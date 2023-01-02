Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Related
WFMJ.com
Downtown 124 opens in Warren
There’s a new place in Downtown Warren to bend an elbow and meet with friends. After months of renovation and hiring, Downtown 124 Kitchen and Cocktails is open for business. Located at 124 N. Park Avenue, owners say they are offering wine, beers, unique cocktails, and a menu described...
New gym to keep Valley’s boxing history alive
Youngstown has a proud history of boxing, and a new gym is keeping the legacy going for younger generations.
WYTV.com
Program offering free devices for seniors
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new local program created to help low-income seniors call for help in emergencies could one day become a national campaign. The Senior Support Action Group is offering free Echo Dot devices to those older residents in the area who meet income requirements. Organizers say...
WFMJ.com
Ursuline Preschool & Kindergarten to close following 2022-23 school year
After 60 years, the Ursuline Preschool & Kindergarten will be closing at the end of the 2022-23 school year. According to a news release, the Ursuline Sisters Mission Board and the Leadership Team of the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown made this decision only after considering all other options. According to...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
27 First News
The coldest time of the year
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now into January and pushing through the second month of Meteorological winter. This is the time of the year that the coldest temperatures typically push into the area. The shortest day of the year was on December 21, 2022. This date is known...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
WFMJ.com
Legendary Boardman High School basketball coach, Ron Moschella dead at 72
A legendary Boardman High School basketball coach has died at 72. Coach Ron "Mosch" Moschella was best known for leading the Boardman girls' basketball program for over 31 years netting the team over 600 wins during that time. According to the Ohio High School Basketball Coach's Association, Moschella graduated from...
27 First News
Curtis Richardson, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis Richardson, Jr., 59, of Youngstown departed this life on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Curtis Richardson Jr. was born in Detroit Michigan on January 27, 1963, where he spent an impressionable portion of his childhood. He and the family eventually settled in Richmond, Virginia, where...
27 First News
Cross this top 10 weather record off the list for 2023
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are off to a very wet start in 2023. It is most likely no surprise that our rainfall accumulation has been above the normal range through the first week of the month. How much rain has fallen so far this year?. The first week...
‘Dry January’: A month of no alcohol?
Some people might be on their third day of "Dry January, a month during which people pledge to not drink alcohol.
WYTV.com
Builder hopes to bring new apartments to Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A development company from southwest Ohio wants to build two new apartment buildings within a half mile of each other along a busy stretch of road in Boardman. The proposal is for a wooded area near the entrance of the Auburn Hills housing development. The...
Dunkin’ worker in fear following threat over bacon in Boardman
A worker at a Dunkin Donut in Boardman said a customer threatened her and now she is afraid of him.
WFMJ.com
Free Amazon Echo Dots available for senior citizens in Mahoning Valley
Senior citizens in the Mahoning Valley are eligible for a free Amazon Echo Dot to start the new year. The Senior Support Action Group has 400 Amazon Echo Dots, also known as 'Alexa', left to install. Echo Dot devices are able to make calls to emergency contacts, play music, check...
WYTV.com
Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Charlie’s Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company’s locations in Butler County. A spokesperson for Byrnes & Kiefer Company confirmed via email that the company closed its Callery and Hermitage facilities but says it plans to operate other businesses located in California and North Carolina.
Warren apartments to be demolished
The Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority is planning to demolish the Riverview Apartment building on Tod Avenue in Warren.
Things Remembered to close corporate office in Richmond Heights, distribution center in Mahoning County
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Things Remembered, the retailer known for its personalized gifts and merchandise, is set to close its corporate headquarters in Richmond Heights. In a filing with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the company says it will shut down its headquarters on Curtiss Wright Parkway as well as its North Jackson distribution center in Mahoning County "on or about January 13, 2023."
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 5, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Comments / 0