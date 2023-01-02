Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Hurtles Toward a ‘Killer’ Conclusion to Sheila’s Reign of Terror
There’s only one way that this story can end. Since her comeback in the summer of 2021, Sheila has singlehandedly turned The Bold and the Beautiful into The Armed and the Dangerous. But now that Steffy and Finn know that the madwoman who nearly killed them (not to mention Li) is only missing a toe, not a pulse, the walls are closing in on public enemy No. 1.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for January 2023
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for January 2023 indicate the New Year won't be pleasant for many people.
soaphub.com
B&B Recap For January 4: Mike & Sheila, Reunited And It Feels So Good
The B&B recap for Wednesday, January 4, 2022, sees evil poised to triumph over good…so, no real change there. In this episode, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) got two blasts from the past, one of them far more welcome than the other. Elsewhere, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) issued Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) a final ultimatum. Now, let’s take a deeper look into what went on.
What Ever Happened To James Warwick On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Well-respected actor Ian Buchanan first made his mark on the soap opera world when he played Duke Lavery on "General Hospital" in 1986. The love story of Duke and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) became a fan favorite, and Buchanan himself won the Emmy for Outstanding Newcomer in 1988. According to...
Could Marcus Coloma's firing from General Hospital hasten the departure of Maurice Benard?
Could Maurice Benard be influenced by Marcus Coloma's situation?. Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) and Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) don't get along onscreen on General Hospital but have a strong friendship off the ABC soap and Coloma has been a guest on Benard's State of Mind blog at least twice. have done Instagrams together with Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin). Soap Central reveals that Coloma says this will not change just because he is no longer on the daytime drama. Is it possible, however, that Coloma's firing might lead to Benard making an earlier exit from GH than he had previously planned?
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Says a Heartfelt Goodbye to the Dear Friend Who Made ‘Red’ Red
“I’m at a loss for words and at the same time, I have so much to say.”. As devastating as it is, it always seems like the outgoing year can never quite leave without a few last-minute heartbreaking farewells. That’s what happened to Young & Restless‘ Michelle Stafford and all who loved stylist and creator of countless hair products, Nick Chavez. He’d waged a long battle against pancreatic cancer and though he fought bravely, in the end, it sadly claimed him.
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Thomas Forrester Joins The Dark Side
Thomas Forrester is in big trouble with his family, and B&B spoilers tease his position is slipping. He’s no longer the hot mess turned golden child. He’s an outcast, and that’s not going to change any time soon.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
General Hospital speculation: If Rory dies someone will uncover the photo he snapped at PCPD
Rory may have a secretPhoto byGeneral Hospital screenshot. General Hospital spoilers and fans are buzzing about the fate of Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Cruze) who was hooked on Friday. Officer Cabrera was bleeding from the mouth and had to be given the antidote to the venom the hook killer uses. Just before he left the PCPD Jorda Ashford (Tanisha Harper) gave him some files ad when he stepped out of her office he snapped a photo of the one on top.
Popculture
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
Who Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’ in 2022?
'General Hospital' has undergone many casting changes in 2022; find out which actors have departed the ABC soap opera.
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
General Hospital viewers believe there is a cover-up related to Marcus Coloma being let go
General Hospital viewers are expressing skepticism regarding a statement alleging the real reason why Marcus Colma is no longer a member of the cast of the ABC soap. There are still questions about what happened to the popular actor who had the role of Nikolas Cassadine for three years. Last week soap fans were stunned to hear that Colomahad been fired from his role and immediately began discussing that more is going on than what is being said.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane and Jeremy Steal Jack’s Money
Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott is furious that Jeremy Stark is in town, and by everything she says, Diane Jenkins is beside herself with worry. However, we (well, some of us) think her nervousness could be an act. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Teaming Up. Diane (Susan Walters) has appreciated using...
Who Is the Longest Running Cast Member on ‘The Young and the Restless’?
'The Young and the Restless' has many veteran actors who've been with the cast for over four decades.
SheKnows
Sorry, Ladies: Looks Like Young & Restless’ Michael Mealor Is Newly Engaged and Off the Market!
While The Young and the Restless‘ Kyle has been dealing with one trauma after another since mom Diane returned, things are going much, much better for portrayer Michael Mealor. And we suspect the smile on his handsome face will only get bigger in the days ahead, now that he and girlfriend Sasha have gotten engaged.
SheKnows
As Bold & Beautiful Firing Leaves Fans Feverishly Split, Matthew Atkinson Speaks Out
And folks may not like what he has to say about Thomas!. Like it or not, consequences have actions. And The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Thomas had to face them last week when his own family booted him from Forrester Creations as punishment for his CPS stunt. But was...
Alicia Witt Explains Why She Hasn’t Been in Any Hallmark Movies This Year
Will Alicia Witt ever appear in another Hallmark movie? The actor weighed in on her future with the network in a recent tweet.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Jan. 2 – 6: Lily’s Painful Decision
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 2 - 6 reveal heartache for one couple while another explores their relationship.
