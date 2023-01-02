Read full article on original website
Meta told to reassess legal basis for EU personalised ads
DUBLIN (Reuters) -Meta must reassess the legal basis on how Facebook and Instagram use personal data to target advertising in the European Union, its lead privacy regulator in the bloc said on Wednesday when it fined the social media giant 390 million euros ($414 million) for the breaches. Meta said...
What is the Manufacturing Cloud, and How Does it Work?
Salesforce’s Manufacturing Cloud facilitates communication and coordination between the manufacturing firm’s sales and operations teams. Employees can use the software to gain access to client data through negotiated sales agreements and improved forecasting methods. It can be challenging to strike a good balance between production and sales for...
Roadmap to Success in Digital Manufacturing & Design
Join NowName: Roadmap to Success in Digital Manufacturing & Design. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. Learners will create a roadmap to achieve their own personal goals related to the digital manufacturing and design (DM&D) profession, which will help them leverage relevant opportunities. The culminating project provides a tangible element to include in their professional portfolios that showcases their knowledge of Industry 4.0.
Why VR Training can Help Startups to Operate in a More Sustainable Manner
Virtual reality has the potential to aid employers with a vast range of aspects relating to the hiring and onboarding of new talent to their startups. In a business where there is little margin for error when making new hires, VR can emerge as an excellent tool for getting new recruits up to speed and ready to hit the ground running.
U.S. FCC proposes additional spectrum for drone communications
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday proposed new rules to make licensed radio spectrum in the 5 GHz band for the rising number of unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, in use. Currently, drones typically operate under unlicensed and low-power wireless communications rules or experimental licenses. The...
Stellantis to build U.S. firm Archer’s air taxi, up stake
PARIS (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis will help build Archer Aviation’s electric aircraft and increase its stake in the U.S. company, the two firms said on Wednesday, driving Archer’s shares up nearly 17%. Industrial firms and new startups are flocking to invest in air taxis, which can take off and...
Banks should be more cautious on crypto contagion risks, U.S. regulators warn
(Reuters) -Banks should be more careful about the risks of fraud, legal uncertainty and misleading disclosures by crypto firms, U.S. regulators warned on Tuesday, just two months after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX stunned the financial world. In their first joint statement on crypto, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit...
Western Digital, Japan’s Kioxia restart merger talks – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Memory chip maker Western Digital Corp and Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp have restarted merger talks, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The report added that the structure of a potential deal is fluid and both companies are considering merging into one publicly traded...
Intel’s Mobileye sees $17 billion in assisted-driving product revenues by 2030
(Reuters) -Intel Corp’s self-driving tech unit Mobileye Global Inc said on Thursday it sees more than $17 billion in revenues for its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) products by 2030. Jerusalem, Israel-based Mobileye, which went public in October last year, is a top player in the ADAS market, which...
Silvergate Capital shares sink as crypto-related deposits plunge
(Reuters) -Silvergate Capital Corp reported a sharp drop in fourth-quarter crypto-related deposits on Thursday as investors spooked by the collapse of industry major FTX pulled out more than $8 billion of capital, sending shares down nearly 39% premarket. The crypto-focused bank also said it would cut its workforce by 40%,...
