alabama office... There is an...
WALA-TV FOX10
Warm temperatures for Monday; storms possible Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We have thick fog out there this morning so make sure you’re driving safely and slowly if you’ll be out on the road. There won’t be much rain today, but the temperatures will stay very warm just like we saw on Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 70s this afternoon.
Fairhope cancels outdoor weather siren test amid severe weather threat
UPDATE (4:55 p.m.): The City of Fairhope announced the siren test has since been cancelled “due to the possibility of severe weather tonight, we will no longer be performing the monthly weather siren testing.” The city said the siren will only be performed if a severe storm is approaching. FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes firetruck overturned on Schillinger Road in early morning crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Injuries have been reported after a Semmes firetruck overturned at Lamplighter Drive and Schillinger Road North early Wednesday morning. Semmes Fire Chief Kevin Brooks says two fire fighters were inside the truck, but fortunately walked away with only minor injuries after being treated and released at a hospital.
Early morning fire in Fairhope caused by lightning: Volunteer fire department
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department said a fire at a Fairhope home on Nichols Avenue was caused by a lightning strike. According to officials, the fire broke out at 4:11 a.m. The homeowner said one resident was in the garage working out while the homeowner was asleep. She said […]
Heavy thunderstorms cause damage to a local Semmes farm
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — New Year’s Eve is going a bit differently for the director of operations of Loblolly Farms in Semmes. Severe weather and heavy winds from Friday’s storm caused the roof of one barn at the farm to end up on the ground. Director of Operations Gary Smith says he and his crew […]
utv44.com
Bayfront Fairhope home sustains extensive lightning damage
Fairhope firefighters say lightning caused extensive damage to a home on Nichols Street early Wednesday morning. The lightning struck the roof, -heavily damaging the attic and one bedroom. The fire broke out around 4:30 when our radar system showed a huge lightning strike in that area. Heavy rains also caused...
Lott Rd. closed for ‘bridge replacement project’ beginning Thursday: AL DOT
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People traveling along Lott Road will have to find a new route beginning Thursday, Jan. 5 as the Alabama Department of Transportation undergo a “bridge replacement project,” according to a Facebook post from Mobile Traffic. The project will be between Malone Road and Gulfcrest Road. This will also be the detour […]
Gulf Shores Landfill phasing out operations beginning this year
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – For nearly 50 years the landfill next to Highway 59 in Gulf Shores has collected construction debris and large items in south Baldwin County. “Wood, metals, vegetation is primarily what’s in that landfill,” said Gulf Shores City Engineer Mark Acreman. But, starting this year the Gulf Shores Landfill will begin […]
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 E past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 2:55 p.m., all lanes of I-10 eastbound are blocked following an incident just past the Franklin Creek Rd. exit (Exit 75). Law enforcement is currently on the scene redirecting traffic. MHP Trooper Cal Robertson says tow trucks are currently on the way to remove damaged vehicles. An alert sent out by MDOT says the delay should end by 4:15 p.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: All crossings reopen following train derailment in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - All of Pascagoula’s railroad crossings are back open to vehicle traffic following a train derailment Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured during the derailment, and officials said there was never any danger to the public. But it did close the crossings at two busy roads: Market Street and Hospital Street. Both of those crossings reopened to traffic as soon as CSX was able to get it back on the track. The Pascagoula Street crossing then closed for a period while the repair work continued.
Heavy fog causes multiple crashes on I-10, first responder dead
A crash on I-10 early Sunday morning claimed the life of first responder, 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Waterfront Park Pier reopens in Orange Beach two years after Hurricane Sally destroys it
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– In September 2020, Hurricane Sally slammed the Gulf Coast causing widespread damage including to the Waterfront Park Pier in Orange Beach. More than two years after the storm, the pier has been reopened. Duane McDonough is an Orange Beach resident who said the city was devastated when Hurricane Sally took out […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Quick and Easy Gumbo
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serves 4 - 6 1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add gumbo mix to the water, stirring until well-blended. 2. Add turkey and sausage to the pot, and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over rice.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating two shootings from Tuesday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating two shootings that took place seven hours apart on Tuesday night, according to authorities. The first incident took place at approximately 1:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of Wealthy Street in regards to shots fired, according to police. Officers said...
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes fully staffs its first ever police department
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Semmes swore in it’s three newest police officers Tuesday night in its new city hall building: William Brannon, Tvon Campbell and Trevin Fortner. The newly established police department is now fully staffed, with 16 officers, according to Chief Todd Freind. “When we...
utv44.com
ShotSpotter: 330 shots detected on NYE in Mobile, more people are starting to call 911
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The number of gunshots fired on New Year's Eve is alarming. ShotSpotter is the system that detects gunfire in different neighborhoods in the city of Mobile. It went fully live in July. Last time NBC 15 reported on these numbers was at the beginning of December, a total of 2,200 shots were detected then. That number has gone up, with the number of gunshots detected ballooning Saturday night.
Comments / 0