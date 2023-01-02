Molecular mechanisms involved in the IL-6-mediated upregulation of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 (IDO1) expression in the chorionic villi and decidua of women in early pregnancy.

Read full article on original website
Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For
Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Causally Linked to Lung Cancer
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is causally associated with lung cancer risk, according to a study published online Dec. 8 in Cancer Medicine. Lin Li, from The Second Affiliated Hospital of Zunyi Medical University in China, and colleagues employed a two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR)...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos After Discovering Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
What is the normal platelet count range based on age?
As someone ages, platelet counts may fluctuate. Possible reasons include natural vascular aging, changes in bone marrow tissue, and altered blood plasma makeup. Platelets — also known as thrombocytes — are colorless fragments of larger cells called megakaryocytes,. found in bone marrow. The purpose of platelets is to...
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
Use of mobile devices for calming associated with increased emotional reactivity in some children
1. In a prospective longitudinal study, the use of mobile devices for calming was associated with altered emotional reactivity and executive functioning in young boys. 2. The association of mobile device use with altered emotional reactivity and executive functioning was increased in children with higher surgency temperament characteristics. Evidence Rating...
Characterization of prognostic markers of residual neoplastic disease following hysterectomy
1. Prognostic markers of residual disease following a loop electrosurgical excision procedure for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 3 include: positive high-risk HPV, positive margin of specimens, and type II or III transformation zone. 2. The most indicative markers were HPV-18 positivity and type III transformation zone. Evidence Rating Level: 2...
Artificial Human Lung: Modelling Organ-like Complexity to Facilitate Mechanistic Understanding
The following is a summary of “Towards an artificial human lung: modelling organ-like complexity to aid mechanistic understanding” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Humbert et al. More than 5 million people lose their lives yearly due to respiratory disorders, placing a significant financial strain...
Timing of Orthostatic Hypotension, Not Symptom Severity, Increases Dementia Risk in Parkinson Disease, Multiple System Atrophy
The increased risk of dementia in patients showing early orthostatic hypotension was independent of the presence of concomitant supine hypertension and other factors associated with cognitive impairment. Findings from a retrospective study published in Neurology showed an association between early development of orthostatic hypotension (OH)—but not severity of OH symptoms—and...
Mesenchymal Neoplasm With ACTB-GLI1 Fusion in an Individual With Neurofibromatosis Type 1
What statement is most accurate about a mesenchymal neoplasm with ACTB-GLI1 fusion?. These tumors are uniformly fatal within a few months. Thus far, these tumors have been reported only in the setting of neurofibromatosis type 1. These tumors most often occur in the skin of the distal lower extremities. Mesenchymal...
CVD Risk May be Increased by Pregnancy-related Factors
The following is the summary of “Pregnancy-related factors may signal additional protection or risk of future cardiovascular diseases” published in the December 2022 issue of Women’s Health by Reddy, et al. The Pooled Cohort Equation (PCE) is recommended by cardiovascular disease (CVD) guidelines for estimating 10-year CVD...
Biomarkers Elevated in Patients With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Induced Myocarditis
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) myocarditis is associated with changes in noncardiac biomarkers, with elevated creatine phosphokinase (CPK) associated with myocarditis development and all-cause mortality, according to a study published in the December issue of JACC: CardioOncology. Alexi Vasbinder, Ph.D., R.N., from the...
The effect of vitamin D supplementation on body composition in nursing mothers with overweight or obesity: a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trial
BMC Nutrition volume 9, Article number: 1 (2023) Cite this article. This study aimed to evaluate the effect of vitamin D3 supplementation on body composition and anthropometric measures of nursing mothers. Methods. In a double-blind, randomized clinical trial, 90 nursing mothers with overweight or obesity were randomized into three groups...
Researchers develop, validate tool to visualize 3D architectural properties of atherosclerosis plaques
Atherosclerosis is a long-term arterial vessel wall disease characterized by the build- up of lipid- rich and inflamed plaques. It often goes undetected, but highly inflamed plaques disrupt and form a blood clot attached to the vessel wall adjacent to the flowing blood. This acute event (atherothrombosis) can lead to heart attack or stroke.
Disruption of anthrax toxin receptor 1 in pigs leads to a rare disease phenotype and protection from senecavirus A infectio
Senecavirus A (SVA) is a cause of vesicular disease in pigs, and infection rates are rising within the swine industry. Recently, anthrax toxin receptor 1 (ANTXR1) was revealed as the receptor for SVA in human cells. Herein, the role of ANTXR1 as a receptor for SVA in pigs was investigated by CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing. Strikingly, ANTXR1 knockout (KO) pigs exhibited features consistent with the rare disease, GAPO syndrome, in humans. Fibroblasts from wild type (WT) pigs supported replication of SVA; whereas, fibroblasts from KO pigs were resistant to infection. During an SVA challenge, clinical symptoms, including vesicular lesions, and circulating viremia were present in infected WT pigs but were absent in KO pigs. Additional ANTXR1-edited piglets were generated that were homozygous for an in-frame (IF) mutation. While IF pigs presented a GAPO phenotype similar to the KO pigs, fibroblasts showed mild infection, and circulating SVA nucleic acid was decreased in IF compared to WT pigs. Thus, this new ANTXR1 mutation resulted in decreased permissiveness of SVA in pigs. Overall, genetic disruption of ANTXR1 in pigs provides a unique model for GAPO syndrome and prevents circulating SVA infection and clinical symptoms, confirming that ANTXR1 acts as a receptor for the virus.
Team studies immune response, proteins in blood of young adults who develop rare complication after COVID vaccination
Myocarditis, a condition in which the heart muscle becomes inflamed, is a rare complication that can occur after mRNA COVID vaccination. It's estimated that roughly 18 cases occur in every 1 million vaccine doses administered, making it so rare that it is challenging to find cases to investigate. In a new study by researchers from Mass General Brigham's founding members, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, a team extensively investigated the immune response of 16 adolescents and young adults who developed myocarditis after receipt of the COVID mRNA vaccine. The researchers found no differences in antibody production, auto-antibodies, T cell profiles, or prior viral exposures, but found elevated levels of spike protein along with increased cytokines (consistent with innate inflammation) and increased troponin (indicating cardiac injury). Their results are published in Circulation.
Clinical Stage IIB/C Cutaneous Melanoma Patients Receiving SLN Biopsy
The following is a summary of “Sentinel lymph node biopsy in patients with clinical stage IIB/C cutaneous melanoma: A national cohort study,” published in the October 01, 2022 issue of Dermatology by Straker III, et al. Some have questioned the use of sentinel lymph node (SLN) biopsy in...
