Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup
World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
Yardbarker
"I'm going to try to improve my attitude" - Venus Williams after first win in 18 months
Venus Williams won her first match in 18 months but as a perfectionist, she looked at different things after her victory. The match in which the 42-year-old American won 7-6(4), 6-2 in an hour and 47 minutes, was suspended in the first set due to rain. After the match, Williams admitted that the rain break made her really mad and she didn't handle it really well.
Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
Pelé funeral – live: Brazil legend and three-time World Cup winner to lie in state as coffin arrives at Santos
Brazil is holding football legend Pele's funeral in the stadium where he played some of the best matches of his career.Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.Santos, the club where Pele played, said in a statement that the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste.The coffin carrying the three-time World...
tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff smashes Tatjana Maria in Auckland opening round
Coco Gauff had to battle Maria and the rain but the American remained calm in Auckland beating her opponent 6-4 6-1 to earn her fisrt win 2023. Gauff finished the year on a bad note failing to win a single match at the WTA Finals but 2023 is a year she's excited for. Many picked her as the player that will break out in a major way winning a grand slam and she made a good start in Auckland. Playing an experienced veteran in Maria, Gauff was able to wear her out with her constant pressure.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Venus Williams defies age with an unreal backhand winner in opening round victory at ASB Classic
WTA icon Venus Williams turned back the clock with a glorious backhand winner against Katy Volynets in the ASB Classic opening round on Monday. Williams is playing her 30th year on tour since turning professional in 1994. The elder sister of recently retired former World No. 1 Serena Williams has seemingly been on the decline recently. She has put up quite a few underwhelming performances, especially at the big tournaments.
Qualifier Rebeka Masarova def. Sloane Stephens at ASB Classic
Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.
atptour.com
Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
tennisuptodate.com
Federer declines invite to attend 2023 Australian Open, but remains an open invite: "The welcome mat will always be rolled out for Roger"
Roger Federer turned down an invitation to attend the 2023 Australian Open but it remains an open one if he changes his mind as the event goes on. Many hoped Federer would attend this Australian Open as a player but that bubble was burst some time ago when he announced his retirement from tennis. The Swiss player was invited to be part of the event as a spectator but according to the Sydney Morning Herald, Federer declined the invitation to be present there with an Australian Open official commenting to the newspaper:
tennisuptodate.com
"It's not great that today we are playing for nothing" - Rafael Nadal unhappy with current United Cup format
Rafael Nadal lauded the level of competition but pointed out flaws in the format of the inaugural United Cup after losing successive matches in Sydney. Nadal went down to Britain's Cameron Norrie earlier in the mixed-gender event. He then failed to get back to winning ways when he lost to Alex de Minaur of Australia on Monday. The Spaniard then lamented the fact that the significance of the Spain-Australia clash had already diminished. This is because Great Britain qualified for the knockouts from Group D on Sunday.
tennisuptodate.com
Harriet Dart engages in playful online banter with Frances Tiafoe ahead of Great Britain-USA United Cup clash - "You're going down!"
Team USA's Frances Tiafoe has declared war on Great Britain a day before the two sides are scheduled to square off for a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 United Cup. Harriet Dart also responded by sending a warning to the 19th-ranked rising star. Great Britain beat Australia 3-2...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Entry List including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic, Medvedev (Last Update - 04-01)
The ATP Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January and will be headlined by defending champion, Rafael Nadal who defeated Daniil Medvedev last year. As well as Nadal, the World Number One in Carlos Alcaraz will also be...
tennisuptodate.com
"It's been tougher more mentally and emotionally" - Leylah Fernandez on expectations following first match win of 2023 season in Auckland
Canada’s 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opened her 2023 season with an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win Monday over 15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic. Third-seeded Fernandez needed only 61 minutes to sweep by the Czech teenager, who entered the main draw on a...
tennisuptodate.com
Former CEO of Tennis Australia believes Novak Djokovic finished 2022 as "the best player on the planet"
Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic made his return to tennis courts in Australia today with a doubles match, teaming with Canadian Vasek Pospisil at the Adelaide International 1. It wasn't a successful endeavor as the duo lost to the pairing of Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar. However, it did mark...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic hopes for return of Russian and Belarusian players at Wimbledon: "Of course absolutely"
Novak Djokovic spoke out against the Wimbledon ban last year and he is hoping that this year won't see the ban repeated as he wants Russian and Belarussian players at the event. Chatter around the tennis community suggests that there is a chance that the Wimbledonban returns this year. Last...
atptour.com
Tsitsipas Downs Coric In Thriller, Draws Greece Level In Perth
Croatia’s Vekic eases past Papamichail in opening match, City Final level at 1-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas maintained his perfect start to the 2023 season on Tuesday at the United Cup in Perth, coming through a topsy-turvy encounter with Borna Coric 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5 against Borna Coric to earn a vital City Finals point for Team Greece.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm sure it won't take him too long": Fritz believes Zverev will shake off rust and return to best after United Cup win
Taylor Fritz feels like Alexander Zverev will be back to his best tennis sooner rather than later after coming back from a tricky injury that saw him miss the majority of 2022. Fritz played Zverev at the United Cup and easily defeated him in two sets as the German continues...
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu sets goal of winning a title and playing 'fearless tennis': "Just not thinking about consequences, just going for it"
Emma Raducanu is revering to her natural instincts when it comes to tennis of just being fearless on the court and hopefully, it will win her the title she wants. The goal for Raducanu in 2023 is rather simple. She wants to take the next step and win a trophy so her US Open one doesn't feel too lonely in the trophy cabinet. Her first chance to do so will happen at the Auckland ASB Classic but the competition will be tricky due to the presence of players like Gauff.
tennisuptodate.com
"He going to carry a big emotional baggage": Djokovic Australian Open return won't be easy according to Mouratoglou
Novak Djokovic's return at the Australian Open will be an emotional thing for him as he was deported fairly quickly after stepping out to practice on Rod Laver last year. Noted tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Djokovic will be carrying that emotional baggage for the entirety of the event. How he handles that will greatly impact the way he plays at the event. He is unsure how he'll handle all of that but he knows that it's going to be tough as he is only human after all:
Comments / 0