Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
Biden decision to block asylum access at ports of entry caused hundreds of migrants to die, report finds
Since Joe Biden decided to block asylum access at the US posts of entry, several hundreds of migrants have lost their lives, a new report has revealed.The report says that for nearly two years, the Biden administration wielded the Trump administration’s Title 42 policy — a provision under the Public Health Service Act and initially invoked during Donald Trump’s presidency but kept in place under the Biden administration — to block people from seeking asylum at official ports of entry and claims that the “misuse of Title 42 has been a public health, border management and human rights issue”.The report...
Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source
Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group has handed over a man suspected of killing an Irish United Nations peacekeeper earlier this month, a security official told AFP on Sunday. Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others injured on December 14 when their UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was attacked near the village of Al-Aqbiya in the country's south, a stronghold of the Iran-backed group.
Seán Rooney: Arrest made after Irish soldier killed in Lebanon
At least one arrest has been made in Lebanon after an Irish soldier died while on a UN peacekeeping mission. Pte Seán Rooney was in an armoured UN vehicle which came under fire while travelling to Beirut on 14 December. Several arrests were made, the influential pan-Arab newspaper Asharq...
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
Israeli Tourist Stabbed in Rome
A 24-year-old Israeli woman was stabbed multiple times at around 9:45 pm Saturday night in a train station in Rome, Italy. The attacker slashed the woman in the side and then fled; she was attacked while buying a ticket from a machine to get to the airport, according to the Italian L’Unione Sarda. She was allegedly heard speaking Hebrew at the time.
France's African ex-soldiers win last battle - over pensions
PARIS — (AP) — Some of the last survivors in France from a colonial-era infantry corps that recruited tens of thousands of African soldiers to fight in French wars around the world will be able to live out their final days with family members back in Africa after a French government U-turn on their pension rights.
Migrants assembled in Mexico hatch plans to cross border after Title 42 is extended
Migrants massed in Mexico are desperate for relief and say they have been waiting patiently, but plan to cross into the US illegally now that Title 42 has been extended. In the border city of Juarez, asylum seekers say they have risked everything and spent every penny they have to get to the US. One woman showed The Post wounds on her feet from walking hundreds of miles to the border and a man showed a monkey bite sustained during his perilous journey through the dangerous jungles in Central America to get to the border. They are among the 20,000 people the...
French mayor under fire for fighting Mont Blanc hikers
Jean-Marc Peillex, mayor of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, has for years sounded the alarm against overcrowding on western Europe's highest peak, which is climbed each year by up to 20,000 people. He once called hikers braving the dangerous climb without adequate preparation "wackos". Last Wednesday, he filed a complaint with police against two...
Ten killed in Nigeria boat accident
Ten bodies were recovered Wednesday after a boat carrying more than 100 women and children broke apart on a river in northern Nigeria, a local official said. The vessel, ferrying passengers returning from a farm on the River Niger, broke in half as it approached Samanaji village in Koko-Besse district.
Handicraft vendors block roads to Mexico's Chichen Itza ruin
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hundreds of handicraft vendors in southern Mexico blocked access roads to the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza for the third day Wednesday. The vendors are mainly Mayans from nearby towns who have long sold goods at the entrances and parking lots at the ruin site. They accuse guards at the ruins of discriminating and violating their rights as descendants of the Maya people who built the temples more than 1,200 years ago.
Airline passengers missed their flight after being locked in an airport corridor for half an hour: 'It felt like we were being held hostage'
Ryanair confirmed that several passengers missed their flight on Monday "due to a human error by handling staff at London Stansted Airport."
Spain busts group that smuggled thousands of tonnes of electronic waste to Africa
Spanish police have broken up a criminal group that smuggled over 5,000 tonnes of hazardous electronic waste from Spain's Canary Islands to several African countries, authorities said Tuesday. Police arrested 43 people suspected of having illegally shipped 331 containers of used electronics to Africa over the past two years, the...
Looted ‘green coffin’ - at least 2,000 years old - returns to Egypt from Texas museum
An ancient sarcophagus was returned to Egypt after it was stolen from an archaeological site near Cairo and spirited away to the United States over a decade ago, officials said. The 9.5-foot-long sarcophagus, known as the green coffin, dates to the Late Dynastic Period, which stretched from 664 to 332...
Libya: Mass grave with 18 bodies found in ex-IS stronghold
CAIRO (AP) — Libyan authorities on Sunday said they have found 18 bodies buried in a mass grave in a former stronghold of the Islamic State group along the conflict-stricken North African nation’s coast. The Missing Persons Authority said in a statement the bodies were unearthed in the...
Turks and Caicos under strain after 300 Haitian migrants recently detained
Governor says resources are stretched after three overloaded boats were intercepted between 23 December and 2 January
Many Turkish people who migrated to European countries are worse off than those who stayed at home
Many people migrate to another country to earn a decent income and to attain a better standard of living. But my recent research shows that across all destinations and generations studied, many migrants from Turkey to European countries are financially worse off than those who stayed at home. Even if...
These are the world’s best villages you’ve never heard of
A list of more than 30 beautiful, rural villages has been published by UNWTO, the World Travel Council, as part of efforts to combat overtourism.The organisation’s list of 32 remote destinations aims to recognise lovely, small-scale places to visit, as well as spotlighting places that are embracing sustainable tourism away from the world’s big-hitter capitals and major cities.The “Best Tourism Villages” list is described as “a global initiative to highlight those villages where tourism preserves cultures and traditions, celebrates diversity, provides opportunities and safeguards biodiversity,” says UNWTO.The top 32 villages chosen for 2022 span 18 countries across the globe,...
Ethiopia sets out on long road to peace after two years of war
NAIROBI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A year that began with no end in sight for one of the world's deadliest conflicts finished on a note of cautious optimism in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray after a November ceasefire agreement.
Rail route of the month: through the Alps to the Adriatic – Vienna to Trieste
Vienna is Europe’s best-connected capital city, at least in terms of rail links. Weekly direct services to Minsk and Monaco slipped from the departure boards during the pandemic, but new services over the past couple of years include direct trains to Paris, Amsterdam, Genoa, Split and Trieste. As the...
