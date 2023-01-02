ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Creating spaces for Indigenous women's healing

A Victoria University (VU) Indigenous-led study has found that access to a safe space for traditional cultural practice can assist in healing from ongoing trauma, dispossession and displacement for Indigenous women. Building on existing knowledge of the powerful healing impact connecting with culture, Country and kinship can have, researchers from...

