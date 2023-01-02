Read full article on original website
Texas signee Arch Manning named Gatorade football player of year in Louisiana
Arch Manning — the top college football prospect in the country from the 2023 recruiting class — earned the state's top honor on Friday. Manning, a Texas football early enrollee, was named the Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year. ...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
SB Nation
NFL teams to vote Friday on proposed modification to the AFC playoffs
On Friday, all 32 NFL teams will hold a Special League Meeting to consider a resolution recommended by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved on Thursday by the league’s Competition Committee to modify the AFC playoffs. The resolution comes in the wake of the league’s decision to cancel Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter.
Damar Hamlin Breathing On His Own & Talking To Family 4 Days After Collapsing On Field
“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar [Hamlin]’s breathing tube was removed overnight,” the Buffalo Bills said in a statement at 10:10 a.m. on Jan. 6. “He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: ‘Love you boys.'”
SB Nation
Dick Vitale got confused and livetweeted an old game because Thursday Night Football was a repeat
Dick Vitale works in a very specific brand of old person Twitter best defined as “things I could have easily Googled.” Like Magic Johnson before him, and Robert Griffin III soon to come — Dickie V will let you know the score of a close college game, offer a quip at halftime of another, and sometimes even dabble in the world of the NFL.
SB Nation
Pro Football Hall of Fame announces the 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2023
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday night. The group of 15 players might represent one of the deepest classes in recent history. These 15 players were selected after a vote by the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee, which began with a pool of 129 nominees.
SB Nation
NFL players are human
Trigger warning: The opening paragraph of this story recounts a story of death. “Come. Help. It’s dad. He’s not breathing.”. The terrified, frantic tone in my mother-in-law’s voice is locked in a part of my brain. A breathless sing-song of shock and fear. I vividly recollect every second of fumbling for my phone to plead with 911 to arrive as quickly as possible. Trying to convince myself and my four-year-old daughter as we sat on the front porch with the sun rising that things were going to be okay.
SB Nation
Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark guided us through uncharted waters
The game Monday night between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills looked like the game of the year. Two of the AFC’s best teams squaring off with playoff implications at stake. Two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meeting in front of a national audience. That all...
