Trigger warning: The opening paragraph of this story recounts a story of death. “Come. Help. It’s dad. He’s not breathing.”. The terrified, frantic tone in my mother-in-law’s voice is locked in a part of my brain. A breathless sing-song of shock and fear. I vividly recollect every second of fumbling for my phone to plead with 911 to arrive as quickly as possible. Trying to convince myself and my four-year-old daughter as we sat on the front porch with the sun rising that things were going to be okay.

2 DAYS AGO