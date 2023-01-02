Molecular mechanisms involved in the IL-6-mediated upregulation of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 (IDO1) expression in the chorionic villi and decidua of women in early pregnancy.

Senecavirus A (SVA) is a cause of vesicular disease in pigs, and infection rates are rising within the swine industry. Recently, anthrax toxin receptor 1 (ANTXR1) was revealed as the receptor for SVA in human cells. Herein, the role of ANTXR1 as a receptor for SVA in pigs was investigated by CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing. Strikingly, ANTXR1 knockout (KO) pigs exhibited features consistent with the rare disease, GAPO syndrome, in humans. Fibroblasts from wild type (WT) pigs supported replication of SVA; whereas, fibroblasts from KO pigs were resistant to infection. During an SVA challenge, clinical symptoms, including vesicular lesions, and circulating viremia were present in infected WT pigs but were absent in KO pigs. Additional ANTXR1-edited piglets were generated that were homozygous for an in-frame (IF) mutation. While IF pigs presented a GAPO phenotype similar to the KO pigs, fibroblasts showed mild infection, and circulating SVA nucleic acid was decreased in IF compared to WT pigs. Thus, this new ANTXR1 mutation resulted in decreased permissiveness of SVA in pigs. Overall, genetic disruption of ANTXR1 in pigs provides a unique model for GAPO syndrome and prevents circulating SVA infection and clinical symptoms, confirming that ANTXR1 acts as a receptor for the virus.

