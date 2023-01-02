Contribution of Genetic Variants associated with Primary Immunodeficiencies to Childhood-Onset Systemic Lupus Erythematous.

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
labroots.com
Inhibiting a gene early on in type I diabetes could stop the disease in its tracks.
Type I diabetes, or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a multigenic condition in which multiple genes are associated with the onset of the disease. In type I diabetes, pancreatic beta cells are recognized and destroyed by the body’s immune system, especially white blood cells. Pancreatic beta cells are responsible for the synthesis of the hormone insulin. Thus, patients synthesize little or no insulin, which can be lethal. Insulin is the hormone that the body needs to facilitate glucose uptake by cells. After a meal, when cells cannot take up glucose, it accumulates in the blood. A high, untreated blood glucose level can result in life-threatening conditions associated with premature morbidity in the disease.
physiciansweekly.com
The age-dependent immune response to ischemic stroke.
Contributor: Mary Claire Tuohy,Elizabeth M C Hillman,Randolph Marshall,Dritan Agalliu. Stroke is a devastating cause of global morbidity and mortality. Ischemic brain injury triggers a profound local and systemic immune response that participates in stroke pathophysiology. In turn, this immune response has emerged as a potential therapeutic target. In order to maximize its therapeutic potential, it is critical to understand how the immune response to ischemic brain injury is affected by age – the strongest non-modifiable risk factor for stroke. The development of multi-omics and single-cell technologies has provided a more comprehensive characterization of transcriptional and cellular changes that occur during aging. In this review, we summarize recent advances in our understanding of how age-related immune alterations shape differential stroke outcomes in older versus younger organisms, highlighting studies in both experimental mouse models and patient cohorts. Wherever possible, we emphasize outstanding questions that present important avenues for future investigation with therapeutic value for the aging population.
physiciansweekly.com
Circuit-Specific Control of Blood Pressure by PNMT-Expressing Nucleus Tractus Solitarii Neurons.
Contributor: Shirui Jun,Xianhong Ou,Luo Shi,Hongxiao Yu,Tianjiao Deng,Jinting Chen,Xiaojun Nie,Yinchao Hao,Yishuo Shi,Wei Liu,Yanming Tian,Sheng Wang,Fang Yuan. The nucleus tractus solitarii (NTS) is one of the morphologically and functionally defined centers that engage in the autonomic regulation of cardiovascular activity. Phenotypically-characterized NTS neurons have been implicated in the differential regulation of blood pressure (BP). Here, we investigated whether phenylethanolamine N-methyltransferase (PNMT)-expressing NTS (NTS) neurons contribute to the control of BP. We demonstrate that photostimulation of NTS neurons has variable effects on BP. A depressor response was produced during optogenetic stimulation of NTS neurons projecting to the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus, lateral parabrachial nucleus, and caudal ventrolateral medulla. Conversely, photostimulation of NTS neurons projecting to the rostral ventrolateral medulla produced a robust pressor response and bradycardia. In addition, genetic ablation of both NTS neurons and those projecting to the rostral ventrolateral medulla impaired the arterial baroreflex. Overall, we revealed the neuronal phenotype- and circuit-specific mechanisms underlying the contribution of NTS neurons to the regulation of BP.
physiciansweekly.com
Impact of early postoperative factors on changes in skeletal muscle mass after esophagectomy in older patients with esophageal cancer.
Contributor: Tsuyoshi Harada,Noriatsu Tatematsu,Junya Ueno,Yu Koishihara,Nobuko Konishi,Takuya Fukushima,Hisashi Fujiwara,Takeo Fujita,Nanako Hijikata,Ayako Wada,Aiko Ishikawa,Tetsuya Tsuji. Loss of skeletal muscle mass, measured by the skeletal muscle mass index (SMI), after esophagectomy negatively impacts prognosis. However, the information to develop novel supportive care options for preventing loss of skeletal muscle mass is limited....
physiciansweekly.com
Association between PPARγ, PPARGC1A, and PPARGC1B genetic variants and susceptibility of gastric cancer in an Eastern Chinese population.
Contributor: Boyang Chen,Yafeng Wang,Weifeng Tang,Yu Chen,Chao Liu,Mingqiang Kang,Jinbiao Xie. Previous studies showed that peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARγ) and PPARγ coactivator1 family (PPARGC1A and PPARGC1B) gene single nucleotide variants (SNVs)were strongly associated with cancer susceptibility. The purpose of this study was to investigate the association of PPARγ, PPARGC1A, and PPARGC1B variants with the risk of gastric cancer (GC).
physiciansweekly.com
The coexistence of two rare diseases thought to use the same pathologic pathway: cystic fibrosis and Niemann-Pick disease.
Contributor: Aslı İmran Yılmaz,Betül Uğurlu,Gökçen Ünal,Hüseyin Tokgöz,Sevgi Pekcan. Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a multisystemic, autosomal recessive disease, which is caused by a mutation in the transmembrane conduction regulator protein (CFTR) gene. We present a patient who was diagnosed with CF and later diagnosed with Niemann-Pick type-A (NPA) disease, which is an autosomal recessive lysosomal lipid storage disease.
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiac magnetic resonance feature tracking global and segmental strain in acute and chronic ST-elevation myocardial infarction.
Contributor: Jennifer Erley,Jitka Starekova,Martin Sinn,Kai Muellerleile,Hang Chen,Phillip Harms,Lieda Naimi,Mathias Meyer,Ersin Cavus,Jan Schneider,Stefan Blankenberg,Gunnar K Lund,Gerhard Adam,Enver Tahir. Strain is an important imaging parameter to determine myocardial deformation. This study sought to 1) assess changes in left ventricular strain and ejection fraction (LVEF) from acute to chronic ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)...
physiciansweekly.com
Degradation of perineuronal nets in the cerebellar interpositus nucleus ameliorated social deficits in Shank3-deficient mice.
Contributor: Peng Liu,Yulu Zhao,Wenchao Xiong,Yida Pan,Minzhen Zhu,Xinhong Zhu. Perineuronal nets (PNNs) are structures that contain extracellular matrix chondroitin sulfate proteoglycan and surround the soma and dendrites of various neuronal cell types. They are involved in synaptic plasticity and undertake important physiological functions. Altered expression of PNNs has been demonstrated in the brains of autism-related animal models. However, the underlying mechanism is still unknown. In this study, we demonstrated that the PNNs in the cerebellum are involved in modulating social and repetitive/inflexible behaviors in Shank3B mice, an established animal model of autism spectrum disorder. First, we performed wisteria floribunda agglutinin staining of the whole brain of Shank3B mice, and found wisteria floribunda agglutinin-positive PNNs are significantly increased in the cerebellar interpositus nucleus (IntP) in Shank3B mice compared to control littermates. After degradation of PNNs in the IntP by chondroitinase ABC, the repetitive behaviors of Shank3B mice were decreased, while their social behaviors were ameliorated. These results suggested that PNNs homeostasis is involved in the regulation of social behavior, revealing a potential therapeutic strategy targeting PNNs in the IntP for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder.
physiciansweekly.com
The prognosis predictive score around primary debulking surgery (PPSP) improves diagnostic efficacy in predicting the prognosis of ovarian cancer.
Contributor: Naoki Kawahara,Ryuji Kawaguchi,Keita Waki,Tomoka Maehana,Shoichiro Yamanaka,Yuki Yamada,Fuminori Kimura. In recent years, the pretreatment inflammatory responses have proven to predict the prognosis, but no report exists analyzing the combined inflammatory response of the pre- and postsurgical treatment. The current study aims to extract the factors predicting the recurrence and create novel predictive scoring. This retrospective study was conducted at our institution between November 2006 and December 2020, with follow-up until September 2022. Demographic and clinicopathological data were collected from women who underwent primary debulking surgery. We created the scoring system named the prognosis predictive score around primary debulking surgery(PPSP) for progression-free survival(PFS). Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed to assess its efficacy in predicting PFS and overall survival(OS). Cox regression analyses were used to assess its time-dependent efficacy. Kaplan-Meier and the log-rank test were used to compare the survival rate. A total of 235 patients were included in the current study. The cut-off value of the scoring system was six. Multivariate analyses revealed that an advanced International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics(FIGO) stage (p < 0.001 for PFS; p = 0.038 for OS), the decreased white blood cell count difference (p = 0.026 for PFS) and the high-PPSP (p = 0.004 for PFS; p = 0.002 for OS) were the independent prognostic factors. Cox regression analysis also supported the above results. The PPSP showed good prognostic efficacy not only in predicting the PFS but also OS of ovarian cancer patients comparable to FIGO staging.
physiciansweekly.com
Long-term Evaluation of Spinal Cord Stimulation in Patients With Painful Diabetic Polyneuropathy: An Eight-to-Ten-Year Prospective Cohort Study.
Contributor: Xander Zuidema,Elke van Daal,Iris van Geel,Thomas J de Geus,Sander M J van Kuijk,Bastiaan E de Galan,Nelleke de Meij,Jan Van Zundert. This study aimed to evaluate the long-term effects of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in patients with painful diabetic polyneuropathy (PDPN). This prospective cohort study was the eight-to-ten-year follow-up of...
physiciansweekly.com
Clinical features of cancer with unknown primary site (clinical features, treatment, prognosis of cancer with unknown primary site).
Contributor: HongLiang Yang,Feng He,Wen Xu,Zeng Cao. Cancer of unknown primary site(CUPs) is a metastatic syndrome with an unidentifiable primary tumor, even after extensive workup to seek the primary site. CUPs accounts for about 3%-5% of the total number of all cancer diagnoses worldwide. The current precision medicine era has reclassified patients with CUPs into the favorable and unfavorable prognostic subset. In this study clinical characteristics and treatment of patients of CUPs were retropactively analysed. Thirty-two patients treated from July 2016 to October 2021 were included in the Affiliated Tumor Hospital of Tianjin Medical University(Tianjin, China).Common symptoms were anemia, fever, enlarged lymph nodes, abdominal pain, edema/multiple serous cavity effusion. Patients with good prognostic factors achieved good outcomes with treatment, conversely, patients with poor prognosis were generally treated empirically and had poorer outcomes. After anti-tumor treatment, the total effective rate was 41 percent(41% was the percentage of patients who achievedtumour respons). To the end of follow-up, after anti-tumor treatment, the median Overall Survival(OS) of patients was 5.4 months.
physiciansweekly.com
Lonp1 and Sig-1R contribute to the counteraction of ursolic acid against ochratoxin A-induced mitochondrial apoptosis.
Contributor: Qipeng Zhang,Wenying Chen,Boyang Zhang,Yiwen Zhang,Yuqing Xiao,Yichen An,Lingyun Han,Huiqiong Deng,Song Yao,Hongwei Wang,Xiao Li Shen. Ochratoxin A (OTA), a secondary fungal metabolite with nephrotoxicity, is widespread in numerous kinds of feeds and foodstuffs. Ursolic acid (UA), a water-insoluble pentacyclic triterpene acid, exists in a wide range of food materials and medicinal plants. Our earlier researches provided preliminary evidence that mitochondria- and mitochondria-associated endoplasmic reticulum membranes (MAMs)-located stress-responsive Lon protease 1 (Lonp1) had a protective function in OTA-induced nephrotoxicity, and the renoprotective function of UA against OTA partially due to Lonp1. However, whether other MAMs-located protiens, such as endoplasmic reticulum stress (ERS)-responsive Sigma 1-type opioid receptor (Sig-1R), contribute to the protection of UA against OTA-induced nephrotoxicity together with Lonp1 needs further investigation. In this study, the cell viability, reactive oxygen species, and protein expressions of human proximal tubule epithelial-originated kidney-2 (HK-2) cells varied with OTA and/or UA/CDDO-me/AVex-73/Sig-1R siRNA treatments were determined. Results indicated that a 24 h-treatment of 5 μM OTA could significantly induce mitochondrial-mediated apoptosis via repressing Lonp1 and Sig-1R, thereby enhancing the protein expressions of GRP78, p-PERK, p-eIF2α, CHOP, IRE1α, and Bax, and inhibiting the protein expression of Bcl-2 in HK-2 cells, which could be remarkably relieved by a 2 h-pre-treatment of 4 μM UA (P < 0.05). In conclusion, through mutual promotion between Lonp1 and Sig-1R, UA could effectively relieve OTA-induced apoptosis in vitro and break the vicious cycle between oxidative stress and ERS, which activated the mitochondrial apoptosis pathway.
physiciansweekly.com
Relationship between plasma homocysteine and chronic kidney disease in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Zilong Shen,Zhengmei Zhang,Wenjing Zhao. This cross-sectional study aimed to investigate the association between plasma homocysteine (Hcy) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). We used data from the 2003-2006 National Health and Nutritional Examination Surveys (NHANES). CKD was defined as an estimated...
physiciansweekly.com
Association between basal septal hypertrophy and left ventricular geometry in a community population.
Contributor: Lan Gao,Wei Ma,Min Li,Ying Yang,Litong Qi,Baowei Zhang,Chonghui Wang,Yan Zhang,Yong Huo. Left ventricular (LV) geometry is closely associated with cardiovascular disease; however, few studies have evaluated the relationship between basal septal hypertrophy (BSH) and LV geometry. In this study, we examined the relationship between BSH and LV geometry in a Beijing community population.
physiciansweekly.com
Significant gaps in hepatitis B vaccination in adults in Viet Nam: Important targets toward hepatitis B elimination by 2030.
Contributor: Thanh V Kim,Trang N D Pham,Duc H Le,Diem V B Dao,Loc T B Phan,Anh Le,Amy Trang,Hong K Tang,Jason J Liu,Doan Y Dao. Gaps in adult hepatitis B vaccination were undefined in Vietnam, a lower-middle-income country. To address these gaps, this study defined hepatitis B vaccine coverage in adults and its associated factors in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), Viet Nam. We also proposed interventional strategies, prioritizing gap identification to facilitate hepatitis B elimination by 2030 and beyond.
physiciansweekly.com
Interactive effects of intrinsic capacity and obesity on the KDIGO chronic kidney disease risk classification in older patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Contributor: Wei-Hua Tang,Teng-Hung Yu,Hui-Lan Lee,Yau-Jiunn Lee. Intrinsic capacity (IC) is a novel concept focusing on normal and healthy aging. The effect of IC on the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) according to KDIGO category in older type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) patients has rarely been studied. We investigated whether a decline in IC is associated with the risk of CKD according to KDIGO 2012 categories.
physiciansweekly.com
Development and Validation of a New Staging System for Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Patients Based on Combined Pathological TNM, Radiomics, and Proteomics.
Contributor: Shao-Jun Zheng,Chun-Peng Zheng,Tian-Tian Zhai,Xiu-E Xu,Ya-Qi Zheng,Zhi-Mao Li,En-Min Li,Wei Liu,Li-Yan Xu. This study aimed to construct a new staging system for patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) based on combined pathological TNM (pTNM) stage, radiomics, and proteomics. This study collected patients with radiomics and pTNM stage (Cohort 1, n...
