ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

ABC Columbia, Red Cross thank you for giving gift of life

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia and the Red Cross would like to thank everyone who took part in our annual New Year’s Blood Drive that was held at the Flight Adventure Park Wednesday January 4, 2023. People throughout the Midlands came out to roll up their sleeves to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

City of Salley centerpiece collapses during Wednesday storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Salley, South Carolina was hit with a storm on Wednesday.  People in Salley said the weather didn’t seem that bad at first. But whatever blew through the town was enough to down some trees and a pavilion in the middle of town. According to people who live in Salley, the weather […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Bus fire at Convent Baptist Church in Leesville considered arson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a bus fire at Convent Baptist Church in Leesville is being treated as arson. The incident report submitted by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department states that around 3:30 Thursday morning, a neighbor’s dog woke its owner up, prompting the neighbor to see the nearby fire and call 911.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Krisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands woman shares importance of donating blood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — As part of National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross is encouraging South Carolinians to roll up their sleeves for a good cause. Blood donations have saved many lives in the Palmetto State, including here in the Midlands. “January of last year, we saw...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden kicks off New Year with ‘Free Fridays’ for Lexington/Richland residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- If you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for the return of Free Fridays. According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, they are kicking off the New Year with the return of Free Fridays. Starting January 6, residents of Richland and Lexington Counties, with proof of residency, can enjoy free admission on Fridays in January and February. (A valid ID or property tax statement will be accepted).
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tyler Ryan tracking the storms- Midlands clearing up this afternoon

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan and Chief Meteorologist John Farley are tracking the storms. This latest update, at Noon, has the forecast for this afternoon clearing as the clouds start to move out. Tyler says the majority of the severe weather for the Midlands is over now but a Tornado Watch remains in effect until 2pm ET.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Roof collapses in Orangeburg house fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire in Orangeburg left a home with severe damage Tuesday. The ODPS Fire Department was called to the scene on Dell St at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. On arrival, they found the single-family home was covered in flames. Investigators said the roof had collapsed before first responders arrived.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Mobile market provides Colony Apartment residents with food, supplies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Over the Christmas holiday, residents of the Colony Apartments were without heat and running water for three days and have been displaced to nearby hotels until conditions are deemed safe by the Columbia Fire Department. Last week, the Columbia Police Department made two arrests in...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy