The Independent

Biden decision to block asylum access at ports of entry caused hundreds of migrants to die, report finds

Since Joe Biden decided to block asylum access at the US posts of entry, several hundreds of migrants have lost their lives, a new report has revealed.The report says that for nearly two years, the Biden administration wielded the Trump administration’s Title 42 policy — a provision under the Public Health Service Act and initially invoked during Donald Trump’s presidency but kept in place under the Biden administration — to block people from seeking asylum at official ports of entry and claims that the “misuse of Title 42 has been a public health, border management and human rights issue”.The report...
kalkinemedia.com

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source

Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group has handed over a man suspected of killing an Irish United Nations peacekeeper earlier this month, a security official told AFP on Sunday. Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others injured on December 14 when their UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was attacked near the village of Al-Aqbiya in the country's south, a stronghold of the Iran-backed group.
BBC

Seán Rooney: Arrest made after Irish soldier killed in Lebanon

At least one arrest has been made in Lebanon after an Irish soldier died while on a UN peacekeeping mission. Pte Seán Rooney was in an armoured UN vehicle which came under fire while travelling to Beirut on 14 December. Several arrests were made, the influential pan-Arab newspaper Asharq...
The Jewish Press

Israeli Tourist Stabbed in Rome

A 24-year-old Israeli woman was stabbed multiple times at around 9:45 pm Saturday night in a train station in Rome, Italy. The attacker slashed the woman in the side and then fled; she was attacked while buying a ticket from a machine to get to the airport, according to the Italian L’Unione Sarda. She was allegedly heard speaking Hebrew at the time.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

France's African ex-soldiers win last battle - over pensions

PARIS — (AP) — Some of the last survivors in France from a colonial-era infantry corps that recruited tens of thousands of African soldiers to fight in French wars around the world will be able to live out their final days with family members back in Africa after a French government U-turn on their pension rights.
New York Post

Migrants assembled in Mexico hatch plans to cross border after Title 42 is extended

Migrants massed in Mexico are desperate for relief and say they have been waiting patiently, but plan to cross into the US illegally now that Title 42 has been extended. In the border city of Juarez, asylum seekers say they have risked everything and spent every penny they have to get to the US. One woman showed The Post wounds on her feet from walking hundreds of miles to the border and a man showed a monkey bite sustained during his perilous journey through the dangerous jungles in Central America to get to the border. They are among the 20,000 people the...
France 24

French mayor under fire for fighting Mont Blanc hikers

Jean-Marc Peillex, mayor of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, has for years sounded the alarm against overcrowding on western Europe's highest peak, which is climbed each year by up to 20,000 people. He once called hikers braving the dangerous climb without adequate preparation "wackos". Last Wednesday, he filed a complaint with police against two...
kalkinemedia.com

Ten killed in Nigeria boat accident

Ten bodies were recovered Wednesday after a boat carrying more than 100 women and children broke apart on a river in northern Nigeria, a local official said. The vessel, ferrying passengers returning from a farm on the River Niger, broke in half as it approached Samanaji village in Koko-Besse district.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Handicraft vendors block roads to Mexico's Chichen Itza ruin

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hundreds of handicraft vendors in southern Mexico blocked access roads to the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza for the third day Wednesday. The vendors are mainly Mayans from nearby towns who have long sold goods at the entrances and parking lots at the ruin site. They accuse guards at the ruins of discriminating and violating their rights as descendants of the Maya people who built the temples more than 1,200 years ago.
France 24

Spain busts group that smuggled thousands of tonnes of electronic waste to Africa

Spanish police have broken up a criminal group that smuggled over 5,000 tonnes of hazardous electronic waste from Spain's Canary Islands to several African countries, authorities said Tuesday. Police arrested 43 people suspected of having illegally shipped 331 containers of used electronics to Africa over the past two years, the...
The Associated Press

Libya: Mass grave with 18 bodies found in ex-IS stronghold

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan authorities on Sunday said they have found 18 bodies buried in a mass grave in a former stronghold of the Islamic State group along the conflict-stricken North African nation’s coast. The Missing Persons Authority said in a statement the bodies were unearthed in the...
The Independent

These are the world’s best villages you’ve never heard of

A list of more than 30 beautiful, rural villages has been published by UNWTO, the World Travel Council, as part of efforts to combat overtourism.The organisation’s list of 32 remote destinations aims to recognise lovely, small-scale places to visit, as well as spotlighting places that are embracing sustainable tourism away from the world’s big-hitter capitals and major cities.The “Best Tourism Villages” list is described as “a global initiative to highlight those villages where tourism preserves cultures and traditions, celebrates diversity, provides opportunities and safeguards biodiversity,” says UNWTO.The top 32 villages chosen for 2022 span 18 countries across the globe,...

