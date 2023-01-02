Marimo are fluffy, squishy green balls of underwater algae that can be found in just a few countries and have recently become highly popular with tourists, aquarium owners, and nature enthusiasts. They range in size from a pea to a basketball, and form when floating strands of Aegagropila linnaei are bundled together through the rolling motion of lake waters. In Japan, they have become so popular that they have their own yearly festival, merchandise, and even a mascot.

