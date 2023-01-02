Read full article on original website
Why Have We Never Heard Of Or Seen These Fantastic Creatures In Idaho?
If you live in Idaho, you know that we love Bigfoot. He’s our favorite creature to talk about and he makes frequent blurry appearances around the state. A recent study confirms that Bigfoot is our favorite mythical monster, but the real surprise is the number of unknown cryptids around the United States.
Is The Latest Idaho In-N-Out Burger Location Information For 2023 True?
In-N-Out Burger coming to Idaho is not new news. The idea has been thrown around for a few years about possible dates, plans, and locations but it wasn’t until recently that things started coming together. Now there’s a new social media post being shared that appears to give a concrete timeline for the first In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, but it may be fake.
Idahoans Suck at Obeying this Road Rule that Could Lead to Death
Everybody seems to have some sort of road rage. It may be something small like being annoyed by someone leaving their blinker on or being cut off, or it may be that you naturally drive angry all the time. Unless drivers are driving exactly the way we do and prefer for them to, odds are you will end up irritated one way or another. There is one rule of the road that the residents of Idaho seem to be particularly bad at in the Magic Valley, and it could cost other drivers their lives if people don't fix it soon.
What Does Idaho Say? Pop or Soda?
Idahoans still favor pop. Soda is gaining. Check out this link from Business Insider. The map is great. It shows most of the northern tier, west of Syracuse, New York, says pop. Much of the deep south still call it Coke. That’s a bit like tissues being called Kleenex, where the brand becomes so well known that it becomes the definition of the product. The northeast and the southwest are soda territories.
Idaho Gypsies With Cards And Candles Won’t Solve Student Murders
If you haven't been following the Moscow student murder case in a while, it recently took a strange turn when an Internet tarot card reader got into hot water for getting involved. Four students were found stabbed to death near the University of Idaho campus six weeks ago and still no arrests have been made despite round-the-clock efforts of detectives, Internet sleuths, and Idaho gypsies.
The 8 Weirdest Things that Happened in Idaho in 2022
A new year has officially begun and many of us are excited to say goodbye to 2022. While the year was not great for many of us, that doesn't mean that we won't have some fond memories of the year. There was some odd behavior that took place last year, and many of us will shake our heads, laugh, or ask the question, 'why?' Why did some of these things happen and what were people thinking of? Here are some of the most bizarre and odd things that took place in Twin Falls, the Magic Valley, and the state of Idaho in 2022.
For The First Time Ever Idaho Potato Drop Can Be Watched Everywhere
2023 is right around the corner. It is crazy that we will be celebrating the new year before you know it. For the first time ever, the Idaho Potato Drop will be featured on a nationwide broadcast!. Idaho Potato Drop In Boise. The Idaho Potato Drop is a yearly tradition....
With Other Places so Needy, Why Idaho isn’t One of Them
With the pandemic having hit many businesses and cities hard over the last couple of years, poverty has been on a rise and has made some people feel a little needier lately. They are not needy because they want to be, but more because they have to be due to the circumstances. With many Americans losing their jobs and many businesses closed over the last few years, some cities have seen their neediness increase more than others. Which cities are the neediest and which are holding together better than most? How needy are the cities in Idaho?
Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities
We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
Why Idaho is So Clean and Green Compared to Other States
People are more worried about the environment than ever before, and despite being more aware and conscious of the pollution and damage being done, enough is not being done to stop it from spreading. When it comes to being green and keeping the environment clean certain places do it better than most. Typically, fewer people means less pollution, but what cities are known for being the most green, which cities are ruining our planet, and how do the cities in Idaho compare?
Idaho-Born Star Collaborated With Sinatra, Disney & Lucille Ball
Idaho has produced a great number of famous people including singers, writers, actors/actresses, professional athletes, politicians, and award-winning scientists. Many Idahoans may not know the solid link the Gem State has to Disney. Some of the most famous, Idaho-born individuals include professional baseball player and Hall-of-Famer Harmon Killebrew, actor Aaron...
FBI MOST WANTED: 2018 Federal Warrant Out For Idaho Fugitive
Idaho police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been working together for nearly six years to track down a man allegedly wanted for wire fraud and misrepresentation of his client's finances while working as an investment advisor. Have you seen Rodney Dean Allen?. Allen,70, reportedly left his position in...
Glamorous Idaho Native Might Be More Iconic Than Marilyn Monroe
When the words, "Hollywood icon," or "sex symbol," are used in conversation, one of the first faces that comes to mind for most is that of Marilyn Monroe. There is an argument to be made that an actress who was born in Wallace, Idaho, had just as lucrative and perhaps a successful career as that of America's blonde bombshell.
Idaho Deserves Missing Teeth, Broken Jaws On A Professional Level
I often hear the debate get brought up regarding what professional team the state of Idaho would prefer should sports ever transition into the highest level in the Gem State. Football might be the most popular pro game in Idaho, but would the sport make the most sense and be accepted by the majority of Idahoans if the space were created for a stadium?
