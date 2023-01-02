Read full article on original website
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Notoriously Morbid opens Boba café
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new business is bringing a popular beverage to Beckley. Notoriously Morbid opened its Boba Street Café on Tuesday, January 3rd. The store partnered with Kobe Asian Fusion in Fayetteville to start the café. Marisa Miller, an employee at the store, believes the new café could help Boba become more popular […]
Water crisis in Raleigh County affecting Liberty HS athletics and its players
GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) — The water crisis in Raleigh County has moved into the world of sports. After several days without running water, Liberty High School finally got it back Monday afternoon, January 2. While the school might have water, many students and their families are not as fortunate. In particular, some students who […]
wvpublic.org
Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia
The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette,...
Raleigh General Hospital announces job fair event
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Those currently seeking employment in the Raleigh County area may be in luck, as Raleigh General Hospital has announced a number of employment opportunities which can be explored at the hospital’s upcoming job fair. The job fair event is set to take place on...
Metro News
Patience running thin after 10 days with no water in Raleigh County
NAOMA, W.Va. — The lack of water is starting to grate on those living along Route 3 in Raleigh County. But the lack of help and accurate information is causing nerves to fray and patience to run short among residents of those tiny communities close too the Boone Count line.
New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
Ben Franklin in Fayette County set to close after almost 70 years in business
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ben Franklin to close store in Fayetteville after nearly 68 years in business. “After much consideration, we have decided that it is time to close Ben Franklin. We have been blessed with 67 ½ years of serving our local community. This is a...
Raleigh County water crisis shows need for additional water source, says commissioner
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Around 500 Raleigh County residents were without water on Thursday morning, January 5, 2023, as the county’s water crisis neared the two-week mark. The crisis, shows the need for multiple sources of drinking water in the county, according to Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. The manager of the non-profit Raleigh […]
wvpublic.org
Crews Working To Restore Water Service To Raleigh County
Water woes continue in Raleigh County with many residents in Beckley without water since a polar vortex gripped the state over the Christmas weekend. Meanwhile Raleigh County schools remain closed until Thursday as communities throughout the county wait for their water service to return to normal. On Tuesday, the Beckley...
Beckley Water Company report customers in Odd, Glen Daniels, Fairdale area should have water soon
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company reported on their Facebook Monday, January 2, 2023, that some of the areas affected by the water issue should have results by this afternoon. Beckley Water Company stated customers in the Odd area should expect their water service to be returned sometime this afternoon. The statement also noted […]
Two automotive shops merge after struggling to find employees
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two local automotive shops that are located just down the street from each other have officially merged as one after a struggle of finding mechanics. Brian’s Service Center and Davis Automotive in Oak Hill have decided to merge their shops to better serve their...
Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river
CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
WVNT-TV
First baby at CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023
RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The first baby born at the CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023 was happy and healthy after becoming 2023’s baby number one!. Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born at 2:02 PM on January 1, 2023. She weighed approximately 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces. She measured 18.24 inches long!
Daily water distribution list from Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services officials released the daily water distribution list for the affected areas as of Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The Trap Hill Fire Department will be distributing drinking water from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Gospel Lighthouse in Sundial, located at 8461 Coal River Road, will be distributing […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023
NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
Metro News
Progress on Raleigh water service, but obstacles remain
BECKLEY, W.Va. — About a thousand water customers in Raleigh County continue to make do with no water service into their homes. Many lost water Christmas Day and haven’t seen the service restored since. John Zilinski heads up the Emergency Services in Raleigh County and said they are making progress in their repairs, but for those still without water, it’s not much consolation.
Water issues continue for Raleigh County, leading to an increase in water purchased at stores
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– It has been over a week since parts of Raleigh County were designated as unsafe to use the water from their taps. Since then, people across the state continue to visit stores to get their daily supply of water. Clayton Norris said the past few days have been a struggle for […]
Princeton Primary School receives grant from Concord University
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One local school received thousands of dollars in grants to help improve learning. Princeton Primary School in Mercer County applied and won $2,000 in grant money from Concord University to provide better activities and supplies to students at the school. Kindergarten teacher Heather Steele said she and other teachers are grateful to […]
lootpress.com
Residents express frustration at lack of answers re: water situation at Raleigh County Commission meeting
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday’s Regular Session of the Raleigh County Commission persisted beyond its usual succinct run-time, as the Public Participation portion of the meeting comprised well over half of the proceedings. Following standard fare such as approval of new employees, grants, and considerations, the point of...
