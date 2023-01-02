Read full article on original website
Related
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
waste360.com
Processors, Governments, Brands and Nonprofits Band Under Circular Services
In the face of climate change and evolving policies to try and mitigate it, stakeholders from brands to investors and nonprofits are joining the movement to advance a circular economy. But making it happen will entail radically transforming a huge system that is linear in nature (products are made, used, then tossed) and where relevant players along a complex supply chain work in silos.
cioreview.com
Five Trends in the Public Sector to Look Out for in 2023
Organizations in the public sector will have to look at internal and external factors that could significantly impact their performance after 2022. FREMONT, CA: Public sector organizations will be required to evaluate internal and external issues that could significantly impact their operations beyond 2022. Due to the ongoing pandemic, global inflation, and a changing workforce, firms in the public sector must stay abreast of trends and anticipate problems. The following are some trends that will be significant factors to which the public sector will need to commit time, energy, and resources:
foodlogistics.com
4 Agro-Informatics Trends Transforming the Food Industry in 2023
Driving the food industry forward from the ground up, the agricultural industry looks much different today than it did hundreds of years ago. Mechanization changed agriculture’s reliance on human labor and horsepower. The Green Revolution harnessed selective breeding, allowing more grain to be produced per acre, helping to feed the growing population and enabling food producers to create new products. Over the past few years, this change has continued, with an increasing focus on sustainability worldwide, driven by consumer demands and changing production policies to support this. A large part of this is driven in the agricultural industry, where sustainability improvements are fed throughout the production chain.
What Is a Chief Sustainability Officer? The High-Ranking Executive Position Is Growing in Popularity
As the climate and environment become more central conversations in the business world, sustainability is due in all forms and areas. This explains the emerging role of the chief sustainability officer, a fairly recent but incredibly relevant position appearing across the corporate sphere. Article continues below advertisement. What is a...
Entrepreneurship in the United States: A Guide to the Most Lucrative Industries
The United States is a diverse and dynamic country with a thriving economy, making it an attractive place for entrepreneurs and business owners. Here are a few potential business opportunities in the United States:
itechpost.com
Royal Ransomware Takes Responsibility For Queensland University Of Technology Attack
The Queensland University of Technology was recently the target of a cyberattack, and the Royal ransomware gang has taken credit for it. In addition to this, the group has reportedly started leaking information that was supposedly acquired during the security breach, Bleeping Computer writes. QUT Has Warned Students And Staff...
ceoworld.biz
Best Business Schools In The World For 2023
The Wharton School takes the prestigious title of the world’s business school for 2023, according to the CEOWORLD magazine. London Business School earned itself a respectable second place, with MIT Sloan School of Management ranked third. The 2023 rankings placed Harvard Business School in fourth ahead of Saïd Business School (Oxford Saïd or SBS) in fifth, while Columbia Business School (CBS) ranked sixth and the Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) School seventh.
Compana Pet Brands Names Greg Pearson Chief Executive Officer
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Compana Pet Brands, global leader in pet care and nutrition, today announced it has appointed Greg Pearson as Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Pearson succeeds John Howe, who will transition to a new role as senior advisor for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005979/en/ Greg Pearson, Chief Executive Officer at Compana Pet Brands (Photo: Business Wire)
privatebankerinternational.com
PineBridge Investments reshuffles Asia Fixed Income team
American asset management firm PineBridge Investments has appointed Omar Slim and Andy Suen as new co-heads of Asia ex-Japan Fixed Income team. The appointments come before the retirement of Arthur Lau, who has served as co-head of emerging markets and head of Asia ex-Japan Fixed Income. Lau will retire in June 2023.
Retail CFOs Invest in Payments Tech to Streamline Operations
Forty-six percent of manufacturers that have previously invested in liquidity forecasting and management applications are still making these investments or plan to continue doing so. This continued investment is a good indicator of the extent to which manufacturers and retailers are counting on finance system improvements to help weather economic uncertainty and keep pace with the economy’s digital shift.
PV Tech
SolarEdge acquires UK IoT company Hark Systems
Israel-headquartered smart energy technology company SolarEdge has acquired the entire share capital of UK-based Hark Systems, an energy analytics and internet of things (IoT) company. SolarEdge said that the acquisition will enable it to offer its corporate and industrial (C&I) customers increased capacity to manage their energy assets. Hark offers...
BT invests in firm looking to create UK drone superhighway
BT has invested £5 million in a start-up as part of a scheme aiming to create a drone corridor across southern and central England to carry cargo and other supplies.The BT Group’s digital hub, Etc, is investing the money into drone firm Altitude Angel, to support its work on what is known as Project Skyway.The scheme would see a 165-mile drone corridor created above Reading, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Coventry and Rugby – in what the two companies hope will become the UK’s drone superhighway and the largest and longest network of its kind in the world.The long-term aim of...
myscience.org
Alumnus Henk Arntz has big ambitions in sustainability
Suncom Energy, the startup created by Mechanical Engineering alumnus Henk Arntz, is making quite a name for itself as it boosts industry’s sustainability. Recently, Henk Arntz, CEO of Suncom Energy, marched away with the Industry Innovators Award 2022, having won both the jury prize and the audience prize. He also had the opportunity to pitch his idea during the Dragons’ Den of Transition. The startup founded by Arntz, alumnus of the department of Mechanical Engineering, is regarded as a promising agent for change as the industrial sector moves towards sustainability. He wants to build the Netherlands’ first concentrated solar thermal energy storage facility, using compact parabolic mirrors to supply renewable heat 24/7 to bakeries, glasshouses and saunas.
htrends.com
Indian Hospitality Sector - 2023 Outlook - By Mandeep S Lamba and Dipti Mohan
As we turn the page into the new year, let’s take a look at the top trends that are likely to shape the Indian hospitality sector in 2023. Read on to know more. The Indian hospitality sector is expected to see accelerated growth in 2023, in spite of ongoing global headwinds and the uncertainty brought on by the occasional COVID-scare. This will be driven primarily by buoyant domestic demand, the gradual revival of inbound travel, and the Indian government’s renewed emphasis on the expansion of the tourism industry, which is expected to contribute US$250 billion to the country’s GDP by 2030. The government also intends to release the National Tourism Policy soon to promote sustainable and inclusive tourism growth in the country. The hotel sector should develop strategies to take advantage of the short- and long-term opportunities that are emerging as the Indian tourism industry gains momentum.
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai-Kia Reveals Details of ZER01NE Creative Platform Promoting Pioneering Startups at CES 2023
• Hyundai Motor and Kia's ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform showcases transformative startup collaborations at CES 2023. • ZER01NE bolsters Hyundai Motor Group's global strategy to engage with new companies at an early stage and foster breakthrough technical advances. • Project builds on success of previous collaborations; delivers benefits beyond automotive...
Innovation and Opportunity: The Thriving Tech Scene in the United States
The United States is home to a number of major tech companies and is considered a global leader in the tech industry. Some of the top tech cities in the United States include:. Silicon valleyPhoto bySilicon_valley_title.png (421 × 236 pixels, file size: 261 KB, MIME type: image/png)
5 Ways to Acquire Your First 100 Customers for a Fintech Product
Here are the five components of an efficient marketing strategy for Fintech startups.
schleich® Announces Global Sustainability Initiative
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- schleich ®, a leading international toy manufacturer and supplier of realistic animal figures, today announces a new global initiative with the goal of producing figurines and playsets that are made exclusively of sustainable materials by 2027. To ensure resources are used for as long as possible, schleich ® is optimizing and certifying all products and packaging in accordance with the Cradle to Cradle ® sustainability principle through a close collaboration with the renowned consultancy institute and innovation partner EPEA GmbH. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005347/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0