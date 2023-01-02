Read full article on original website
ourdailybears.com
Baylor MBB Eye Test | The Sky Is NOT Falling
We live in a world where over reaction, instant reaction, and information overload is the norm. Leading people to have polarizing thoughts and opinions on things immediately after they happen. When this reality is applied to sports, these opinions and thoughts are often pointed directly at individuals as people, not players. This can be a vicious cycle.
ourdailybears.com
GAME THREAD: No. 19 Baylor Bears vs No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs
The No. 19 Baylor Bears (10-3, 0-1) host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1, 1-0) in (what must surely be) the first top 20 showdown between these two teams. The Bears are looking to bounce back after a tough road loss, while TCU hopes to steal one and move to 2-0 in conference play.
ourdailybears.com
Bears Start Big 12 Play 0-2 with an 88-87 Loss against TCU
Star freshman Keyonte George had a chance to win the game for the No. 19 Baylor Bears (10-4, 0-2) at the buzzer in Baylor’s 88-87 loss to the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (13-1, 2-0). “I gotta finish. That’s it. That’s all I was thinking. But we’re onto the...
ourdailybears.com
PORTAL UPDATE: Where Does Baylor Stand So Far?
The Transfer Portal has changed college football; there is no denying this fact. Players are now more free than ever before to move between schools, often without restrictions or having to sit out given that the NCAA has also become much more lenient with exemptions allowing immediate eligibility. Managing a roster has become arguably the most difficult part of a head coach’s job, since the guys you have today and are planning to have tomorrow may decide to leave on no or little notice (certainly not enough to make a major difference in your ability to replace them quickly, unless you’re one of a handful of schools that other players are clamoring to get into, or you recruit well enough that this 4/5* can be replaced by that other 4/5*, in which case, go away).
ourdailybears.com
DBR: Wednesday, January 4th, 2022
Last night Baylor women’s basketball earned a HUGE win over #17-ranked Oklahoma, defeating them 81-70! The Bears started off strong and dominated the entire game, breaking Oklahoma’s eight-game win streak and earning their second conference win of the season. This win puts Baylor at the top of Big 12 standings!
ourdailybears.com
Yves Missi, 5-Star Center, Commits to Baylor MBB
Yves Missi, 5-Star Center, has committed to play college basketball at Baylor University. That is redundant with the title of this article, but never gets old typing or reading. This is a MASSIVE get for Coach Drew and his recruiting staff...shout out to Coach Brooks, Coach Jakus, and many more. Missi chose Baylor after narrowing his top three schools to Baylor, Stanford, and Texas. Missi’s commitment gives Baylor the #1 Recruiting Class in 2024. There are rumors swirling that Missi will reclassify and join the Class of 2023; but let’s assume Missi will join the 2024 until we know otherwise.
ourdailybears.com
Sooner? I Barely Even Know Her
The No. 23 Lady Bears upset the No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners in an offensive battle in Norman. They dominated the first quarter and never looked back. Caitlin Bickle started the game off by taking a charge and followed it up with a three pointer. The Bears took this momentum and ended up going on a 15-0 run led by Bella Fontleroy, who scored four straight buckets. They shared the ball well this quarter, resulting in points from five different players!
ourdailybears.com
Women’s Basketball Preview: Oklahoma & Kansas
This is a big week for Baylor women’s basketball as they face Oklahoma and Kansas, the two top teams in the Big 12 at the moment. Coming off a solid win against TCU on Saturday, the Bears look to keep that momentum going this week on the road. #17...
Gatesville Messenger
Gatesville mourns the passing of a legend
A man considered by many to be a hometown hero recently passed away at the age of 91. Cotton Davidson, a descendant of generations of the Davidson family who have resided in Coryell County, passed away on Dec. 23 in Waco. Davidson, a well-known and much respected person in the...
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
fox44news.com
Temple woman dead in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
KWTX
Waco restaurant owner served the late legendary journalist Barbara Walters
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A number of notable guests like Willie Nelson, Jerry Jones and Greg Abbott have all stopped by George’s Restaurant in Waco. But believe it or not, Barbara Walters was among those served over the years. It all started when the restaurant’s owner Sammy Citrano developed...
fox44news.com
Search underway for missing man
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department needs your help to find a man reported missing and endangered. The Waco Police Department said on December 30 that 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox is missing – but as of January 3, detectives believe Wilcox is endangered due to leaving behind his diabetes medication. Detectives believe Wilcox was last seen on foot in the 700 Block of LaSalle Avenue.
fox44news.com
Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched at approximately 3 pm Tuesday to the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Vahrenkamp Drive. The preliminary investigation...
KWTX
Killeen business owners say renaming Fort Hood Street would put extra costs on them
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council is looking at renaming Fort Hood Street to coincide with the name change on post. Fort Hood is named after confederate general John Bell Hood, and federal officials have already approved changing the name of the base itself. But that only applied to federal buildings, not things owned by states or cities.
Waco surgeons return after saving lives in Ukraine
WACO, Texas — Two Waco surgeons are back in the U.S. after they saved a number of lives in war-torn Ukraine, according to Baylor Scott and White Health (BSW). "Dr. David McCall and Dr. Freeland Ackley went above and beyond the call of duty as surgeons—all the way to war-torn Ukraine to lend their expertise and help save lives," BSW wrote in a Facebook post.
fox44news.com
Drugs, weapons found in vehicle in Woodway, driver passed out
Woodway, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old Hewitt man was taken first to the hospital, then to the McLennan County Jail after being found unresponsive in a pickup with guns and various drugs on a Woodway residential street Wednesday. Ty Douglas Allen remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on...
