BROOKINGS, S.D. – The North Dakota State women's basketball team dropped a 94-63 decision at South Dakota State on Thursday night at Frost Arena. Abby Graham paced the Bison (9-5, 3-1 Summit) with a season-high 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field. Taylor Brown filled up her stat line with eight points, a team-high seven rebounds and four assists. Emily Behnke also contributed nine points with five rebounds and one block.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO