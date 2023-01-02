Read full article on original website
Focused on Mississippi: New Year’s black-eyed peas
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – You probably ate that last set of New Year’s traditions for lunch on Sunday or Monday. But black-eyed peas and greens has been a tradition for so long that there’s traditions growing up around those traditions. The reason for eating black-eyed peas and some type of greens for New Year’s […]
Tragedy Claims the Life of Longtime Mississippi Activist
Mississippi has lost a long-time civil rights activist to tragedy. Eighty-eight-year-old Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire that broke out in her Northwest Jackson home during the early morning hours Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pittman was a well-known political activist and former teacher. She was often a fixture at local government meetings and worked to keep politicians accountable to the needs of the people they served. She was honored by the city of Jackson multiple times. The former Poindexter Park is named in her honor and there is a city mural of her as well. She was also the recipient of a local lifetime achievement award. May-Pittman was active in a number of community and civic organizations including the NACCP and the Jackson State University Alumni Association.
City of Magee Board of Aldermen Agenda 01/03/2023
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The City Board room opens at 5:30 PM for any citizens who would like to speak to their alderman or Mayor. The meeting begins at 6:00 PM and is broadcast live on MageeNews.com Facebook page beginning at 6.
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
Penguin Closed for Good, UMMC Child Health Initiative, More on Local 463
JACKSON — The Penguin Restaurant & Bar (1100 John R. Lynch St.), originally slated to reopen this fall after closing for renovations on Friday, July 8, posted a message to Facebook on Sept. 24 stating that the restaurant will not be reopening. "The Penguin would like to thank you...
Friends remember the life and legacy of former WLBT Sports Anchor/Reporter Chuck Stinson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A great loss for so many, including the WLBT family. Former sports anchor and reporter Chuck Stinson died Monday morning at his home in Madison after a long and courageous fight against HLH. We remember his humor, dedication to Mississippi Sports, the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, and what was truly his heart, his family.
Free Pet Resource Clinic Offered This Saturday In Jackson
Best Friends Animal Society announced that they will host a free pet resource clinic this Saturday in Jackson. Best Friends Animal Society is a nonprofit organization. They have analyzed data and determined that Jackson is one of the top communities in the United States that needs pet lifesaving opportunities. This...
Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Cross in Black Mississippi Neighborhood
JACKSON — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Covington County pled guilty to federal charges on Friday. On Oct. 24, 2017, Louie Bernard Revette and an unnamed co-conspirator constructed a wooden cross at the home of a juvenile victim in Seminary, Miss., using materials at or near the residence. They then erected the cross near the home and set it on fire.
In one week, five teens shot in four separate incidents in small Mississippi town. Police ask public for vigilance.
Brookhaven police are investigating multiple shootings that injured five teens and one 21-year-old woman in the span of one week. Top officer Chief Kenneth Collins is urging property owners to have their homes or businesses well-lit and covered by working cameras, and parents to know where their children are, and what they are posting on social media.
MDOC inmate’s art wins three different contests In Simpson County
Photo: MDOC inmate Brian Dolan and Sheriff Paul Mullins display the artwork used as the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department’s Christmas parade float earlier this month. Dolan painted a replica of the Simpson County Courthouse as the main piece of art for the float. (Credit MDOC on Facebook) Credit:...
Capitol police investigate Jackson's first homicide of 2023
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating Jackson's first homicide of 2023. A witness who works at a personal care home said a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. The witness said he was working inside a home on Earle Street when he heard four gunshots. When he came outside, he saw two men running down the street.
Fondren restaurant closing: 'We can't bounce back from this one'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Fondren restaurant is closing its doors for good. "With heavy hearts, we are announcing last call at Barrelhouse," a post on Facebook read Tuesday. The last day for the restaurant on State Street is Saturday. Barrelhouse operators thanked the community, staff and regulars in the announcement of the closure.
‘I blame our mayor and all our former mayors:’ South Jackson residents fed up with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a packed house inside the Glory Empowerment Center in South Jackson Monday night as residents took their questions and frustrations straight to the man in charge of the city’s water system. Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin listed a number of things he hopes...
Hinds Co. Sheriff Tyree Jones qualifies for re-election
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is seeking a full term in office. On Tuesday, the sheriff filed papers qualifying for his re-election. “I look forward to engaging Hinds County soon on the campaign trail and sharing my official announcement to include our progress thus far and our vision for Hinds County,” he wrote in a social media post.
Black Lives Matter groups call for justice in deaths of two men
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. — A group of protestors gathered in Smith County Saturday afternoon to call for justice. They blame law enforcement for the deaths of two men. Demonstrators held signs and chanted "no justice, no peace" while marching in the streets of Taylorsville. This comes after the deaths...
Mississippi sees spike in COVID-19 cases during holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus. “Every single […]
Residents asked to conserve water as Jackson suffers setback at Curtis plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers can expect pressure fluctuation through the next 24 hours as the city of Jackson’s water system has experienced a setback at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant Saturday night. Crews spent New Year’s Day working to get back on track. “The water system...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Tuesday, January 3. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
Charles Evans Thompson, 88 of Magee
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. ( February 19, 1934 – January 02, 2023 ) Charles Evans Thompson, 88 of Magee, MS passed away Monday, January...
All Jackson Public Schools scheduled to reopen January 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools are scheduled to reopen Thursday, January 5, and resume their regular schedules. According to the Jackson Public School District, it is evaluating the availability of water at all school and office locations. “We will announce any changes to our regular schedule on...
