Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Downtown 124 opens in Warren

There’s a new place in Downtown Warren to bend an elbow and meet with friends. After months of renovation and hiring, Downtown 124 Kitchen and Cocktails is open for business. Located at 124 N. Park Avenue, owners say they are offering wine, beers, unique cocktails, and a menu described...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Program offering free devices for seniors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new local program created to help low-income seniors call for help in emergencies could one day become a national campaign. The Senior Support Action Group is offering free Echo Dot devices to those older residents in the area who meet income requirements. Organizers say...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
27 First News

The coldest time of the year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now into January and pushing through the second month of Meteorological winter. This is the time of the year that the coldest temperatures typically push into the area. The shortest day of the year was on December 21, 2022. This date is known...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Legendary Boardman High School basketball coach, Ron Moschella dead at 72

A legendary Boardman High School basketball coach has died at 72. Coach Ron "Mosch" Moschella was best known for leading the Boardman girls' basketball program for over 31 years netting the team over 600 wins during that time. According to the Ohio High School Basketball Coach's Association, Moschella graduated from...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Curtis Richardson, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis Richardson, Jr., 59, of Youngstown departed this life on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Curtis Richardson Jr. was born in Detroit Michigan on January 27, 1963, where he spent an impressionable portion of his childhood. He and the family eventually settled in Richmond, Virginia, where...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Cross this top 10 weather record off the list for 2023

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are off to a very wet start in 2023. It is most likely no surprise that our rainfall accumulation has been above the normal range through the first week of the month. How much rain has fallen so far this year?. The first week...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Builder hopes to bring new apartments to Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A development company from southwest Ohio wants to build two new apartment buildings within a half mile of each other along a busy stretch of road in Boardman. The proposal is for a wooded area near the entrance of the Auburn Hills housing development. The...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Charlie’s Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company’s locations in Butler County. A spokesperson for Byrnes & Kiefer Company confirmed via email that the company closed its Callery and Hermitage facilities but says it plans to operate other businesses located in California and North Carolina.
HERMITAGE, PA
WKYC

Things Remembered to close corporate office in Richmond Heights, distribution center in Mahoning County

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Things Remembered, the retailer known for its personalized gifts and merchandise, is set to close its corporate headquarters in Richmond Heights. In a filing with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the company says it will shut down its headquarters on Curtiss Wright Parkway as well as its North Jackson distribution center in Mahoning County "on or about January 13, 2023."
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH

