New Hampshire State

Seacoast Current

New Hampshire’s Tiniest Town Has a Population in the Single Digits

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. According to Wikipedia, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile.
WMUR.com

What is the best ski area in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we've got one of the most important topics each year: What's the best ski area in New Hampshire?. We know that people have a lot of opinions on this one....
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

How Many of New Hampshire’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?

It's no secret that there are endless places for tourists to visit in both New Hampshire and New England as a whole. Are you an avid hiker, camper, skier, or general outdoorsman (or woman)? You can pay a visit to the White Mountains. Are you a fan of history, or perhaps strolling through those charming, quintessential New England towns? This writer would recommend visiting Portsmouth and experiencing all that the small coastal city has to offer. How about the beach? Whether your aim is sunning, surfing, or strolling down the boardwalk, we've got it all. Honestly, we could go on and on about the things to do in the Granite State and surrounding areas.
The Center Square

Vermont border sector leads northern border with illicit crossings

(The Center Square) – The Swanton Sector, which includes all of Vermont, leads the northern border in illicit border crossings, Swanton Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said. Agents in the past few months are continuing to see a record number of foreign nationals illegally enter New York, Vermont and New Hampshire through Canada. “In less than three months, Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents have encountered more illegal border crossers than the entire previous fiscal year,” Garcia said. “Our agents are committed to their...
Seacoast Current

Lie a Lot? 3 New England States Surprisingly Landed in Top 10 for Most Dishonest

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Do you think that you live in a state where some may be very good at lying? Are you yourself a good liar? It is not news that dishonest people can be found almost everyplace around the globe. I mean come on, who hasn't told at least a little white lie once in their lives?
iheart.com

Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here

A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
onthewater.com

Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- January 5, 2023

Chances are if your New Year’s resolution was to ice fish more then you’ve already broken it. Smaller water bodies do have good ice but the problem is higher water levels/erosion of shoreline ice from the rain/thaw. It might be better to chill for another week with an imminent freeze on the way. Meanwhile, some shop owners are fielding fishing enquiries by replying “open water anyone”?
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Snow Sticks for Many Friday Ahead of Seasonable Weekend

The atmosphere is about as marginal for rain versus snow as it could possibly be in southern New England, and that’s been playing out with flips and flops between rain and snow for the Boston Metro and areas near and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Farther north, the flipping...
Seacoast Current

This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
a-z-animals.com

Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record

Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
97.5 WOKQ

Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Hampshire?

As Granite Staters, we consider ourselves pretty hearty folks. We stick it out during the dark cold winter months because they make the spring, summer, and fall that much sweeter. I have tried living somewhere that doesn't experience four seasons and you know what? It's not for me! And when you live in New England, sometimes you even get to experience all four seasons in one day! Now that's a wild ride.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont

Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
laconiadailysun.com

Don’t take the weather personally

For New Year's Eve, the weather was all warm and balmy with shirt-sleeve temperatures, no wind, and pretending it didn't try to kill us the week before. I was on vacation in Georgia when the Arctic weather descended. Below-freezing temperatures, weather that we in New Hampshire take for granted, had Georgians frantic to keep pipes from freezing. Most newer houses had adequate insulation and no external water pipes, but those living in pre-1990s homes were told to keep a faucet running all night. And high winds made everything worse.
