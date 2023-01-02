Read full article on original website
Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics Announces License Agreement With Novo Nordisk For Development Of Ipsc-Derived Cell Therapies
* FUJIFILM CELLULAR DYNAMICS ANNOUNCES LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NOVO NORDISK FOR DEVELOPMENT OF IPSC-DERIVED CELL THERAPIES
Fujitsu Ltd Says It Bought Back 1,946,700 Own Shares Worth 35.5 Billion Yen In December
* FUJITSU LTD SAYS IT BOUGHT BACK 1,946,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 35.5 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER
Fusion Pharmaceuticals And Bwxt Medical Announce Actinium-225 Partnership To Scale Supply For Developing Targeted Alpha Therapies
* FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS AND BWXT MEDICAL ANNOUNCE ACTINIUM-225 PARTNERSHIP TO SCALE SUPPLY FOR DEVELOPING TARGETED ALPHA THERAPIES. * FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT, BWXT MEDICAL WILL PROVIDE PREDETERMINED AMOUNTS OF FUSION'S ACTINIUM SUPPLY NEEDS AT VOLUME-BASED PRICING
Hydro Lithium Inc Wins 2.8 Billion Won Order
* SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: Q4 REVENUE LIKELY 70 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 71 TRLN WON) * SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT LIKELY 4.3 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 5.9 TRLN WON) * SAMSUNG ELEC: DEMAND FOR MEMORY CHIPS FELL MORE THAN EXPECTED IN Q4 DUE TO CLIENTS' CONCERNS ON CONSUMER SENTIMENT WORSENING.
An increasing number of lawsuits are being filed against real estate agents as home prices continue to fall across the US
These lawsuits are driven by "unhappy consumers" after having a negative emotional experience during a real estate transaction, an expert told Insider.
Oil rises after U.S. fuel stocks draw down; economic concerns loom
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with U.S. data showing lower fuel inventories providing support and economic concerns capping gains. Big declines in the previous two days were driven by...
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, January 5
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic calendar, the Labor Department is scheduled to report initial jobless claims for the week ended Dec. 31 likely remained unchanged at 225,000. Continued jobless claims likely fell to 1.708 million for the week ended Dec. 24 from 1.710 million in the week before. The Commerce Department is set to report a trade deficit of $73 billion in November, compared with a $78.2-billion deficit in the previous month. S&P Global's Services and Composite PMI data is also due. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to give welcome remarks before the Federal Reserve "Day Ahead" Conference on Financial Markets and Institutions. (0920/1420) Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is expected to give in-person presentation on the U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy before the CFA Society and St. Louis Rotary Club. (1320/1820) Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is expected to report first-quarter earnings before markets open, with investors' focus on pharmacy and retail sales and management's comments on consumer sentiments and COVID vaccination demand. Conagra Brands Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, benefiting from steady demand for its ready-to-eat meals and snacks as well as higher prices. Investors will look out for comments on impact from inflation, shift in consumer behavior and any forecast the company provides. A U.S. federal judge is set to hold a hearing for a lawsuit over Lithium Americas Corp's proposed Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada. Opponents of the mine are asking the court to overturn former President Donald Trump's 2021 approval of the mine, whereas supporters say it is necessary in the fight against climate change. Statistics Canada is likely to show the country's trade balance at $0.61 billion in November, down from $1.21 billion in the month before. The country's import and export prices data are also scheduled for release. Mexico's central bank is expected to publish minutes from its latest monetary policy decision. Data from the Brazilian government statistics agency IBGE is expected to show that industrial output fell 0.1% in November, after rising 0.3% in October. On a year-on-year basis, output likely rose 0.8% in November, after rising 1.7% in the previous month. (Compiled by Kumar Satyam; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
Sosei Heptares Says Partner Tempero Bio Received FDA Clearance To Advance Clinical Development Of TMP-301
* SOSEI HEPTARES PARTNER TEMPERO BIO RECEIVED FDA CLEARANCE TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF TMP-301 FOR TREATMENT OF ALCOHOL, SUBSTANCE USE DISORDERS
Secure Energy Announces New Director And Chairman Of The Board
* SECURE ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. * APPOINTS MICK DILGER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE JANUARY 5TH, 2023
Amazon to Lay Off 18,000 Workers
As a global recession looms, tech giant Amazon is set to fire 18,000 of its staff, representing a six percent cut of the company’s entire corporate workforce. The cut is understood to be the largest in Amazon’s history as the company’s chief executive office Andy Jassy announced the massive job cuts to staff in a note on Thursday, describing it as a “difficult decision”.
Tesla Slashes Prices in China for the Second Time in 3 Months to Boost Sagging Sales
The electric vehicle maker is dropping the price of two of its most popular models in China.
Indonesian state fertiliser firm Pupuk Kaltim plans $500 million IPO - sources
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Indonesian state-owned fertiliser company PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in Jakarta this year that could raise about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. At least two banks have been tapped for the deal which will see...
From BAS to OEL: ASX energy stocks to keep on watchlist
Crude oil breached the US$75/barrel level and made a low of US$72.7/barrel in the first week of 2023. The recent surge in coronavirus cases and gloomy economic sentiments are some of the reasons for the gloomy performance of the world's most traded commodity. Crude oil has been in the spotlight...
Canada oil sands producers to begin evaluating proposed carbon storage site
(Reuters) - Canada's largest oil sands producers signed an agreement with the Alberta government allowing them to assess the geology of an underground carbon storage site, a step in their plan to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, the companies said on Wednesday. The Pathways Alliance, consisting of six companies representing 95%...
Three ASX small-cap resource stocks that gained over 100% in six months
The ASX provides access to a significant resource portfolio across a wide range of commodities. S&P/ASX 200 Resources index has gained over 14% in the last six months, as of 5 January 2023. Many ASX-listed small-cap resource space players have delivered decent returns. Resource stocks refer to the stocks of...
Is it possible for Bitcoin to drop to zero?
In 2022, cryptocurrencies, including the biggest of them- Bitcoin, suffered deep losses due to negative sentiments. Bitcoin, unlike fiat currencies, lacks government backing, and hence, it is possible that its value can drop to zero. What will be Bitcoin’s value over coming months or years cannot be predicted using any...
ASX-listed gold stocks to watch out for
Gold stocks showcased a mixed trend on the ASX in 2022. Gold price currently stands at US$1,824 per troy ounce. Newcrest Mining, Northern Star Resources, Evolution Mining, and Perseus Mining are some of the gold-focused companies listed on the ASX. Safe-haven commodity 'gold' showcased a mixed trend in 2022. While...
African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 6
NAIROBI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian equities gained on Friday while the dollar hovered near a one-month high as investors braced for crucial U.S. jobs data later in the day that should provide clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in tightening policy. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose as much as $1 on Friday, extending gains from the previous trading session on hopes of a China demand boost and after data showed lower fuel inventories in the United States following a winter storm that hit during the year end. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on South African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened on Thursday as the U.S. dollar jumped after the release of strong employment data, which added to expectations the Federal Reserve could keep hiking rates at an aggressive pace. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= lost ground slightly on Thursday to touch a fresh record low, traders said, as fuel importers and the manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors chased limited dollar supply. AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan and Zambian currencies are seen weakening in the week to Thursday, while those of Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda are expected to hold steady. CONGO SECURITY United Nations intelligence analysts have spotted suspected movements by M23 rebels in parts of eastern Congo from which they were meant to have withdrawn and signs the armed group has seized ground in other areas, internal U.N. documents showed on Thursday. CHAD SECURITY Chadian security forces have foiled an attempt by a group of army officers to destabilize the country and undermine constitutional order, the government said in a statement on Thursday. KENYA SAFARICOM The chairman of Kenya's biggest telecoms operator Safaricom SCOM.NR, John Ngumi, has resigned as of Dec. 22 to pursue green energy development across Africa, the company said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on.
JMS, EMN, E25, OMH – How are these manganese stocks performing?
The manganese market is likely to grow by a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2026. Jupiter Mines to reveal the strategy for 2023 before the end of the first quarter, based on the performance of 2022. Euro Manganese submitted the final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Chvaletice project.
Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) closes in the green today. Here’s why
Core Lithium’s maiden DSO shipment has sailed from Darwin for customer in China. The ship is loaded with 15,000 dmt of 1.4% Li2O spodumene Direct Shipping Ore (DSO). The shares of Core Lithium closed today’s trading at AU$1.110 apiece, up 7.766%. Australia-based lithium miner Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO),...
