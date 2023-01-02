Read full article on original website
Check out Creepy Colorado Mansion that was once a Mortuary
Colorado is full of history, and some of these historic places have gone through many changes over the years. One such place was originally built in the early 1900s as a mansion, was converted into a mortuary, and is now an attraction. Keep scrolling to learn about and take a...
This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Centennial State!
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Terrible Colorado Home was once on the Market for Over $500k
Buying a home is expensive, there's no doubt about that. But, would you pay over half a million big ones for a home that had been completely destroyed?. A home in Colorado was once really nice but had been vandalized to the extreme and even after it was in horrible shape, the price tag was still over $500,000.
WATCH: Family of 5 Mountain Lions Casually Use Colorado Homeowner’s Front Porch
Most of us will never see a mountain lion in our lifetime, let alone a family of five wandering onto our front porch. But that’s exactly what happened to Evergreen, Colorado’s Doug Williams as his security camera’s footage shows. Out for a leisurely morning stroll in the...
Colorado city among 'loneliest' places to live in America
A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation. Ranking 27th of more than 170...
State snowpack soaring high in Colorado
Statewide snowpack is soaring above 30-year averages thanks to consistent snowstorms and big snows for Colorado's high country.
Giant New Colorado Tubing Hill Opens With a Carpet Ride and Cool Lights
There are so many ways to enjoy the Colorado snow. Skiing and snowboarding dominate most of Colorado's 32 ski resorts. However, Steamboat Springs has joined the resorts that know some people just want to just sit down and enjoy the ride. They have added a little extra tubing fun to their slopes.
Who is Benjamin Gorelick, Colorado’s Mushroom Rabbi?
On the heels of Colorado passing Proposition 122 which decriminalizes certain psychedelics including psilocybin mushrooms, a man named Benjamin Gorelick, also known as the Mushroom Rabbi, has been in the news. This begs the question, what exactly is a mushroom rabbi? Keep scrolling to learn about Gorelick and his position...
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
REPORT: Father killed by avalanche while with three teenage sons in Colorado
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has released their full report related to a fatal avalanche that took place on Berthoud Pass on December 26, detailing what happened in the moments around the deadly slide. According to the report, a father and his three teenage sons had left Winter Park earlier...
‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed that a new strain of avian flu is killing large numbers of birds across the state and the U.S. The strain was first discovered in fall and winter of 2021 and is described by a CPW official as "the worst strain ever recorded." KRDO The post ‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
[VIDEO] Coyote spotted lurking near dog park in Colorado Springs
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding Colorado pet owners to be vigilant of coyotes after a video was captured of one lurking just outside of a dog park in Colorado Springs. "Coyotes are highly adaptable and common in urban areas. And they are predators," CPW said in a tweet...
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
VIDEO: Rare moment as 5 mountain lions captured on camera in Colorado
Wildlife is never far in Colorado, and shocking footage captured in the Front Range town of Evergreen puts that on display. A video published by Denver7, courtesy of Doug Williams, shows at least five mountain lions walking near what appears to be a local home. It's rare to see this...
Employee stabbed at Barnes & Noble in Boulder
A store employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boulder Police Department.
One of Colorado’s Last Wild West–Era Hotels Is Revitalized
Built in 1891, Ouray’s Western Hotel is one of the oldest hotels in Colorado and one of the few remaining frontier-style wood-frame boardinghouses in the West. The fact that it’s still standing 132 years later is likely thanks, in part, to Ouray’s forward-thinking city planners. The fire department they established near the turn of the 20th century was a rare sight in the state’s flammable boomtowns and may have saved the Western from the fiery fate suffered by many of its contemporaries. More than a century later, new owner Kyle Zeppelin is rescuing it from another threat: time. “It has great bones,” says Zeppelin, co-president of Zeppelin Development, the firm responsible for revitalizing buildings throughout Denver’s RiNo district. “When you add it up, [the renovation is] certainly comparable to what a new build costs,” he says. “The difference is, you have all that character and history built into it.”
Marijuana From 710 Labs Recalled Over Mold and Yeast Levels
Marijuana grown by Jolet Ventures, which does business as 710 Labs, is being recalled over potentially unsafe levels of mold and yeast. According to a January 5 notice issued by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, the recalled recreational marijuana, a strain named Rainbow Belts, was sold at six dispensaries located in Aurora, Boulder, Denver and Lakewood. Every container of the recalled marijuana includes the Jolet Ventures cultivation license number, 403R-00132, and harvest batch number, 20220927-RAINBOW BELTS-H.
Suspect killed in gunfire exchange with police
A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Meteorologist Jessica...
Colorado Locking Pill Bottle Could Spread Across the Nation Soon
A crazy-cool invention that originated in Colorado may soon be expanding to healthcare providers and private parties all across the nation in the very near future. The invention is a locking pill bottle, much like a bike lock with a combination, and goes by the name Safe Rx. What is...
