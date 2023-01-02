Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Donna city councilman arrested on DWI charge
A city of Donna councilman was arrested in Weslaco early Wednesday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to police. Weslaco police conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle at around 2 a.m. on a vehicle driven by 54-year-old David Moreno, who was displaying signs of intoxication such as bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to Weslaco police spokesman investigator Miguel Martinez.
KRGV
Death of PSJA ISD K-9 officer under investigation
A K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District Police Department died Wednesday during the inaugural RGV Police K-9 Competition. The school district said in a statement that K-9 officer Tillin died inside a police unit. Forty-nine other K-9s competed from departments all across the Valley. There were obstacle...
KRGV
Edinburg CISD police officers receiving ballistic shields
Officers with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District Police Department will receive new gear to protect students. The school district purchased 50 ballistic shields for its 84 police officers. Each campus will get at least one shield, and seven shields will be given to the district's SWAT team. "We're getting...
KRGV
Private plane bound for McAllen crash lands near Reynosa
No deaths were reported after a private plane bound for McAllen crashed just outside the city of Reynosa, Mexico on Tuesday. Mexican authorities say the plane crashed in an open field after a mechanical failure. The plane was 45 minutes into the flight when it came crashing down, authorities said.
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports eight coronavirus-related deaths, 1,385 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 1,385 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2. A man over the age of 70 from Edinburg, a woman over the age of 70 from McAllen, a man in his 60s from Mission, a woman over the age of 70 from Mission, two men over the age of 70 from Mission, a man in his 60s from an undisclosed location, and another man over 70 from an undisclosed location, died as a result from the virus.
KRGV
Bert Ogden Arena holding Valley's first ever competition for K-9 officers
The first-ever competition for K-9 officers in the Rio Grande Valley is set for Wednesday at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. A total of 49 K-9 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are competing. There was a mock bomb threat where the dogs searched the bleachers for bombs. The...
KRGV
City of Weslaco working to repair water tower
The city of Weslaco is now paying a contractor to replace a long pipe in the historic Weslaco water tower. The rusted pipe sprung several leaks last week that caused the tower to be drained of water. “It's a steel pipe, water and steel doesn't really mix,” Weslaco Water and...
KRGV
New Hidalgo County DA to tackle capacity issues at jail
The jail is still at max capacity, and the new district attorney says he has a plan to improve the situation. Terry Palacios was sworn in as Hidalgo County’s new district attorney Monday. He was elected back in November. His nephew, Ricardo Rodríguez, previously held the position — but...
KRGV
Edinburg resident celebrates 101st birthday
When asked what her secret is to living along life, Edinburg resident Lupita Carlos had a simple answer. “La tortilla,” Carlos said. Carlos celebrated her 101st birthday on Sunday, and was recently recognized by the city of Edinburg for reaching that milestone. Born in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, Carlos moved...
KRGV
McAllen Pest Control honored by the city
McAllen Pest Control has been honored by the city Monday. They are the first pest control business licensed in the Valley and one of 77 in the entire state. McAllen Pest Control works closely with the city of McAllen, the Parks and Rec Department, as well as the city's courthouse and schools in McAllen ISD.
KRGV
Terry Palacios sworn in as new Hidalgo County district attorney
Hidalgo County has a new district attorney. Terry Palacios was sworn on Monday morning. He was elected to the position in November. Palacios will serve as Hidalgo County's District Attorney for the new four years. "We're here to serve, and we're here to help wherever we can, and we're going...
KRGV
Edinburg CISD updating emergency alert system
Security improvements are coming to the Edinburg Consolidated School District. The district announced it’s purchasing a new alert system that will let all school staff know if there's a threat on any of their campuses. The tool is an add-on to the current Raptor system the district uses for...
KRGV
Cortez sworn in as Hidalgo County judge for second term
Richard Cortez officially started his second term as Hidalgo County judge after he was sworn into office Tuesday. Voters elected Cortez to serve Hidalgo County for another four years in November. A crown of people lined the county courthouse to witness the re-elected judge take his oath to continue serving Hidalgo County.
KRGV
Alamo program promoting healthy activities for adults
In Alamo, residents can now join a gym for as little as $2 through the new open gym program. Those ages 18 and older can participate in different sports at the Alamo Parks and Recreation Center to promote healthy activities for adults. "It's sort of a stress reliever for some...
Comments / 0