TACOMA, Wash — A new tiger is in Tacoma. Sanjiv (pronounced sun-jeev), an 11-year-old male Sumatran tiger, arrived in Tacoma in December from the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center in Topeka, Kansas. The zoo said the recommendation to move him to Tacoma came from the Association of Zoo and Aquariums with the hope that he will father cubs with either of the zoo's other Sumatran tigers Kali, 9, or Indah, 8.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO