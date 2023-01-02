Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-economy.com
Ethereum Up 17% in a Rising Wedge, ETH Resistance at $1.35k
Ethereum prices are firm at press time, looking at the performance in the daily chart. Even though sellers are in control from a top-down preview, the rejection of lower prices is significant for buyers. As it is, traders may search for entries to accumulate the coin for several reasons. ETH...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand sees a bounce into an area of interest that traders can look to short
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The higher timeframe trend and market structure remained bearish. The bounce from support into a daily order block indicated a high-probability shorting opportunity. Algorand has gained 16.5% within...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; Solana surges 18% as new dog coin spikes interest
Bitcoin and Ether rose in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, along with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Solana led gains with an 18% surge, followed by Cardano and BNB. Fast facts. Bitcoin edged up 0.83% to US$16,817 in the 24 hours to 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether...
msn.com
US Stocks Notch Biggest Annual Decline Since 2008, Market Volatility Increases
US stocks closed lower on last trading session of the year, with the three main indices recording their first yearly decline since 2018. The Fed's aggressive rate increases impacted stocks last year, with the benchmark S&P 500 losing 19.4%, and the Dow dropping around 9% in 2022. Growth stocks remained under pressure from increasing yields for most part of the year.
Lumber falls to a new 2022 low after homebuilder sentiment drops for the 12th month in a row
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Monday as the commodity ends a losing year. The latest decline in lumber prices came after homebuilder sentiment fell for the 12th month in a row. A swift doubling in mortgage rates to as high as 7% put the housing...
Here's Why Egg Prices Surged in 2022. Those Elevated Costs Could Last Into the First Quarter of 2023, Expert Says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
US stocks climb as an increase in jobless claims could signal more relief from Fed rate hikes
US stocks climbed Thursday after tech stocks saw a broad sell off the session prior. The Labor Department reported an increase in jobless claims week-over-week. Each of the three major indexes are still on track for the worst year since 2008. US stocks climbed on Thursday following Wednesday's broad sell-off.
The stock market will jump 18% in 2023 as this year's crises become next year's opportunities and the economy heads for a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The stock market will rally 18% in 2023 as the economy sticks a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Fundstrat's 2023 outlook for the S&P 500 to end the year at 4,750 is the most bullish forecast on Wall Street. "US economy [is] remarkably resilient in the face of rapid...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
US stocks will rebound 24% in 2023 as Fed tightening will no longer 'crush the market', Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The S&P 500 could retest its all-time high once the Federal Reserve signals it'll ease up on its rate-hike campaign, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Lee expects the benchmark index to rally 24% to reach 4,800 points in 2023. The Fed will no longer "crush the market" as inflation starts...
crypto-economy.com
Cardano (ADA) Swells 6% as DeFi Activity on the Network Increases
Cardano (ADA) has experienced an upswing in the past 24 hours as decentralized finance (DeFi) activity on the Cardano network increased substantially. The cryptocurrency industry had a terrible 2022 with various factors fuelling the meltdown. Catastrophic events such as the collapse of Terra ecosystem and FTX added to the downturn dragging Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), along with the broader digital assets sector falling to unexpected lows. The bears were a notch harsher to altcoins with Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) losing a ssignificant chunk of their value. Although ADA maintained its position as one of the top performing tokens, it noted a drop of nearly 84% in its value last year.
What the Fed’s December rate hike means for homebuyers and sellers
This article was originally published on Bankrate.com. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for the seventh consecutive time this year. This time, though, the hike is smaller: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced a half-point increase in the federal funds rate Dec. 14, which is down from the three-quarter-point increases of the past several meetings. Still, the last time it raised rates by as much in a single year was in the 1980s.
NBC Chicago
Hong Kong Stocks Rise 2%, Leading Gains in the Asia-Pacific as Investors Look Ahead to Fed Minutes
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong shares led gains in the Asia-Pacific as investors looked ahead to the Fed's meeting minutes, watching for signs of more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 2.20%, with the Hang Seng Tech index gaining more than 3.31%....
ValueWalk
Fed Expected To Raise Rates In February
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The market tried to rally this morning, but then it fizzled since there is no volume. It’s hard for the market to do anything when no one is around. Normally there’s quarter-end window dressing and some positive action in the last week of the year, but this year it doesn’t exist which is unfortunate.
How A Historic Price Correction Will Impact The Real Estate Market
For anyone who feels like they're stuck on an unpredictable roller coaster ride, take comfort in the fact that the housing market is beginning to stabilize.
crypto-economy.com
FTX Crisis Continues: $465M Robinhood Shares Seized
The United States Attorney’s Office is currently seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, whose names are associated with Sam Bankman-Fried, as part of its investigation into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. The collapse of the exchange has led to SBF being charged with fraud in connection with...
ambcrypto.com
Going long on AVAX? Here is the “but” to this possible trend reversal
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. A trend reversal could be possible if support at $10.86 holds. AVAX bulls could target immediate resistance at $11.39. Avalanche [AVAX] fell over 25% from a high of...
Stocks Rallied to Higher Close as Job Market Remains Strong
An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) A relatively light day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with a broad rally for stocks as investors welcomed new jobless benefits data that shows the labor market remains strong.
US News and World Report
German Inflation Slows in December on One-Off Energy Payment
BERLIN (Reuters) -German inflation eased for a second month in a row in December due to falling energy prices and the government's one-off payment of household energy bills, coming in below expectations even as analysts warn that a continued slowdown is not a given. German consumer prices, harmonised to compare...
Global stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Wednesday ahead of the release of notes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. London and Frankfurt opened...
Comments / 0