15 People Who Should Not Be In Charge Of Dessert At Any Dinner Party Ever

By Hannah Dobrogosz
 3 days ago

1. These crispy cookies:

u/EatingFoodInWendys / Via reddit.com

2. These fried Oreos that look a bit like something you might step in outside:

u/yupa12 / Via reddit.com

3. This dessert that claims to be cake (but I'm skeptical):

u/nyastic / Via reddit.com

4. This chocolate surprise:

u/Kiachma / Via reddit.com

5. This terrifying baby shower dessert:

u/NotAnOctopus21 / Via reddit.com

6. This dinosaur cake someone actually bought from a bakery:

u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

7. This pile of...no thanks:

u/9999monkeys

8. This burnt birthday cake:

u/kingfisherman999 / Via reddit.com

9. This dessert that I promise isn't raw chicken:

u/Gaylorf372 / Via reddit.com

10. This cake that looks like it's trying to escape:

u/CoconutRubbish667 / Via reddit.com

11. This collapsing cake:

u/aant85 / Via reddit.com

12. These chocolate chip cookies that lost their chocolate chips:

u/noopthenobody / Via reddit.com

13. This cake that really had so much potential:

u/Bumble-Bee-Butt / Via reddit.com

14. This gorgeous birthday cake:

u/Cult7Choir / Via reddit.com

15. Finally, this cake with an evil side:

u/UltimateKeybladeKing / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/shittyfoodporn

