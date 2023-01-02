ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

99.9 KEKB

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Who is Benjamin Gorelick, Colorado’s Mushroom Rabbi?

On the heels of Colorado passing Proposition 122 which decriminalizes certain psychedelics including psilocybin mushrooms, a man named Benjamin Gorelick, also known as the Mushroom Rabbi, has been in the news. This begs the question, what exactly is a mushroom rabbi? Keep scrolling to learn about Gorelick and his position...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed that a new strain of avian flu is killing large numbers of birds across the state and the U.S. The strain was first discovered in fall and winter of 2021 and is described by a CPW official as "the worst strain ever recorded." KRDO The post ‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated

Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years.  "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water.  For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
5280.com

One of Colorado’s Last Wild West–Era Hotels Is Revitalized

Built in 1891, Ouray’s Western Hotel is one of the oldest hotels in Colorado and one of the few remaining frontier-style wood-frame boardinghouses in the West. The fact that it’s still standing 132 years later is likely thanks, in part, to Ouray’s forward-thinking city planners. The fire department they established near the turn of the 20th century was a rare sight in the state’s flammable boomtowns and may have saved the Western from the fiery fate suffered by many of its contemporaries. More than a century later, new owner Kyle Zeppelin is rescuing it from another threat: time. “It has great bones,” says Zeppelin, co-president of Zeppelin Development, the firm responsible for revitalizing buildings throughout Denver’s RiNo district. “When you add it up, [the renovation is] certainly comparable to what a new build costs,” he says. “The difference is, you have all that character and history built into it.”
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Marijuana From 710 Labs Recalled Over Mold and Yeast Levels

Marijuana grown by Jolet Ventures, which does business as 710 Labs, is being recalled over potentially unsafe levels of mold and yeast. According to a January 5 notice issued by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, the recalled recreational marijuana, a strain named Rainbow Belts, was sold at six dispensaries located in Aurora, Boulder, Denver and Lakewood. Every container of the recalled marijuana includes the Jolet Ventures cultivation license number, 403R-00132, and harvest batch number, 20220927-RAINBOW BELTS-H.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Suspect killed in gunfire exchange with police

A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Meteorologist Jessica...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

