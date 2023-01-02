Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
KIMA TV
Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party
PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
KIMA TV
Barefoot ATV driver arrested for running man over multiple times in Seattle
SEATTLE — A 28-year-old man driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) repeatedly ran over a man he believed was burglarizing his trailer in Seattle on Friday morning, police said. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the driver was arrested following the 7 a.m. incident. Police said the man received...
KIMA TV
More coyote sightings reported in Montlake
SEATTLE — Some residents in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood are keeping a close eye on their pets after several coyotes were captured on camera roaming the area. Over the last few months, KOMO News has told you about coyotes in West Seattle and Magnolia. Now neighbors in Montlake worry at...
KIMA TV
King County court blocks Federal Way gun retailer from selling high-capacity magazines
A King County judge has ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop selling high-capacity magazines after the state banned the sale of the magazines last year. Last month, Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, for illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite the ban on such products in the state.
KIMA TV
SR 520 between Seattle and Bellevue to close this weekend
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is starting the new year with road closures. State Route 520 will be closed in both directions this weekend between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast on the eastside. The closure includes the SR 520 floating bridge across lake Washington. All lanes...
KIMA TV
Climate Pledge Arena offers free public transit for ticketed events
SEATTLE — Fans can now ride public transit for free to and from games and events at Climate Pledge Arena. According to the arena — home to the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Storm and many big-name concerts — publicly-ticketed events will come with free public transit that applies to six different forms of transit: King County Metro buses, water taxis, Sound Transit buses, Link light rail, the Seattle Streetcar and the Monorail.
KIMA TV
Sylvia, Port Townsend's giant Pacific octopus, to return to the Salish Sea
Sylvia the giant Pacific octopus, who has spent the last few years at the Port Townsend Marine Science Center Aquarium (PTMSC), will be released soon as he has reached maturity. Sylvia was collected in the PTMSC's light trap at Port Worden pier in June 2020. PTMSC staff said at that...
KIMA TV
Meet Sanjiv, the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium's new Sumatran tiger
TACOMA, Wash — A new tiger is in Tacoma. Sanjiv (pronounced sun-jeev), an 11-year-old male Sumatran tiger, arrived in Tacoma in December from the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center in Topeka, Kansas. The zoo said the recommendation to move him to Tacoma came from the Association of Zoo and Aquariums with the hope that he will father cubs with either of the zoo's other Sumatran tigers Kali, 9, or Indah, 8.
