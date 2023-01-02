Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Slick Spots Early, Snow Chances Continue
In a similar fashion to how 2022 began, N. Illinois and S. Wisconsin has seen nothing but cloudy and gloomy conditions. In fact, there wasn’t much sunshine to round out the year as the Rockford Airport registered 18 days with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. 22 if you include the first four days of 2023. Unfortunately, sun will once again be hard to come by Thursday thanks to the grip this storm system has on our atmosphere.
MyStateline.com
Scattered Light Snow Wednesday & Thursday, Minor Accumulations Expected
Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin has been subjected to quite the weather pattern since the new year officially began. Much of the region was placed under a dense fog advisory both Sunday and Monday, with a round of light showers passing through to kick off Tuesday. The big headline for the 4th day of 2023, cooler air and our next snow opportunity.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Colder temperatures expected Tuesday
Dense fog took over the region this morning, as the atmosphere is nearly saturated. This moisture will play a key role in shower and storm development through the evening. We have good, upper level support from an approaching area of low pressure and associated warm front. Those two factors will help create sufficient ingredients for a few of the storms to be on the strong to severe side. A low-end risk is in place for most of the viewing area, with the better chance for severe weather staying just off to our south across the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas region. Low-end severe hail and wind will be the main concern. We cannot rule out an isolated and brief tornado, again, mainly to our south. Whether a storm reaches low-end severe levels or not, we have the potential for frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds embedded within storm activity. Storms move west to east through the region, with the best chance being in the 5 to 10 p.m. range. Behind this storm system comes a cold front and windy conditions. Temperatures will start warm Tuesday morning before falling into the 30s by the afternoon. This colder stint will stick around Wednesday and Thursday before a bit of relief arrives late this week and into the weekend.
MyStateline.com
Slick travel with freezing drizzle Wednesday evening and night
Temperatures are already down to freezing level, or below in most areas. With the light precipitation and freezing drizzle continuing over the next few hours, there will likely be some slick spots out there on the roads through tonight. There already are reports of slick travel and ice buildup on side mirrors. Especially watch out for icy spots on bridges and overpasses. Travel with extra caution tonight.
MyStateline.com
Dense Fog Advisory for northern Illinois
A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties in northern Illinois until 9pm Tuesday. Everyone across the Stateline is dealing with foggy conditions and is down to 2.5 or under miles of visibility. Be sure to travel safely. Widespread dense fog will continue Tuesday night, but patchy fog will continue through late tonight.
KOMU
Forecast: Rain on the way for Monday
Monday's high of 65 will have us feeling warm, but clouds and rain are on the horizon. Expect showers to begin in the evening and to continue into Tuesday. The bulk of the widespread rain will be late Monday night, and you might hear a few rumbles of thunder as scattered thunderstorms are expected as well. Breezy days are in store on both Monday and Tuesday with wind gusts up to 30 mph and 40 mph respectively.
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
MyStateline.com
Showers Best Early On, Temperatures Trend Cooler Next Few Days
Unfortunately, today’s record-heat potential was severely squashed as forecast models trended a bit more south with the low and the warm front. With this frontal boundary now failing to pass through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, this leave us under a more northeasterly to easterly regime, resulting in cooler temperatures.
news9.com
Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana
Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Kait 8
Jan. 4: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up a bit cooler this morning across Region 8, but it is not raining or anything this morning. Today highs will be about 15-20 degrees cooler. Sunshine is in the forecast...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Arkansas counties
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You should have all eyes on the skies beginning Monday evening. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in northern Arkansas. The watch last until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:. Benton, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Newton, Ark. Searcy,...
Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported
The South was slammed after a dangerous and multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek Monday across Louisiana and Arkansas, and there's more nasty weather on tap for the region Tuesday.
waldronnews.com
Counties in Arkansas with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Monday storms leave thousands of Arkansas residents without power & communities damaged
Monday storms caused severe damage throughout the state, leaving thousands of residents without power Tuesday afternoon.
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
Severe storms leave thousands without power in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following severe storms that hit the state throughout Monday. As of 10:15 a.m., more than 7,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the storms. The total number sits at 9,747...
WDAM-TV
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
waldronnews.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Arkansas using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
