This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events. • Yiddishland California presents “Learn Yiddish through Songs with Jana Mazurkiewicz Meisarosh” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, online and at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. Learn Yiddish history behind various theater songs, folk songs, tavern songs, lullabies and more. $30 per class or $150 for 6 classes. bit.ly/yiddishsongsJan.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO