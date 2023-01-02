Read full article on original website
"It's not great that today we are playing for nothing" - Rafael Nadal unhappy with current United Cup format
Rafael Nadal lauded the level of competition but pointed out flaws in the format of the inaugural United Cup after losing successive matches in Sydney. Nadal went down to Britain's Cameron Norrie earlier in the mixed-gender event. He then failed to get back to winning ways when he lost to Alex de Minaur of Australia on Monday. The Spaniard then lamented the fact that the significance of the Spain-Australia clash had already diminished. This is because Great Britain qualified for the knockouts from Group D on Sunday.
Then there were two: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic preparing for Slam race endgame
Could 2023 be the definitive one in the battle between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?
Alcaraz, Nadal, Gauff lead list of players joining AO initiative to help people in Ukraine
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal will lead fellow pros from across both the ATP & WTA tours to take part in a charity exhibition event for Ukraine at next week’s Australian Open. The Tennis Plays for Peace Initiative will aim to raise further funds and support relief efforts for...
‘It’s not ideal but I am not alarmed,’ insists Rafael Nadal after worst start to season
Rafael Nadal has suffered two defeats in his first two singles matches of the season, but says he feels like he is improving all the time. The Spaniard is the Australian Open defending champion but struggled with injuries throughout last year which cut his 2022 tennis season short. Back down...
2023 Australian Open ATP Entry List including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic, Medvedev (Last Update - 04-01)
The ATP Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January and will be headlined by defending champion, Rafael Nadal who defeated Daniil Medvedev last year. As well as Nadal, the World Number One in Carlos Alcaraz will also be...
Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
The soccer player who got assassinated for accidentally scoring on his own goal
It was in 1994 when the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the United States. Andrés Escobar, a 27-year-old soccer player was a defender for the Colombian national team. He was much respected by Colombian soccer fans as he tried to promote a positive change in Colombia during a very violent time for the country.
"I'm going to try to improve my attitude" - Venus Williams after first win in 18 months
Venus Williams won her first match in 18 months but as a perfectionist, she looked at different things after her victory. The match in which the 42-year-old American won 7-6(4), 6-2 in an hour and 47 minutes, was suspended in the first set due to rain. After the match, Williams admitted that the rain break made her really mad and she didn't handle it really well.
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Lionel Messi got angry at me for boozing in World Cup celebrations and almost sent me to hospital, says Aguero
LIONEL MESSI got "angry" with Sergio Aguero for his boozing during Argentina's World Cup celebrations, the former Manchester City striker has revealed. Aguero, 34, has been a stalwart for the Albiceleste before having to retire in 2021 due to a heart condition. Despite no longer playing, Aguero was invited to...
Coco Gauff smashes Tatjana Maria in Auckland opening round
Coco Gauff had to battle Maria and the rain but the American remained calm in Auckland beating her opponent 6-4 6-1 to earn her fisrt win 2023. Gauff finished the year on a bad note failing to win a single match at the WTA Finals but 2023 is a year she's excited for. Many picked her as the player that will break out in a major way winning a grand slam and she made a good start in Auckland. Playing an experienced veteran in Maria, Gauff was able to wear her out with her constant pressure.
Who Has the Most Wimbledon Wins?
Tennis legends like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have graced England's finest courts and these are the players with the most Wimbledon wins. Wimbledon has been played since 1877 when the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club first introduced the major tournament. Djokovic won his...
Awkward moment Cristiano Ronaldo looks baffled as he’s greeted by chorus of ‘SIUUU’ chant by press at Al-Nassr unveiling
CRISTIANO RONALDO suffered an awkward moment when he was greeted with chants of “SIUUU” by the media at his official Al-Nassr unveiling. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club.
Pelé funeral – live: Brazil legend and three-time World Cup winner to lie in state as coffin arrives at Santos
Brazil is holding football legend Pele's funeral in the stadium where he played some of the best matches of his career.Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.Santos, the club where Pele played, said in a statement that the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste.The coffin carrying the three-time World...
Harriet Dart engages in playful online banter with Frances Tiafoe ahead of Great Britain-USA United Cup clash - "You're going down!"
Team USA's Frances Tiafoe has declared war on Great Britain a day before the two sides are scheduled to square off for a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 United Cup. Harriet Dart also responded by sending a warning to the 19th-ranked rising star. Great Britain beat Australia 3-2...
Video: Venus Williams defies age with an unreal backhand winner in opening round victory at ASB Classic
WTA icon Venus Williams turned back the clock with a glorious backhand winner against Katy Volynets in the ASB Classic opening round on Monday. Williams is playing her 30th year on tour since turning professional in 1994. The elder sister of recently retired former World No. 1 Serena Williams has seemingly been on the decline recently. She has put up quite a few underwhelming performances, especially at the big tournaments.
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Federer declines invite to attend 2023 Australian Open, but remains an open invite: "The welcome mat will always be rolled out for Roger"
Roger Federer turned down an invitation to attend the 2023 Australian Open but it remains an open one if he changes his mind as the event goes on. Many hoped Federer would attend this Australian Open as a player but that bubble was burst some time ago when he announced his retirement from tennis. The Swiss player was invited to be part of the event as a spectator but according to the Sydney Morning Herald, Federer declined the invitation to be present there with an Australian Open official commenting to the newspaper:
Venus Williams earns long-awaited victory in Auckland
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Venus Williams is back in the win column. The 42-year-old Williams beat qualifier Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round at the ASB Classic on Monday for her first singles victory since Wimbledon in 2021. The seven-time major champion has been awarded a...
Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
