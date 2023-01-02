Read full article on original website
Marimo algae balls threatened by climate change
Marimo are fluffy, squishy green balls of underwater algae that can be found in just a few countries and have recently become highly popular with tourists, aquarium owners, and nature enthusiasts. They range in size from a pea to a basketball, and form when floating strands of Aegagropila linnaei are bundled together through the rolling motion of lake waters. In Japan, they have become so popular that they have their own yearly festival, merchandise, and even a mascot.
Pollinator populations have experienced dramatic changes
Pollinators have an essential function, helping numerous plants reproduce, and thus maintaining and protecting a variety of ecosystems. Moreover, since scientists estimate that over three quarters of the most important crops depend on pollinators, a loss of these plant visitors would lead to major economic losses. Unfortunately, human-related influences such as changes in climate and land use may negatively affect these essential creatures.
Do animals feel safe using wildlife crossings?
Wildlife bridges and tunnels not only protect animals from vehicle collisions but also assist in preventing inbreeding among small and fragile populations that are hemmed in by roadways or other human development by helping connect them with a wider pool of potential mates. However, whether the animals themselves feel safe while using such wildlife crossings is not yet well understood.
A fungus has become more deadly thanks to jumping genes
A fungus that can cause deadly infection in salamanders and newts has a secret weapon that makes it more dangerous, according to a study led by the University of Exeter. The experts report that a fungus called Batrachochytrium salamandrivorans (Bsal) contains multiple copies of “jumping genes,” which can essentially duplicate themselves.
Hairless mammals evolved at a faster pace
While most mammals are covered in fur, some have significantly less body hair – including rhinos, elephants, naked mole rats, dolphins, and humans. Until recently, the reasons for this have remained a mystery. To shed more light on this issue, a research team led by the University of Utah and the University of Pittsburgh has now compared the genetic codes of 62 animal species.
Climate impact labeling has a strong influence on food selection
A new study led by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has found that including climate impact labels on a sample fast food menu significantly influenced people’s food choices in favor of more climate-friendly items, such as vegetarian, chicken, or fish dishes. The researchers enrolled over 5,000...
Controlling invasive carp with sound waves
A team of researchers from Virginia Tech has recently received a $340,000 grant from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) to create new tools using sound waves to control the movements of invasive species of Asian carp. The ERDC is an organization which aims, among other things, to manage United States’ commercial waterway infrastructure, including locks and dams.
Methane emissions offset carbon uptake by macroalgae
Bladderwrack (Fucus vesiculosus) is a species of macroalgae common to the Baltic Sea that is known to act as an important carbon sink, sequestering a major amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide. However, by measuring the fluxes of greenhouse gases between surface waters and the atmosphere over several seasons, a team of researchers led by the Askö Laboratory in Sweden has found that these algae also emit significant amounts of methane – a more potent greenhouse gas than CO2 – and thus potentially offset the uptake of atmospheric CO2.
Engineered proteins can record cellular "memories"
As cells perform their daily functions, they turn on various genes and cellular pathways. A research team led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has now managed to coax cells to inscribe the history of these events in a long protein chain which can be then studied using a light microscope.
Brains rely on sight to identify voices
In a new study led by the University of Pittsburgh, experts have discovered that brains rely on sight to identify a familiar voice. While listening to the voices of U.S. presidents, study participants used the same brain region to recognize both voices and faces. The results suggest that voice and...
Half of the world’s glaciers will melt by 2100
As glaciers melt and lose mass, they will contribute to sea-level rise. It is already estimated that meltwater from all glacial land ice (excluding the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets) has contributed 21 percent of the sea-level rise recorded between 2000 and 2019. In addition, melting glaciers will change available water resources for around 1.9 billion people, altering annual and seasonal runoff for personal use and agriculture, and contributing to water insecurity.
Rats on tropical islands change reef fish behavior
Rats have been introduced to many offshore islands in the past, mostly arriving by accident aboard visiting ships. They can cause devastation to the indigenous wildlife of these islands, particularly if the native species include ground-nesting birds. This has led to a call for rat eradication programs on many islands, in order to save wildlife from the deleterious impacts of these introduced rodents.
Spring heatwaves deplete the water supply in the Western US
In a new study from the Desert Research Institute, experts have determined that a spring heatwave in April 2021 caused record snow melt across the western United States. This phenomenon disrupted the natural water cycle, and contributed to severe water supply shortages in the region. Record-breaking snowmelt rates were documented...
