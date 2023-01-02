Read full article on original website
Crash on I-64 causes delays for drivers in Henrico County
A vehicle crash on Interstate 64 East is causing delays for drivers in Henrico County, just east of the city of Richmond.
Students injured in school bus crash on Powhite Parkway Bridge in Richmond
Three people were sent to the hospital following a school bus crash that occurred on Powhite Parkway Bridge in Richmond.
Crash on I-95 South causing backups in Richmond
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 71.3, near the Commerce Road Access underpass. The southbound left and center lanes are closed.
Henrico Police warns residents to be on the lookout for home contractor scam
Henrico Police is warning residents to be on the lookout for scammers posing as home contractors looking to do work on your home.
Richmond driver attempts to change tire, car submerges in Byrd Park lake
The car rolled down an embankment and ended up submerging itself into the lake's murky depths.
Crash injuring Chesterfield police captain prompts warning to impaired drivers
The Chesterfield County Police Department is warning impaired drivers to stay off the roads after a police captain was hit while on duty Saturday night.
He ran into a Richmond apartment to escape gunfire. A dog attacked him.
An 11-year-old Richmond boy is recovering after he was bitten by a dog after running from gunfire in Whitcomb Court on New Year's Day night.
NBC12
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street. Richmond Police say one man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds after a shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Grace Street. Right now, the front door of the...
Petersburg Police searching for suspect entering cars, stealing items
In the most recently shared photos from Petersburg Police, the suspect was seen wearing a red jacket with dark-colored pants and white shoes. The suspect was also wearing a black ski-type face mask.
fredericksburg.today
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
NBC12
Richmond plans traffic study for safety improvements at busy northside intersection
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With 20,000 cars rolling through the intersection daily, those living not far from Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road are hopeful the area will be the target of safety improvements. “I’m no expert, but I can just see it’s not quite complete. So I think they need...
Virginia car crash leads to DUI arrest, $26K in cocaine, crack cocaine, more
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man is facing a number of charges after he caused a wreck and they found cocaine and crack cocaine in his car. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash involving the car and a pickup truck on Bloomery Pike around 8:10 […]
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny from vehicle suspects
According to police, the three people pictured stole are suspected of stealing from parked vehicles in the Salem Fields and Camelot subdivisions at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Shooting reported near VCU CORE campus on West Grace Street
Police are currently responding to a shooting near the VCU campus.
Inside Nova
Sheriff's office: Delivery driver arrested after approaching child in Aquia Harbour
A Spotsylvania man has been arrested after approaching a juvenile and making a sexual comment Dec. 31 in Aquia Harbour, authorities said. The victim was walking in the 3600 block of Aquia Drive when she was approached by a stranger in a van. "The subject made a sexually explicit comment...
Tractor-trailer fire on I-95 causes lane closures in Hanover
A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 95 caused lane closures in Hanover Tuesday morning. The incident was located near Lewistown Road.
‘Anything could have happened’: Mother upset after school bus leaves teen on highway
A Richmond Public Schools mother says she is frustrated after her teenage daughter was left on the side of the highway after a fight broke out on a bus ride to class in December.
Augusta Free Press
King George County: Colonial Beach woman dies from injuries in head-on crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash in King George County on New Year’s Eve that took the life of a Colonial Beach woman. A 2006 Honda Accord, driven by Edith Jane Chapman, 76, of Colonial Beach, ran off the road to the right on Route 218 at 12:35 p.m., overcorrected, and struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by Candice Lachelle Grim, 30, of Colonial Beach, head-on.
Hanover County announces plans for Ashland Hospital project
Hanover County has announced that representatives of Henrico Doctors' Hospital (HDH) have expressed interest in taking part in the "Ashland Hospital project."
Dog left in crate outside Colonial Heights shelter, shelters see increase in abandoned animals
"You made a commitment to this animal, and we understand life changes and situations change, but you need to have a plan that includes your pet," Peters said. "If you lose your housing or if your animal becomes sick, there needs to be a backup. We can't be everyone's backup."
