Bronco Sports
Shaver's Heroics Help Broncos Sink Spartans
BOISE, Idaho – After Naje Smith forced a turnover to get his team the ball, Boise State looked to none other than Marcus Shaver, Jr., to take its final shot in a tie game with 30 seconds left on the clock. An inbound play put the ball straight into Shaver's hands out of a timeout, and the fifth-year guard dribbled the clock down before drilling a step-back three-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining to lift Boise State men's basketball to a 67-64 victory over San Jose State, Tuesday night at a raucous ExtraMile Arena.
KTVB
'It's unbelievable': Holani's return sets high bar for Boise State's running backs
BOISE, Idaho — Bronco Nation received great news on New Year's Day, as Boise State running back George Holani announced on Twitter he will return for another ride in 2023. The former Mountain West Freshman of the Year kept it short and sweet, in Holani fashion, posting a tweet that read, "NEW YEAR SAME TEAM! #NOTDONEYET." The news is exactly what Boise State fans wanted to hear as the Broncos look to build off this year's 10-win season.
10 Tremendous Concerts Boise is Excited to See in 2023
After nearly 100 BIG concerts came to Boise area concert venues like ExtraMile Arena, Ford Idaho Center, Knitting Factory and Revolution Concert House in 2022, it's safe to say that live music is BACK!. A good chunk of those concerts were shows that were rescheduled from their original 2020 or...
10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho
10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day. 9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the...
koze.com
And the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle Winning Number is…
BOISE, ID – Someone holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket could start out the New Year as the Idaho Lottery’s newest millionaire. The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out, 2022 version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle shortly before 6:00 p.m. (MST) this evening. And this year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Miller family commits $5 million for capital projects at Boise State
Boise State University in Idaho has announced a $5 million commitment from the family of Bob and Sharon Miller in support of capital improvements to the school’s sports complex. The funding will be used for the North End Zone project, a plan to redevelop the general admissions area at...
eastidahonews.com
Winners announced in Idaho Lottery’s $1 million raffle
BOISE – Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, Thursday morning. She told him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. “I was watching the news and saw the winning numbers, so I checked our tickets,” Kim...
Popular food chain opens another new location in Idaho
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Idaho that you're probably going to want to try if you're a dessert lover. Read on to learn more. The Sodamix is a popular dessert chain with locations throughout Idaho, Utah, and Arizona. They recently opened another new Idaho location at 2110 Blaine Street in Caldwell.
There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History
I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
Food Network Named This Idaho Sandwich One of The Best In America
One of my favorite lunchtime meals has to be a sandwich. There's just something about delicious meat, cheese, and veggies served on fresh bread. I'm also a fan of having chips as my side with my sandwich. Recently the Food Network released their "50 State 50 Sandwiches" list and to...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Idaho’s Newest McDonald’s Opens in Star But Not Everyone is Happy
For years and years, Idaho natives and newcomers have taken to social media and other outlets complaining that the Gem State is missing restaurants, stores, and other shops that are prevalent in other states. Our state's small towns and big cities had grown accustomed to a local version of a national chain. However, as we like to say, those days of national chains skipping Idaho are over.
Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho
St. Luke’s Health System grew rapidly over the past decade — acquiring and making deals with Idaho and Oregon medical practices and hospitals. As it grew, St. Luke’s executives described a master plan to curb the costs of health care — and to ensure that care actually makes people healthier. One milestone in that plan […] The post Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
What Happened to Some of Boise’s Most Popular TV Anchors?
Over the years, dozens of very talented anchors and reporters have graced Boise’s screens to bring us the hard-hitting stories affecting our neighborhoods, the 411 on the Treasure Valley’s moody weather patterns and moments of both triumph and heartbreak in sports. Some, like Mark Johnson, Carolyn Holly, Dee...
A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook
Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
Stunning $3 Million Home in Eagle with 360 Views of the Valley
A beautiful "modern-mountain hideaway” in Eagle that, yes, has breathtaking views, but it also has a built-in residential elevator! Keep scrolling for over 30 pictures of the stunning property with amazing views. The home is a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom house in Eagle with 4,007 square feet of space on over 5-acres, and it’s currently listed at $2,999,999.
Crash blocks part of I-84 between Boise and Mountain Home
BOISE, Idaho — Extreme caution is urged on westbound Interstate 84 between Boise and Mountain Home, where a crash occurred Tuesday morning. Idaho State Police are at the scene of the crash, between the Boise Port of Entry and Exit 64 (Black's Creek Road). All westbound lanes were blocked...
Egg prices in Boise have more than doubled since last June
BOISE, Idaho — The national average price of eggs has increased 49.1% from Nov. 2021 to Nov. 2022, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). However, a more recent timeframe shows a more drastic increase in the Treasure Valley. KTVB documented the real-time...
Post Register
Cloudy and cold today but warmer temperatures are ahead
BOISE, Idaho — Mostly cloudy skies are expected across southwest Idaho today. Temperatures in Boise should stay in the 20s for much of the morning before reaching today's high of 34 degrees. High across the valley are expected to be in the low to mid-30s today. Clouds and dry...
62 Horrible Words And Phrases That Make Boise Angry
There are things that people say all around you that can drive you crazy if you let them. Don't let them. Take a deep breath and move on with your life. It's not worth getting upset. Don't ruin a perfectly good day by getting angry with a co-worker. We all...
