Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explained
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce County
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-Air
KEPR
Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party
PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
KEPR
Barefoot ATV driver arrested for running man over multiple times in Seattle
SEATTLE — A 28-year-old man driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) repeatedly ran over a man he believed was burglarizing his trailer in Seattle on Friday morning, police said. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the driver was arrested following the 7 a.m. incident. Police said the man received...
KEPR
Teens rob man in Ballard, lead police on chase to Federal Way in stolen cars
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teenage boys were arrested Thursday after they reportedly robbed a man in Ballard, drove to Federal Way, and attempted to escape police inside a mall. Around noon, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 6500 block of 15th Avenue Northwest, near...
KEPR
SR 520 between Seattle and Bellevue to close this weekend
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is starting the new year with road closures. State Route 520 will be closed in both directions this weekend between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast on the eastside. The closure includes the SR 520 floating bridge across lake Washington. All lanes...
KEPR
Climate Pledge Arena offers free public transit for ticketed events
SEATTLE — Fans can now ride public transit for free to and from games and events at Climate Pledge Arena. According to the arena — home to the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Storm and many big-name concerts — publicly-ticketed events will come with free public transit that applies to six different forms of transit: King County Metro buses, water taxis, Sound Transit buses, Link light rail, the Seattle Streetcar and the Monorail.
KEPR
Man taken into custody after stabbing ex-partner multiple times in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — A woman in Snohomish County was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a 45-year-old ex-partner who barricaded himself in her apartment for nearly five hours Wednesday. Sheriff deputies in Snohomish County responded to an assault with...
KEPR
Wife of former head of King County drainage district sentenced for defrauding taxpayers
A 67-year-old Enumclaw woman was sentenced to prison Friday for her role in stealing more than $465,000 in taxes intended for flood control in King County during a multi-year fraud scheme. Joann Thomas was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised released on Friday in U.S....
KEPR
Thousands without power after strong winds topple trees in western Washington
SEATTLE — A weather system brought strong winds to parts of western Washington on Wednesday, bringing down trees and causing power outages across the region. More than 14,800 people were without power in the Puget Sound region at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported the most outages Thursday morning, with more than 14,000 customers without power.
KEPR
Sylvia, Port Townsend's giant Pacific octopus, to return to the Salish Sea
Sylvia the giant Pacific octopus, who has spent the last few years at the Port Townsend Marine Science Center Aquarium (PTMSC), will be released soon as he has reached maturity. Sylvia was collected in the PTMSC's light trap at Port Worden pier in June 2020. PTMSC staff said at that...
