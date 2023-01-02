Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
thatoregonlife.com
The 41 Best Oregon Mom & Pop Restaurants to Eat At in 2023
We’re going a bit out on a limb here at That Oregon Life. This story began as a sort of “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” list, but after a giant list of my own and a slew of recommendations from friends all over the state, we realized that wasn’t going to work.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon may announce Friday when Dungeness crab season opens, but dozens of commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
A decision could come as soon as Friday whether to open the oft-delayed Oregon Dungeness crabbing season. But a portion of the state’s 300-boat commercial fleet made it clear in a letter to state regulators this week that the closure has already cost boat owners and consumers, while potentially putting fishing boats and crews at risk.
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
kezi.com
Oregon #2 in the U.S. for electric vehicle sales in 2022
SALEM, Ore. -- As efforts to electrify Oregon’s transportation infrastructure continue, Oregonians have been buying more electric vehicles than ever, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. According to ODOT, Oregon ended 2022 as the number two state in the U.S. for share of new vehicles sold that are...
WWEEK
State of Oregon Struggles With Transition to New Payroll System
Legacy computer systems can create big headaches, as the state of Oregon learned when the Employment Department’s failed during the early days of the pandemic. The latest glitch is far smaller and affects only state employees, rather than the general public, but is nonetheless significant. On Dec. 1, according...
KTVZ
Parents share their struggles finding child care, as NeighborImpact offers grants to help close the gap
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state of Oregon is investing more than $8 million to ease the child care crisis in Central Oregon. Crook and Deschutes counties are classified as "child care deserts," where fewer than 33% of kids have access to a slot. NeighborImpact is expanding its child care...
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
opb.org
After leading Oregon through nonstop crises, Gov. Kate Brown leaves office with a complicated legacy
Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is likable. Before COVID-19 shuttered the state Capitol, she was known for cruising the hallways, making friendly conversation with lobbyists, Republicans and reporters as she went. She would compliment someone’s new glasses. She would take the time to write a handwritten note of congratulations for the birth of a baby. She’s affable; a people person who sometimes spiced up her talk of legislative agenda with quirky colloquialisms — like warning people to wear their “metal underpants” when times get tough and promising her constituents she’ll “GSD” – Brown-speak for “get stuff done.”
WWEEK
Oregon’s Schools Produce Woeful Results. Use Purse Strings to Hold School Districts Accountable.
Problem: Oregon’s schools produce woeful results. Idea: Use purse strings to hold school districts accountable. Oregon’s schools underperform those in peer states in terms of elementary and high school reading rates, graduation rates, length of school year, and a variety of other measures—and Portland historically underperforms the state’s other large districts.
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
Study: Oregon was the No. 2 state with inbound moves in 2022
Data reveals that Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022
btimesherald.com
New year, new laws: What changed in Oregon
Important, new laws passed by the Oregon Legislature took effect on New Year’s Day. These statutes will impact the day-to-day lives of Oregonians, covering everything from restitution for crime victims to workers’ compensation to voter registration. “These changes will make Oregon more safe, more fair, and more affordable,”...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Lady Is Featured By A Local Filmmaker
Local Filmmaker: The incredible life story of Charity Woodrum, a young lady from a remote area in Oregon who overcame tragedy in order to pursue a career in astrophysics, is the subject of a recently released documentary film titled “Space, Hope, and Charity.”. Oregon Lady Is Featured By A...
New Beautiful Free Camping Spots
This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
Oregonians can expect a small deduction in their next paycheck. Here’s why.
The next paycheck Oregonians receive after January 1, 2023 will have a slight deduction.
Smithonian
Adults Can Now Use Magic Mushrooms With Supervision in Oregon
On January 1, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow adults to use psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in so-called magic mushrooms. Now, anyone aged 21 and older can legally access psilocybin services in Oregon—which means they’ll be able to consume psychedelic mushrooms under the supervision of a state-certified facilitator.
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon witness questions large circle indentation in backyard snow
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). An Oregon witness at La Pine reported unusual activity in his home after discovering a 30-foot-wide, circle-shaped indentation in the snow at about 4:30 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
