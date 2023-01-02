Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Do you want Sunderland to have a good run in the FA Cup this season?
I’d be happy to make plenty of changes and give opportunities to fringe players. Given the injury issues we’ve had this season, I wouldn’t be disappointed to lose, just as long as the players who start get a decent run out. The FA Cup is great but at this point in time, it’s important to make sure that we don’t end up with any more key players picking up injuries.
SB Nation
Chelsea FC v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are headed to West London to face Chelsea FC. It is the first of back-to-back matches against the Blues, away in the Premier League and home for the FA Cup. City will be keen to get the three points at Stamford Bridge and move closer to EPL leaders Arsenal. Chelsea are looking to refind their form and get back in the race for European football.
SB Nation
Jack Grealish is who we thought he is
Jack Grealish has been in the fire of many Manchester City fans in the recent weeks as his performances have been called in to question and whether he has merited that huge 100M Pound move made 18 months ago. Before we get to that let’s get the boss opinion on...
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Manchester City: ‘Jovačić’ in the pivot, unchanged up front
Chelsea are going through a rough patch and could face no opponent worse than Manchester City right now. But the schedule can’t be helped, so we will have to pull ourselves together to avoid a humiliation. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE. The WAGNH community have stuck with the 4-2-3-1, just...
BBC
Everton 1-4 Brighton: Can Frank Lampard survive latest defeat?
If Saturday's battling draw at Manchester City brought a sense of renewed optimism to Everton supporters, Tuesday's feeble defeat by Brighton left them staring at the prospect of a second successive, nerve-shredding battle against relegation - and raised further questions about the future of manager Frank Lampard. After falling behind...
Report: Chelsea Remain Interested In Arsenal Target Mykhailo Mudryk
Chelsea remain interested in signing Shaktar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk amid interest from Arsenal.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Embarrassing Defeat to Brighton
Buckle up, folks. Today’s edition of 5 Telling Stats does not make for pleasant reading. Coming out of the World Cup break, Everton were hoping to turn their fortunes around after suffering a dreadful drop in form directly before the Premier League was adjourned. However, the Toffees have picked up just 1 point in the first 3 games back, and it came from the most difficult fixture among them funnily enough. However, that means Everton have picked up just 5 points from the last 11 games, and what was once a seemingly rock solid defense has been conceding for fun. This is the definition of relegation form.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Good Jack, Lock Up Rico, Coombs Strike, and More...
Manchester City have another busy week. This time it’s 2 matches in 4 days. The good news is that they are both against the same opponent, so preparation should be easier. Sky Blue News is back to get you caught up for City’s pair of tilts against Chelsea FC.
SB Nation
January 6th - 8th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Predicted Line-Up | Simms or Maupay?
After a humiliating midweek defeat, Frank Lampard’s position is under real pressure. So, it might not be a bad thing for him that Everton are quickly back in action, with a game they’re simply not expected to win in the cup. Away to Manchester United is a rotten...
"Just Weren't Good Enough" - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Brentford Loss
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spoke liverpoolfc.com following Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday night.
SB Nation
Sunderland’s January Preview: What have we got coming up this month?
The FA Cup journey starts at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. For the first time since the 2017/18 season, we are in the third round and we will be looking to make the fourth round for the first time since the 2014/15 season! It won’t be a straightforward task though, as lots of changes are anticipated for the Lads. Shrewsbury was never an easy place to go when we were in League One and we did only win there once in our four seasons.
SB Nation
Wednesday January 4th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
Jerome Sale column: Does history give Oxford United the upper hand over Arsenal?
It's one of the ties of the round. Premier League leaders Arsenal arrive at the Kassam Stadium to complete a weekend of FA cup third round fixtures. Oxford United have a pretty good cup pedigree, admittedly more famously so in the League Cup, but even in recent years they have produced notable shocks and proved themselves a serious nuisance to higher division sides in the FA Cup.
Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle
LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal's mounting Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday.
SB Nation
Roberto Firmino Reportedly Leaning Towards Liverpool Extension
With Roberto Firmino’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, there has been plenty of speculation as to what might come next for the striker, with talk of everything from a new Liverpool deal to a move to Barcelona to retiring in Saudi Arabia. Despite recent...
BBC
David Gold: West Ham joint-chairman was 'desperate' for club to do well, says David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes described David Gold as "a good man and a sensible man", who will be missed around the London Stadium. Gold's death after a short illness at the age of 86 was confirmed by the Hammers in the hours leading up to their 2-2 draw at Leeds United.
SB Nation
3 Up & 2 Down: Chelsea FC 0-1 Manchester City
Manchester City got a crucial away win against Graham Potter’s Chelsea FC on Thursday. It wasn’t vintage Pepball by any means, but if you are going to lift the trophy you have to win a few of these. Here’s a look at the good and the bad from Thursday’s Premier League win.
SB Nation
Harry Kane praises Bryan Gil after Crystal Palace breakout performance
There’s nothing so toxic at Tottenham Hotspur that can’t be at least temporarily assuaged with a 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace. Spurs’ big win at Selhurst Park yesterday won’t end the simmering discontent among Spurs fans, who have mostly directed their ire towards club chairman Daniel Levy, but it will certainly tamp it down some.
Comments / 0