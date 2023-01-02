Read full article on original website
Chuck Y
3d ago
Some team will be lucky he falls into their hands. Great talent and a great kid as well. You won’t be hearing about him getting arrested.
4
Tommy Clinton
3d ago
I'm a Die hard Vols fan an he should be a 3rd to 5th round prospect just because he wont be able to have a Pro day and combine measurables taken.. without the injury could been as high as mid 2nd, reminds me of the Ridder kid in Atlanta
2
