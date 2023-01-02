Read full article on original website
The woofers
2d ago
I doubt an intelligent enemy would waste their resources on Colorado. There are many more valuable targets in the US.
Why more people left Colorado in 2022 than moved in
The 2022 United Van Lines movers study was released this week, and it looks like more people left Colorado last year than moved into the state.
kubcgold.com
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Centennial State!
State snowpack soaring high in Colorado
Statewide snowpack is soaring above 30-year averages thanks to consistent snowstorms and big snows for Colorado's high country.
More people leaving Colorado than moving to state, moving company reports
United Van Lines has released their 46th annual 'national movers' report, providing a look at where and why Americans were moving in 2022. While Colorado wasn't found among the top 10 'moved to' or 'moved from' places, the report provides some interesting insight regarding what's going on in the Centennial State.
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name
DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
Seen This Huge Change In Colorado Walmart Stores?
Colorado is kicking off 2023 with sweeping changes in its stores and restaurants across the state. One major visible change debuted on Sunday at Colorado Walmart stores, have you seen it?. Colorado Stores Make Huge Changes For 2023. The old saying paper or plastic is now becoming a thing of...
Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions
High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment. At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
5280.com
Decoding the Secret Language of Colorado Cattle Brands
The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s 158-year-old Brand Inspection Division will release the latest edition of the Colorado Brand Book in the next few weeks. Published every five years, the novel-size tome is an encyclopedia of the nearly 30,000 horse and cattle brands registered in the Centennial State. Why so many? After all, there are only 13,000 cattle producers in all of Colorado. There are two main reasons, says state brand commissioner Chris Whitney. The first is that many brands aren’t even owned by ranchers—people use them as the Western version of a family crest that can be passed down to future generations. The second is that each one has to be unique. With only 26 letters, eight digits (ones and zeros look too much like I’s and O’s), and 30-some symbols to work with, this has led to an alphabet utterly unique to cattle culture. To help you decipher these cowboy hieroglyphics, we break down how to “call the brand,” from your Walking A’s to your Lazy Z’s.
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Colorado using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
cpr.org
Gov. Polis proposes new incentives for electric cars, electric lawnmowers and e-bikes
Gov. Jared Polis is pushing lawmakers to make it even cheaper for Colorado residents to buy an electric car, electric bike or electric lawnmower. The governor announced the plan as an amendment to his 2023-2024 budget proposal Tuesday. Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, he now wants legislators to approve $120 million in new tax credits to nudge the public to buy products that combat climate change and air pollution.
Another Popular Local Restaurant In Colorado Has Closed For Good
2023 is off to a rough start for some, including the food lovers in Colorado who lost another amazing locally-owned and operated restaurant to kick off the new year. Another Local Colorado Restaurant Closes Its Doors Permanently. The sad text messages are flying all around our state because we've lost...
Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
kanw.com
New Mexico Governor Elects to travel to Washington, D.C. for knee replacement
New Mexico Governor Elects to travel to Washington, D.C. for knee replacement. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Washington, D.C., today, where she will undergo a total knee replacement of her right knee. An orthopedic surgeon from whom the governor has previously received treatment and with whom she had...
Colorado City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
State bag law like can, bottle deposits | BIDLACK
Way back in the 1970s, when I was an undergraduate studying political science at the University of Michigan, I took classes that examined the environmental issues involved in politics. Later, during my Ph.D. studies at Michigan in the early 1990s, I focused my research on the issues surrounding environmental security concerns that faced the U.S. military. It may come as a surprise to some of my dear readers the Department of Defense and the constituent military services are all-in on environmental issues, and that’s not because the Pentagon has been taken over by environmental extremists.
Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January
If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
