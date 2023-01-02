Higher fuel prices and a bitterly cold start to this winter mean it will cost more for most people to heat their homes, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. There is help available for qualifying Pennsylvania households. Applications are being taken for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program through April 28 by the Department of Human Services. Patrick Cicero, consumer advocate for the State of Pennsylvania, said no matter...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO