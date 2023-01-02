ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
atozsports.com

There are rumors that Jeremy Pruitt could be returning to the SEC

Rumors are swirling among Alabama media that Nick Saban may be considering hiring Jeremy Pruitt for an opening on the Crimson Tide staff. We talked about the Vols’ former head coach possibly returning to the SEC in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Tennessean

Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans

As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols and Josh Heupel just made a big move this week

The Tennessee Vols reportedly made a big move on Thursday. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Vols are promoting quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator. Tennessee needed an offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville last month to become the new head coach at USF. UT confirmed the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols RB Jaylen Wright makes decision about transferring

Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had UT fans worried this week after he sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that led some folks to believe that he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. When Wright sent that tweet, we noted that it was unclear if it was related...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans switch up uniforms for AFC South title game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans are tweaking their uniforms in the battle for the AFC South on Saturday. The Titans are testing their luck with white jerseys, navy blue pants and navy socks against the Jaguars, switching it up from the last meeting with Jacksonville, according to the Titan Up Podcast. The Titans wore navy blue helmets with navy jerseys, britches and socks during the 36-22 loss to the Jaguars in December at Nissan Stadium. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols among top schools for key player in transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are among the top schools for a key player in the NCAA transfer portal. Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle John Campbell, who entered the portal on December 16, included Tennessee among his top four schools this week, along with Florida, Florida State, and USC. Campbell is a former...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Where will Josh Heupel take Tennessee after an unbelievable 11-2 season?

Tennessee smacked Clemson around en route to a 31-14 win in the Orange Bowl. Josh Heupel finished his second season with an 11-2 record and wins over Alabama, LSU, and Clemson, among many others. On this week’s Big Orange Podcast, Charlie Burris and Zach Ragan discuss the Orange Bowl and the 2022 season and talk about what comes next. Check it out by downloading the episode on your favorite podcast platform. And don’t forget, we’re also on YouTube!
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

What Joey Halzle’s promotion to offensive coordinator means for Vol football

Tennessee officially has a new offensive coordinator. Head coach Josh Heupel promoted current quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to the position and will now only have to hire a tight ends coach to fill out UT’s offensive staff. We talked about Halzle taking the reins of the offense and what it could mean for the Vols going forward in the YouTube video below…
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Bengals owner releases statement regarding Damar Hamlin’s situation

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement on social media on Tuesday morning regarding the situation of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Monday Night Football, Hamlin collapsed on the field moments after colliding with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on a routine tackle in the first quarter. Medical staff from both teams tended to the Bills safety, even administering CPR before Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH

