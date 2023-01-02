Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Respawn reveal Apex Legends SBMM changes as they seek “more balanced” matches
Respawn Entertainment have revealed initial changes and results from tweaks to Apex Legends’ SBMM, as debate around the BR’s skill-based matchmaking continues ahead of Season 16. While always a major topic among the player base, Apex Legends’ SBMM became even more talked about in Season 15. Large...
dexerto.com
LIVE: Overwatch League 2023 Rostermania hub: All OWL roster changes and rumors
With the 2022 Overwatch League season now in the rearview mirror, Rostermania is officially underway. As the latest OWL offseason continues to deliver major shakeups, we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest team changes heading into the 2023 season. When all was said and...
dexerto.com
“An enormous loss”: League figures react to Dash’s LCS departure
James ‘Dash’ Patterson announced that his role as a desk host had been minimized and that he will not return to the LCS in the same capacity in 2023 in a statement on social media that caused a range of reactions from his colleagues and fans. Dash joined...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro HisWattson finds OP rat spot on Broken Moon map
Apex Legends pro player HisWattson has discovered an incredibly devious rat spot on the Broken Moon map, one that’s OP enough that it may get patched out of the game entirely. Despite being in the wild for a long time now, players are still discovering new ways to get...
dexerto.com
What are Overwatch 2 Endorsements? System and levels explained
Overwatch 2 uses Endorsements to help create a positive environment for both new and returning players, allowing teammates to give each other a shoutout after a match. But what does Endorsing do in Overwatch 2, and how does it work?. Millions of players have hopped into Overwatch 2 since it...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Game Director explains when Roadhog will finally be nerfed
The latest Overwatch 2 patch introduced a new event and some interesting buffs to the game’s heroes, but Roadhog is still a menace in ranked and will continue to be for a little bit longer. Prior to the patch, the devs revealed that they have some major plans for...
dexerto.com
Tyler1 demands Riot nerf “disgusting” Udyr in League Season 13
Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp raged at the “broken” Udyr and Prowlers Claw combo and demanded Riot Games nerf the popular League of Legends strategy. League of Legends Season 13 is just around the corner, and fans of the popular MOBA are preparing to climb the ranked ladder once again.
dexerto.com
Disguised Toast’s Valorant team reportedly set for NA Challengers qualifiers
Popular streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang is set to sign a Valorant squad to compete in the first Valorant North American Challengers open qualifier, which begins on January 9, according to a report by Dot Esports. The popular content creator has signed multiple players to the team ahead...
dexerto.com
After ESIC unban, HUNDEN lands analyst job at Astralis
CS:GO coach Nicolai ‘HUNDEN’ Petersen has joined Astralis’ backroom staff as Head Analyst, the Danish organization has announced. HUNDEN takes over from Frederik ‘LOMME’ Nielsen, who departed Astralis at the end of 2022, in what will be his first official role with a CS:GO team since leaving Heroic in July 2021.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players refuse to “die in the snow” over Golden Shoe sweepstakes
Many Pokemon Go players say they refuse to participate in the Golden Shoe challenge for Niantic’s newest sweepstakes. Niantic recently announced the Golden Shoe challenge and sweepstakes open to players across all of its mobile games, including the fan-favorite Pokemon title. Purchases aren’t necessary to enter, nor will they...
Comments / 0