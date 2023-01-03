ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Times Square attack suspect charged with attempted murder

By Alice Gainer, Tim McNicholas, John Dias
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRJSZ_0k16uxcf00

Investigators trying to pinpoint motive in NYPD machete attack 01:55

NEW YORK -- The suspect in the New Year's Eve machete attack just outside the Times Square celebration was charged Monday with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault.

Federal charges could be coming.

We're learning more about the suspect, 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, as federal investigators continue to look into whether the attack was terror-related.

Police sources say the bomb squad responded to a suspicious package Sunday in Forest Park, Queens that may have been tied to the case. It was discovered in a wooded area, along with a bag containing food and a sleeping bag. They believe it belonged to Bickford.

Sources also say the suspect told federal investigators he was targeting police.

He was recently placed on an FBI terror watch list, according to a high-ranking police source. Still, police allege he was able to carry out what could be New York's latest terror attack.

"It was nuts for about a good hour," Hell's Kitchen resident Stefan Shanni told CBS2. "I heard a lot of people screaming and yelling and I saw the sirens, and it was total chaos."

Officials allege the suspect attacked two officers with a machete, unprovoked, just outside the NYPD's high security zone for the New Year's Eve festivities in Times Square. He caused cuts and fractured one of their skulls and tried to injure a third officer.

Video shows the chaotic moments after the man allegedly attacked. People can be seen sprinting by a crowd, and others standing outside a window then drop down.

A couple minutes later, you can see police clearing everyone out of the area, many quickly rushing by, others running.

Watch Alice Gainer's report

Suspect charged with attempted murder in New Year's Eve machete attack 01:36

The suspect was then shot in the shoulder and wounded by police. He remains hospitalized.

Another video obtained by CBS2 shows more than 20 police officer running on 52nd Street toward the crime scene. Just around the corner, video from a nearby restaurant shows chaos unfolding after the attack. Crowds of people gathered on Eighth Avenue for New Year's festivities start to panic.

"People trying to get into the store, people rushing out," said Fiorentina Pizzeria owner Mike Sicilliano. "And then you hear a gunshot, and it just went crazy. People lying on the floor to avoid the gunshots."

Officials believed the suspect acted alone, and the FBI says there is no ongoing threat.

"We believe this was a sole individual. At this time, there's nothing to indicate otherwise," an FBI official said.

"I cannot even describe how bad it was. It was very, very terrifying to the public and people that work here," Sicilliano said.

Investigators spent much of the weekend searching the suspect's family home in Wells, Maine. Reports say he took an Amtrak from Maine to New York on Thursday, but sources tell CBS2 the NYPD was not aware and did not know he was on an FBI watch list.

"I want to be clear that the FBI through the Joint Terrorism Taskforce is working very closely with them to determine the nature of this attack, and we will run every lead to ground," said the FBI official.

"It's just kind of hard to believe. I was just shocked, you know?" neighbor Steve Isles said.

Sources say he was put on the list because his aunt reported he had been radicalized online and expressed a desire to travel overseas and fight with Islamic extremists.

"There are message boards for this kind of material that just circulate," said David Viola, a professor with John Jay College of Criminal Justice's Center on Terrorism. "The reality is that this threat of online radicalization from organizations like ISIS and al-Qaida really never went away."

Mayor Eric Adams said one of the injured officers just graduated from the police academy Friday.

"Just goes to show you, if it's not your first day, it could be your last day. The actions that police officers must take every day are life-threatening situations," Adams said.

CBS2's Tim McNicholas spoke to that officer briefly Monday. He seemed to be in good spirits and said he is feeling OK, resting up at home with his family.

Police officials say they are reviewing the body-worn camera footage the officers were wearing at the time of the attack.

The suspect remains in police custody in the hospital.

All officers were treated and released.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Videos show terror during Brooklyn subway mass shooting

NEW YORK -- New video shows the terror underground when a gunman opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway car and shot 10 people in 2022.The suspect, Frank James, pleaded guilty this week. Prosecutors used the footage as evidence in court. Blood, smoke and confusion. Witness video showed the horror on board the subway car in Sunset Park as it kept moving."Was it gunshots?" one person said."Oh my God that's a lot of blood," another said."Can someone help me get off ... my leg hurts a lot," another said."Does anyone know what that was?" a person added.MORE: Sunset Park shooting suspect Frank...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Bronx man charged with murder in double stabbing

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest after a deadly stabbing in the Bronx. A man was stabbed in the chest and a woman was stabbed in the arm Saturday night inside a building on University Avenue in the Highbridge section. The two victims were taken to Lincoln hospital, where the man, identified as 45-year-old Tyrone Quick, was pronounced dead. The woman was in stable condition. Jose Ortiz, 65, faces numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder. There was no immediate word on what led to the stabbing. 
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

3 suspects arrested after Upper West Side shooting

NEW YORK -- There were frightening moments late Friday afternoon on the Upper West Side after shots were fired at 75th Street and Columbus Avenue and led to a police chase. The suspects were caught near the West Side Highway, nearly 30 blocks away. Three people were arrested, according to police sources.Witnesses said they saw officers escort at least one man in handcuffs from Riverside Park and into the back of a police cruiser. Police received a 911 call about shots fired on West 75th Street between Columbus and Central Park West just before 4 p.m.Sources said the suspects shot at a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school

A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS New York

2 Newark police officers stabbed on MLK Boulevard

NEWARK, N.J. -- Two Newark police officers are recovering in the hospital with stab wounds after responding to a call late Thursday afternoon.CBS2 was told the officers are stable and their injuries are not life threatening.Police said they were initially responding to a domestic violence call, when the suspect stabbed both of them with a knife.Police spent the night cleaning a trail of blood leading out of the Aston Heights apartment building on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard off Montgomery Street."I saw the police cars coming and then I heard two cops were stabbed, which I said is a crying...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Caught on camera: N.J. troopers rescue missing man

SANDYSTON, N.J. -- A heroic rescue by state troopers in New Jersey was caught on camera.They tracked down and saved a man in the mountains of Stokes State Forest. He had been missing for 24 hours and was suffering from hypothermia.Chaotic body cam footage shows the moment the troopers found the missing man in frigid temperatures, nearly dead.The victim, Tom McHugh, was reported missing by his daughter on Dec. 17, 24 hours after he went for a ride on his UTV, or side-by-side, in the rural Sussex County forest. As night fell, the search began."We got a picture of the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Street renaming for slain Burger King cashier in East Harlem

NEW YORK -- A street has officially been named after the teen who was killed while working the night shift at an East Harlem Burger King almost exactly a year ago.CBS2 spoke to her grieving family on Sunday.It was a struggle for Kristie Nieves to get the words out when talking about her daughter, Kristal Bayron-Nieves."She wants her baby to forever be remembered," City Councilwoman Diana Ayala said, translating.And Bayron-Nieves will be, on the corner of 116th Street and Lexington Avenue, not far from the Burger King, where the 19-year old-worked on Jan. 9, 2022, when she was shot and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sources: 1 Newark officer out of hospital after stabbing

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police sources tell us one Newark police officer who was stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday night has been released from the hospital.Sources say the second officer who was stabbed was undergoing surgery Friday afternoon.READ MORE: 2 Newark police officers stabbed in apartment building on MLK BoulevardAn East Orange man was arrested for the attack and charged with attempt murder.A third officer was injured after getting kicked in the knee by the suspect.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Suffolk officers set to be released from hospital after stabbing

STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- Two Suffolk County police officers stabbed in the line of duty will be released from the hospital Friday. They were wounded last week in Medford after an encounter with a resident described as violent. The 56-year-old man was shot and killed during the confrontation. The wounded officers are set to be released from Stony Brook University Medical Center at 11:30 a.m. Hundreds of fellow officers are expected to be there to greet them. 
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy