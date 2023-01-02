ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Tom Brady has predictable take on idea of sitting out Bucs' finale

There's zero at stake for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend. They're locked into the NFC's No. 4 seed as the NFC South champions, and a win or loss in Week 18 won't impact their playoff position. So, you could make the case that the Bucs should rest their starters...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports

Rex Ryan's take about Belichick's coaching in 2022 makes zero sense

If you're wondering how much New England Patriots football Rex Ryan has watched this season, just listen to the take he delivered Monday morning. Following the Patriots' 23-21 win over Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson and the reeling Miami Dolphins -- which moved New England to 8-8 and kept its slim playoff hopes alive -- Ryan submitted that this might be Bill Belichick's best coaching season.
The Spun

Look: Prominent Model Had 2-Word Reaction To Tom Brady's Win

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a throwback performance from Tom Brady en route to an improbable comeback win. Brady threw for over 430 yards and three passing touchdowns in the team's 30-24 win. With the win, the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and will host a playoff game.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy