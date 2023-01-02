Read full article on original website
Related
I was a college academic advisor. I want to debunk the myth of the 'dream school' for students.
The author argues that getting into a top school isn't necessarily the best goal for a student — they should make the most of wherever they attend.
MedicalXpress
Creating spaces for Indigenous women's healing
A Victoria University (VU) Indigenous-led study has found that access to a safe space for traditional cultural practice can assist in healing from ongoing trauma, dispossession and displacement for Indigenous women. Building on existing knowledge of the powerful healing impact connecting with culture, Country and kinship can have, researchers from...
Comments / 0