NDSU Bison Athletics
Morgan, Nelson Lead Bison Past South Dakota State, 65-59
FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State's Andrew Morgan put up 24 points and 13 rebounds to lift the Bison men's basketball team to a 65-59 victory over South Dakota State on Thursday night inside the Scheels Center. Morgan's 24 points tied a career-high, and he ripped down eight offensive...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Stumbles at South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. – The North Dakota State women's basketball team dropped a 94-63 decision at South Dakota State on Thursday night at Frost Arena. Abby Graham paced the Bison (9-5, 3-1 Summit) with a season-high 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field. Taylor Brown filled up her stat line with eight points, a team-high seven rebounds and four assists. Emily Behnke also contributed nine points with five rebounds and one block.
NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Host SDSU, USD in Men’s Hoops this Week
The Games: The North Dakota State men's basketball team will host South Dakota State (7-8 overall, 2-1 Summit) on Thursday, Jan. 5, and South Dakota (7-8 overall, 2-1 Summit) on Saturday, Jan. 7, this week at the Scheels Center. Jan. 5 vs. South Dakota State 7 p.m. CT ESPN+, WDAY...
