bucsdugout.com
Bucs Arghticles: Andrew McCutchen returning to Pirates?
Houston Astros news: Bligh Madris lands with World Series champs after MLB debut season in Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Detroit (ABC 13) Pirates mailbag: What are the odds of an Andrew McCutchen reunion? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) MLB News. Rumors: Hosmer, Cubs ‘close to a deal’ (report) (MLB.com) Mets-Correa pact expected...
Yardbarker
Steelers Insider Believes Team Will Look To Bring In Competition For 8-Year Kicker Chris Boswell In Off-Season Amidst Inconsistancy
The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 8-8 with a Week 17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. It kept their playoff hopes alive, as they now need to win against the Cleveland Browns, along with some help from others in order to make it. Meanwhile, kicker Chris Boswell missed another kick on Sunday Night Football. While he did make three, his lone miss could have ended up costing the Steelers.
Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Pitcher to Milwaukee Brewers for Cash
The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash in a trade Wednesday, the Brewers announced on Twitter.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Yardbarker
Are Kenny Pickett And The Steelers’ 2022 Rookies The Best 21st Century Draft Class For The Black And Gold?
The Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the Super Bowl era have produced some of the best draft classes in NFL history. Each time they have had a historic draft class, it has been the catalyst for jump starting the franchise into contention for at least a decade. Some franchises are lucky enough to have one great draft in the Super Bowl era, but the black and gold have found multiple great draft classes.
Damar Hamlin gets tube removed, talks to teammates, Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized due to an on-field cardiac arrest, had his breathing tube removed and is speaking with doctors, family members and teammates, the Bills announced Friday.
Penguins Trade Options in Net
If Tristan Jarry is out long-term, what goalies should the Pittsburgh Penguins pursue on the trade market?
Damar Hamlin Breathing On His Own & Talking To Family 4 Days After Collapsing On Field
“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar [Hamlin]’s breathing tube was removed overnight,” the Buffalo Bills said in a statement at 10:10 a.m. on Jan. 6. “He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: ‘Love you boys.'”
Steelers Playoff Update: Games Changes, NFL's Caution With Bills
It's very difficult and unprecedented week for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pitt vs Virginia Takeaways: Panthers Building Identity
Good spirits and high energy surround the Pitt Panthers after knocking off two ranked opponents.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Undrafted Rookie Jaylen Warren Reveals The 1 Reason He Signed With Organization Over Any Other
The Pittsburgh Steelers running back room may be slowly turning into one of the NFL’s coveted two-back systems. Both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have shown the ability to make big plays and worthiness of being involved each and every week. Since the Week 9 bye, the two have rushed for 783 yards and are helping the team close in on 2,000 rushing yards on the season, an accomplishment that hasn’t happened for the organization since 2007. The bulk of the work has been from the second-year back, but the undrafted rookie has now also found a home in the city of Pittsburgh and proven to be an awesome compliment.
bucsdugout.com
Report: Pirates ‘in running’ for top international free agent
The Pittsburgh Pirates could land one of the top international free agents, according to recent reports. In a tweet Thursday morning, insider Sung Min Kim announced that the Pirates and two other teams are “in running” for 18-year-old Jun-Seok Shim, an international free agent pitcher from Korea. Shim...
247Sports
Carrington's improvements add to optimism at Pittsburgh
I have had the opportunity to watch Saint Frances Academy quite a bit in the last two weeks after having seen them at both the City of Palms in Florida as well as the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York. Sophomore guard Tyler Jackson has been a big storyline throughout,...
