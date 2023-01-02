ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennisuptodate.com

"It's not great that today we are playing for nothing" - Rafael Nadal unhappy with current United Cup format

Rafael Nadal lauded the level of competition but pointed out flaws in the format of the inaugural United Cup after losing successive matches in Sydney. Nadal went down to Britain's Cameron Norrie earlier in the mixed-gender event. He then failed to get back to winning ways when he lost to Alex de Minaur of Australia on Monday. The Spaniard then lamented the fact that the significance of the Spain-Australia clash had already diminished. This is because Great Britain qualified for the knockouts from Group D on Sunday.
Yardbarker

"I'm going to try to improve my attitude" - Venus Williams after first win in 18 months

Venus Williams won her first match in 18 months but as a perfectionist, she looked at different things after her victory. The match in which the 42-year-old American won 7-6(4), 6-2 in an hour and 47 minutes, was suspended in the first set due to rain. After the match, Williams admitted that the rain break made her really mad and she didn't handle it really well.
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
tennisuptodate.com

Coco Gauff smashes Tatjana Maria in Auckland opening round

Coco Gauff had to battle Maria and the rain but the American remained calm in Auckland beating her opponent 6-4 6-1 to earn her fisrt win 2023. Gauff finished the year on a bad note failing to win a single match at the WTA Finals but 2023 is a year she's excited for. Many picked her as the player that will break out in a major way winning a grand slam and she made a good start in Auckland. Playing an experienced veteran in Maria, Gauff was able to wear her out with her constant pressure.
one37pm.com

Who Has the Most Wimbledon Wins?

Tennis legends like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have graced England's finest courts and these are the players with the most Wimbledon wins. Wimbledon has been played since 1877 when the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club first introduced the major tournament. Djokovic won his...
The Independent

Pelé funeral – live: Brazil legend and three-time World Cup winner to lie in state as coffin arrives at Santos

Brazil is holding football legend Pele's funeral in the stadium where he played some of the best matches of his career.Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.Santos, the club where Pele played, said in a statement that the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste.The coffin carrying the three-time World...
tennisuptodate.com

Video: Venus Williams defies age with an unreal backhand winner in opening round victory at ASB Classic

WTA icon Venus Williams turned back the clock with a glorious backhand winner against Katy Volynets in the ASB Classic opening round on Monday. Williams is playing her 30th year on tour since turning professional in 1994. The elder sister of recently retired former World No. 1 Serena Williams has seemingly been on the decline recently. She has put up quite a few underwhelming performances, especially at the big tournaments.
tennisuptodate.com

Federer declines invite to attend 2023 Australian Open, but remains an open invite: "The welcome mat will always be rolled out for Roger"

Roger Federer turned down an invitation to attend the 2023 Australian Open but it remains an open one if he changes his mind as the event goes on. Many hoped Federer would attend this Australian Open as a player but that bubble was burst some time ago when he announced his retirement from tennis. The Swiss player was invited to be part of the event as a spectator but according to the Sydney Morning Herald, Federer declined the invitation to be present there with an Australian Open official commenting to the newspaper:
NBC Sports

Venus Williams earns long-awaited victory in Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Venus Williams is back in the win column. The 42-year-old Williams beat qualifier Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round at the ASB Classic on Monday for her first singles victory since Wimbledon in 2021. The seven-time major champion has been awarded a...
atptour.com

Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.

